College Notebook

UNC men’s lacrosse team powers past Denver
The North Carolina men’s lacrosse team was led by a career performance from goalkeeper Brian Balkam as it defeated Denver 13-9 at soldout Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium Saturday. Balkam made 17 saves, and Luke Goldstock had four goals and an assist to pace the Tar Heels offense in capturing a signature win for the UNC program.
UNC led from start to finish, and it posted a win over a top-ranked team for the sixth straight season, a streak which began against Johns Hopkins in 2012. UNC has now defeated seven top-ranked teams since April 1, 2012 and is 7-3 against top-ranked teams over the past six years.
The Tar Heels needed all of Balkam’s saves as on paper the Pioneers had a statistical advantage, outshooting Carolina 43-34, winning the ground ball battle 25-19 and having a slight edge at the face-off circle 14-10.
Balkam allowed two goals and made two saves in the opening period as UNC moved out to a 4-2 lead. Over the final three quarters, he made five saves in each frame, totaling 15 over the final three quarters and allowing only seven goals in that time. For Denver, Alex Ready allowed 13 goals while making just six saves as UNC’s offense shot with tactical precision against the Pioneeers.
UNC improved to 98-41 in Coach Joe Breschi’s nine seasons in Chapel Hill and will a five-game home streak at Fetzer Field with a game against Hofstra next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils could not overcome a slow start, falling to Virginia Tech by an 11-6 margin Saturday at Koskinen Stadium. The team dropped to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in ACC play while surrendering back-to-back losses for the first time since February 2016. The Blue Devils look to turn around their two-game skid next Saturday at Louisville. The contest will begin at noon.
Women’s Basketball
ECU: The Pirates lost to SMU, 60-54, in the first round of the American Athletic Conference at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday night. The Pirates conclude their season 11-19 overall while SMU advanced to play No. 3 seed USF on Saturday
Kristen Gaffney led all scorers with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 10 free throws on 13 attempts.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: For the first time since 1994, the Camels have reached the Big South Conference Championship game. The seventh-seeded Camels (17-16) won their fourth straight outing Friday over Radford 66-50 to earn the right to face top seed Winthrop (25-6) Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday’s winner will receive the Big South’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
Chris Clemons became the first player in Big South tournament history to record back-to-back 33-point games when he led the Camels over Radford with 33 points (plus nine rebounds and four assists).
Baseball
Elon: Behind eight strong innings from Robbie Welhaf, the Phoenix threw its second shutout of the season in defeating the UMass Minutemen 3-0 at Latham Park on Saturday.
Welhaf (2-1), who threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Longwood in his first start of the year, matched a personal best with eight strikeouts, and he scattered five hits. Reliever Sean Byrnes struck out one as he threw the ninth inning to earn his first save of the year.
The Phoenix and UMass will wrap up the three-game series with a noon game on Sunday at Latham Park.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels secured the series victory on ACC opening weekend, capturing a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh to claim the first two games of the three-game series. The Heels (14-4, 2-0 ACC) are riding a nine-game winning streak and will look to make it 10 straight in Sunday’s series finale (1 p.m.). After opening the season 9-0, the Panthers took their third loss in four games to fall to 12-4, 0-2.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils pushed their winning streak to five matches Saturday and began the ACC campaign with a victory by downing Virginia Tech 6-1 inside the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. The Blue Devils got their first road win of the season and have won eight of their last 10, 18 of their last 21 and 22 of their last 26 ACC openers.
The Blue Devils travel down the road to Chapel Hill for a 3 p.m. Tuesday match with North Carolina.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans glided past Emmanuel College, 9-0, in Conference Carolinas action at the John Neal Walker Tennis Center. Senior Martim Sousa and sophomore Jose Cortijos combined to take an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles, while sophomores Ogulcan Deniz and Martin Moser teamed up to sweep the Lions at No. 2 doubles, 8-0.
Elon: The Phoenix looks to continue its home success when it hosts North Florida on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
The match was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. but was moved to 12:30 p.m. The team is 5-0 this season at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
From news releases
