College Notebook

Wes Moore named Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year semifinalist
NC State head coach Wes Moore, who was named the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year on March 1, was today included among the final 10 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year semifinalists.
On March 15, the final four candidates for the award will be announced via the Naismith Trophy Twitter account.
Moore has led the Wolfpack to 12 ACC wins this season, a mark last achieved when the 1997-98 squad advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. He has authored the upsets of four top-15 opponents, earning wins over No. 2/2 Notre Dame, at No. 6/7 Florida State, No. 12/15 Duke, and at No. 9/7 Louisville.
Now in his 28th season as a head coach, Moore has earned a career record of 643-210 (.753) to rank as the 10th most successful active NCAA Division I women’s basketball head coach by winning percentage.
NC State: In a game that featured five ties and seven lead changes, the No. 17/18 Wolfpack lost a thrilling 59-58 contest to the No. 14/13 Louisville Cardinals in the quarterfinal round of the 2017 ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament. Meanwhile, Jennifer Mathurin and Ashley Williams have been named to the 2016-17 ACC All-Academic Team for second straight season, the league office announced Friday morning.
Wake Forest: Sophomore forward Elisa Penna, senior forward Milan Quinn and freshman guard Alex Sharp were named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced Friday.
Mount Olive: A late run doomed the team as the Trojans fell to King University, 78-67, in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Thursday night in the Timken Center in Gaffney, S.C.
Swimming and Diving
NC State: For the third consecutive year, the Wolfpack has been crowned the 2017 ACC champion. Junior Ryan Held was named the Most Valuable Swimmer for his dominant performance throughout the week. Held won seven gold medals, three individually and four relays, while setting a new record in every one.
Duke: The Blue Devils featured three top-eight individual performances and broke program records in four events Thursday to wrap up the 2017 ACC Men’s Championships in strong fashion. The Blue Devils concluded the four-day conference championship in eighth place with a team score of 607 points.
ECU: Former swimmer Julien Dodu has been named one of five recipients of the 2017 Robert H. Wright Alumni Leadership Award, which recognizes excellence in service, leadership and academic services and is the most prestigious honor bestowed upon a student by the East Carolina Alumni Association.
Wrestling
NC State: The Wolfpack will defend its ACC Championship this weekend, as the team hosts the 2017 ACC Championship on Saturday inside historic Reynolds Coliseum. Last year, the Wolfpack claimed its 15th ACC title in school history.
Duke: The Blue Devils begin the postseason after going 4-9 overall and 0-5 against ACC squads. Opening round bouts are scheduled for 11:03 a.m., followed by the Semifinals (1 p.m.), the Consolation Semifinals (3:30 p.m.), the Consolation Finals (5 p.m.) and the Championship Finals (7:03. p.m.).
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: Chris Clemons scored 33 points and the Camels are heading to the Big South Conference Championship final for the first time since 1994 after a 66-50 win over Radford Friday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
NC State: Freshman guard Markell Johnson underwent an MRI Thursday evening after suffering a hyperextension injury in the game at Clemson on Wednesday. Johnson has a left knee sprain and a bone bruise. He is currently listed as day-to-day. He will make the trip to Brooklyn with the team and his availability for the first round game in the ACC Tournament will be a game-time decision.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons end the regular season with a visit to Virginia Tech. With a win, the Deacs would post their first .500 or better ACC season since 2009-10 and the team would reach 18 wins for the first time since 2009-10. Meanwhile, the team announced a home-and-home series with Tennessee. The Demon Deacons and Volunteers will play during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
NCCU: The Eagles landed three All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Awards after picking up its third Regular-Season Title in the past four years as Patrick Cole was named Player of the Year, head coach LeVelle Moton was named Coach of the Year, and Dajuan Graf was named Second Team All-MEAC. No. 1 seed Eagles will play Wednesday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Scope Arena in the quarterfinals of the MEAC Tournament.
Elon: The No. 5-seeded Phoenix opens the 2017 CAA Championships on Saturday, March 4, in the quarterfinals against the No. 5 seed William & Mary inside the North Charleston Coliseum. The game is slated to tip off at 2:30 p.m. or will begin following the conclusion of the first quarterfinal matchup at noon.
Softball
UNC: Head Coach Donna J. Papa became the 11th coach in NCAA sport history to win 1,200 career victories on Friday night, leading the Tar Heels to a 5-1 win over No. 21 Pittsburgh in the ACC season opener at Anderson Stadium.
Elon: The team snapped a four-game losing streak in a 2-0 victory over Wagner Friday afternoon. The Phoenix (8-6) improved to 8-1 at home this season with its victory over the Seahawks (0-2) in the first ever meeting between the two schools on the softball diamond. The win was also the second shutout of the year for the team, both with Quinn toeing the rubber.
Baseball
ECU: Luke Bolka drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning giving No. 9 Pirates a walk-off win against Western Carolina, 5-4, during game two of the 14th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 6-3 on the season notching their sixth consecutive victory, while the Catamounts fell to 4-4.
