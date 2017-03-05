Campbell star guard Chris Clemons off to a rough start in the Big South Championship game

6:19 Roy Williams: “A little more effort and a little more intelligence” Pause

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center

0:20 Fans cheer for Michael Jordan in Smith Center

0:50 UNC's Roy Williams admires Duke's Coach K!

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:59 UNC's Roy Williams gets emotional when telling his favorite senior day story

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game