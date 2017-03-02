NC State wins 2017 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship

For the third consecutive year, the N.C. State Wolfpack has been crowned the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving champion.
The Wolfpack won six individual titles and three relays en route to their 1,297.5-point win. The championship is the program’s 24th outright victory and third overall for head coach Braden Holloway. N.C. State completes the sweep of the men’s and women’s championship for the first time since 1980.
Louisville closely came in second with 1,134 points. After entering finals in seventh place, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish turned up the heat to place third with 923.5 points. Following the top three were Virginia Tech (883.5), Florida State (730), Virginia (709.5), North Carolina (700), Duke (607), Georgia Tech (576), Pitt (513), Boston College (167) and Miami (108).
Wolfpack junior Ryan Held was named the Most Valuable Swimmer for his dominant performance throughout the week. Held won seven gold medals, three individually and four relays, while setting a new record in every one.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: Chris Clemons scored a conference-record 51 points, and the Campbell men’s basketball team upset regular-season co-champion UNC-Asheville 81-79 Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Big South tournament at Winthrop Coliseum. The Camels will face sixth-seeded Radford (14-17) in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.
Elon: Sophomore Tyler Seibring has been named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s 2017 second team, the league office announced on Thursday night. In addition, Seibring also earned CAA All-Academic Team honors and was joined by Steven Santa Ana, Dainan Swoope and Patrick Ryan. For the third consecutive season, the Phoenix has more CAA All-Academic honorees than any other league institution.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: Lexie Brown, the 5-9 guard, was rewarded Thursday for her efforts in the classroom as she was selected College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America first team, after a vote by sports information directors.
ECU: After finishing the regular season 11-18 overall and 2-14 in AAC play, the Pirates will enter the AAC Tournament Friday as the No. 11 seed, their lowest seed since joining the league three years ago. Matched up against the sixth-seeded Mustangs of SMU, the two will face off at 8 p.m. inside the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Mount Olive: Senior Daria Simmons and junior Felecity Havens were named first-team All-Conference Carolinas, while senior Kiara Jones was named second-team All-Conference Carolinas, and junior guard Ni’Ya Styles earned third-team All-Conference Carolinas honors.
Football
UNC: DeAndre Smith has joined the staff as running backs coach, head coach Larry Fedora announced Thursday. Smith, who played collegiately at Southwest Missouri State with UNC offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic, was hired from UNLV where he had spent the last three months as the Rebels’ running backs coach. He served as Purdue’s running backs coach in 2016.
Wake Forest: Coach Dave Clawson put the Demon Deacons through their second two-hour practice of the spring on Thursday. The practice was the final one before the Deacons leave campus for spring break. The team returns to practice on March 14. The annual Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at BB&T Field.
Baseball
N.C. State: The sixth-ranked Wolfpack heads into the weekend with a 5-3 overall record. The team will play Rhode Island at home Friday, Maryland on Saturday at the USA Baseball Complex and UMass Lowell Sunday afternoon, also at home. Friday’s game against the Rams is slated for 3 p.m. at Doak Field, while the Wolfpack will play Maryland Saturday at 4:30 p.m. as part of the Irish Classic hosted by Notre Dame in Cary, at the USA Baseball Complex. First pitch of Sunday’s contest versus UMass Lowell is set for 1 p.m.
Duke: In the midst of an eight-game homestand, the Blue Devils welcome reigning Ivy League champion Princeton to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park for the four-game series Friday-Sunday.
Campbell: The Camels continue their season-opening homestand, hosting Ohio State in a three-game series this weekend at Jim Perry Stadium. Friday’s series opener is set for a 6 p.m. start, with a 3 p.m. first pitch Saturday and a 1 p.m. finale on Sunday. The Camels are 4-3, winning both of their weekend series.