Duke: The Blue Devils scored three runs early and relied on a solid effort from the team’s pitching staff to edge Princeton 3-1 Friday evening at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Starter James Ziemba (2-1) pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball before giving way to the bullpen for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. Junior Jack Labosky had an RBI double and pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.
NC State: The Wolfpack endured a tough-luck day on the diamond Friday afternoon as Rhode Island emerged victorious, 5-2, at Doak Field at Dail Park. The Pack moves to 5-4 on the year.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons utilized strong pitching and a walk-off single by Logan Harvey in the 11th inning to defeat Quinnipiac, 2-1, at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday evening. Connor Johnstone, John McCarren and Griffin Roberts combined for 11.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out eight while allowing just seven hits and two walks.
UNC: Long Beach State scored four runs in the final two innings to grab a 5-2 victory over No. 7 Tar Heels in the series opener Friday at Boshamer Stadium. J.B. Bukauskas had a third straight standout performance on the mound but did not factor into the decision after the Dirtbags tied it in the eighth.
Mount Olive: No. 14 Trojans walked off in the bottom of the ninth inning on a bases loaded walk to take down arch rival Barton College 8-7 at Scarborough Field in Conference Carolinas Baseball Friday night.
Elon: The first-ever meeting on the baseball diamond between the Phoenix and UMass was a thrilling one as the team picked up a 4-3 victory on Kory Shumate's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning at Latham Park.
St. Augustine’s: This weekend, the Falcons will host Salem International University in a four-game baseball series at the Optimist Park field. The doubleheaders are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 and Sunday March 5 at 1 p.m. and approximately 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
UNC: Second-ranked Tar Heels went on a 12-0 run starting late in the first half and defeated Albany, 14-5, on Friday afternoon at the US Lacrosse Complex. Senior Carly Reed led the Tar Heel scoring attack with four goals, while Maggie Bill and Sydney Holman each added a goal and three assists. The team improved to 4-1 this season.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: No. 17 Blue Devils travel to No. 17 Richmond Sunday. The team is 3-2 overall following a 16-3 victory over Saint Joseph’s last weekend. Richmond will be Duke’s third top 20 opponent this season. The Blue Devils are 0-2 against ranked foes with losses to Air Force and Denver.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: Senior Toni Payne has signed a professional contract with AFC Ajax, which is a Dutch squad based in Amsterdam. Payne will join the club in May following the completion of exams.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will play eight games this spring, head coach Tony da Luz announced Friday, March 3. The slate begins Saturday, March 18 when the Deacs take on ACC foe NC State at 1 p.m. for the only spring game to be held at Spry Stadium.
Women’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons conclude a seven-match road trip this weekend as the Deacs travel to the state of Texas for a pair of matches. The Deacs will first play No. 8 Texas on Saturday, March 4, before wrapping up the trip with a Monday, March 6, match against TCU.
UNC: The team won its ACC home opener Friday with a 6-1 victory over Clemson at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The third-ranked Tar Heels improved to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play with the win, while the Tigers fell to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference. The Tar Heels visit Boston College on Sunday at 10 a.m. for another ACC matchup.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: The next segment of the season begins Saturday as the team kicks off ACC action at Virginia Tech with a 1 p.m. match. The Blue Devils, ranked 43rd this week, are riding a four-match winning streak and are 7-3 this season while the Hokies stand at 4-5 overall. The team is looking for its first road win after losing a trio of matches to top-20 opponents.
Women’s Golf
Wake Forest: The team opened play Friday at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate with the first round at the Long Cove Club. The Demon Deacons shot a 12-over 296 in the opening round and are tied for ninth place. The Deacs are tied with North Carolina and Oklahoma State at 12-over. The tournament continues Saturday and concludes Sunday at the Long Cove Club.
Duke: Led by a bogey-free three-under-par, 68, Friday by Gurbani Singh, the team opened the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in second place at the 6,160-yeard, Par 71 Pete Dye Course at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C. The Blue Devils will kick off round two beginning at 10:10 a.m.
Football
Raleigh Sports Club: Former Virginia Tech Head Football Coach, Frank Beamer will be the special guest speaker on Wednesday, March 8. The weekly Wednesday meetings are held in Bradley Hall at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh, at the corner of Lake Boone Trail, just inside the I-440 Beltline.
ECU: The South Side Renovation Project for the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium was officially approved by the UNC Board of Governors Friday, which marks the passing of another critical milestone in the facility’s future development.
Miscellaneous
Mount Olive: Junior Sherzod Akramov and Junior China Marshall have been named the school’s Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Month for the month of March. A member of the women’s basketball team, Marshall is an Exercise Science major and holds a 3.37 GPA. Akramov, a member of the men’s tennis team, is majoring in Business Management and holds a 3.71 GPA.
From news releases
