College Notebook

Moore named Coach of the Year
Head coach Wes Moore of the N.C. State women’s basketball team (22-7, 12-4 ACC) has been named the Blue Ribbon Panel Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.
It’s the first time in the 34-year history of the official ACC Coach of the Year award that the honor has been claimed by N.C. State. Moore was named the ESPNW ACC Coach of the Year after his debut 2013-14 season in Raleigh, but Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw claimed the official league honor that season.
Moore has led the Wolfpack to 12 ACC wins this season, a mark last achieved when the 1997-98 squad advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. He has led the upsets of four top-15 opponents, earning wins over No. 2/2 Notre Dame, at No. 6/7 Florida State, No. 12/15 Duke and at No. 9/7 Louisville.
Moore and the Wolfpack secured a double bye at the ACC Tournament and open play in the quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. Friday. N.C. State will take on the winner of Virginia Tech/Clemson vs. Louisville
Men’s basketball
Duke: Sophomore guard Luke Kennard was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Trophy on Wednesday in an announcement by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Junior Grayson Allen and sophomore Chase Jeter were named to the All-ACC Aacademic Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
N.C. State: Sophomore guard Torin Dorn and freshman center Omer Yurtseven were named to the annual All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Men’s Basketball team Wednesday, commissioner John Swofford said.
Mount Olive: Emmanuel Patton was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Academic team, the league announced Wednesday. Patton, who studies business management, was recognized after earning a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale through the previous semester.
Baseball
UNC: Michael Donadio’s solo homer in the eighth lifted St. John’s to a 5-4 win over the Tar Heels Wednesday at Boshamer Stadium. Mike Berardi tied it in the seventh with a 2-run blast before Donadio won it for the 8-0 Red Storm an inning later. Logan Warmoth and Josh Ladowski had two hits apiece for the Tar Heels, who dropped their first game of the season.
Elon/ECU: Playing its fourth game against a top-12 opponent, the Elon University baseball team lost 7-2 to the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday. For Elon (3-6), Joe Satterfield was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI. Kory Shumate was 2-for-3. Travis Watkins led East Carolina (5-3) with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Turner Brown drove in two with a 2-for-4 game.
N.C. State: Despite a 2-4, 2 RBI performance from Brad Debo, the Wolfpack was edged Wednesday evening by the Charlotte 49ers, 6-5, at Doak Field at Dail Park. The Wolfpack held the early lead, but the 49ers scored a couple of runs late to earn the victory.
St. Augustine’s: Ruben Pinero drove in three runs Wednesday for St. Augustine’s University in a 12-4 baseball loss to Francis Marion University at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
Women’s basketball
Mount Olive: Rachel Fehl, Julie Gonzalez-Rodriguez, China Marshal and Ni’Ya Styles of the Trojans were named to the Conference Carolina’s All-Academic team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Swimming and diving
Duke: Junior Leah Goldman and freshman Alyssa Marsh were selected to the participate in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, the league office announced Wednesday. It is Goldman’s third consecutive invite for the tournament.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack fell to Charlotte, 5-2, on Wednesday afternoon at the D.L. Phillips Complex in Charlotte, N.C. The Wolfpack moves to 3-12 and the 49ers improve to 13-4 on the season.
Campbell: The Camels scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to top UNCG, 4-3, Wednesday evening inside Amanda Littlejohn Stadium. Melissa Tullar and Taylor Campbell each had a game-high two hits on the day and combined for three RBI.
Track and Field
N.C. State: Joshua Davis (weight throw), Erika Kemp (5,000m), Rachel Koon (3,000m) and Megan Moye (mile) qualified to participate in the NCAA Indoor Track Championship, which will be at College Station, Texas, March 9-10, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
Mount Olive: Sophomore Adam Craig, junior Jonathan Dahlke and freshman Leah Hanle will compete at the 2017 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, the NCAA said.
Men’s lacrosse
Duke: Attackmen Jack Bruckner and Justin Guterding are among the 50 players chosen to the 2017 Tewaaraton Award men’s watch list as announced by the Tewaaraton Award Foundation in a ceremony Tuesday night. The award is given annually to the nation’s top men and women’s lacrosse players.
Women’s tennis
N.C. Central: The Eagles swept the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis weekly awards for a second time this season as junior Jamie Rogers was named MEAC Player of the Week and freshman Frida Cnossen captured MEAC Rookie of the week, the league office said Wednesday. It marks the second time Rogers and Cnossen have earned their respective awards for the Eagles, with the duo first doing so on Feb. 8.
Women’s volleyball
UNC: Yaylor Borup, Holly Carlton, Taylor Fricano, Madison Laufenberg and Julia Scoles will participate in the U.S. Women’s National Team tryout, which will be Friday-Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the school announced Wednesday.
Fencing
Duke: Junior Pascual Di Tella was selected as the Ronald McDonald House Charities Duke Student-Athlete of the Week for his performance at the ACC Fencing Championships over the weekend.
Men’s golf
Elon: Phoenix senior Jared Mactas has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league office said Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse
Duke: Junior midfielder Maddie Crutchfield, junior attacker Kyra Harney and senior defender Maura Schwitter were selected to the 2017 Tewaaraton Award watch list, which features the 50 best players in consideration for the sport’s highest award, the school announced Wednesday.
From news releases