Elon: Beginning with a weekend series with the UMass Minutemen, the team will play 14 of its next 15 games at home at Latham Park. The UMass series gets underway on Friday at 4 p.m. The two will then play at 2 p.m. Saturday before concluding the series at noon on Sunday. This will mark the first time the two teams have met in baseball.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will welcome Fordham, Lehigh and Rutgers to Dail Stadium this weekend for the Homewood Suites by Hilton RDU/RTP Invitational. The team begins play in the invitational against Lehigh at 2:30 p.m. Friday and takes on Rutgers later that day at 4:45 p.m. Saturday the Pack will play Fordham at 12:15 p.m.
Elon: The Phoenix returns home to host its first tournament of the year at Hunt Softball Park. The Phoenix welcomes the field of Wagner, Iona and Saint Joseph’s for the four-game tournament with Elon’s first game starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against Wagner.
Shaw: The team is set to host its annual softball challenge this weekend, beginning Friday through Sunday at Thomas Brooks Park and Middle Creek High School. The challenge will feature 21 teams of eight different conferences. On Friday, the first games will start at 10 a.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils will host a Lace Up with LAX donation game Saturday against Virginia Tech in Koskinen Stadium ay 1 p.m. Fans attending the contest are asked to bring a new pair of children’s shoes to be donated to the local homeless community. Donation boxes will be placed near the ticket booths at both entrances to the stadium.
Track and Field
Elon: The women’s team gears up for its first championship meet of the season as the Phoenix heads to Boston for the 2017 Eastern College Athletic Conference Indoor Championships this weekend. Competition kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday with the women’s pentathlon. The rest of the meet begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the trial round of the 60-meter hurdles.
Women’s Golf
Duke: The 12th-ranked Blue Devils will travel to Hilton Head Island, S.C., to compete in the Sixth Annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. The Blue Devils will feature a lineup of senior Sandy Choi, junior Leona Maguire, junior Lisa Maguire, junior Gurbani Singh and freshman Ana Belac. Reigning NCAA individual champion Virginia Elena Cartawill not travel as she recently had her tonsils removed.
Men’s Tennis
Elon: Home for the first of five matches in a row at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center, the Pheonix earned a 6-1 victory over Campbell on Thursday. The win snaps a two-match skid for the Phoenix (6-7).
Women’s Tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will head south for two road matches this weekend, taking on Miami at 2 p.m. on Friday and Florida State at noon on Sunday. The Wolfpack’s match against the Hurricanes will be featured as USTA/ACC’s Match of the Week and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
Elon: After picking up its first road win last week, the Phoenix looks to build on that success this weekend when it travels to Virginia to play Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth. The Phoenix will take on Richmond at 2 p.m. on Friday and will battle VCU at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Volleyball
Duke: Junior defensive specialist Nicole Elattrache is set to take part in the U.S. Women’s National Team open tryouts this weekend at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. This past season, Elattrache appeared in 28 of the Blue Devils’ 30 matches, totaling career highs in digs (269) and digs per set (2.59).
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team faces another test against a top-25 team, as it travels to Cedar City, Utah, for a dual meet against No. 21 Southern Utah at 9 p.m. Friday inside the Centrum Arena. The dual marks the second top-25 opponent in a row and the sixth time the Pack has faced a ranked opponent this season.
Swimming and Diving
ECU: The Pirates’ all-conference performers include 12 men and six women; totaling 46 top-3 finishes in 23 events. Senior Fran Krznaric and junior John Myhre led the men’s team with seven all-conference swims each. Senior Marion Abert recorded three all-conference finishes to lead the Pirate women’s squad.
Miscellaneous
Shaw: This spring break, Chris Alvarado of the men’s club soccer team and Joshua Edwards of the football team have taken a step of faith to join Athletes in Action on a mission trip to Jamaica. Both student-athletes will gain valuable experience in sharing their faith, living in community, and learning what it means to obey Christ’s command to “make disciples of all the nations.” In addition, the two student-athletes will also learn how to be spiritual leaders back on campus when they return.
From news releases
Comments