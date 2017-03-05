College Sports

Campbell star guard Chris Clemons off to a rough start in the Big South Championship game

ROCK HILL

Campbell sophomore guard Chris Clemons, who captured the nation’s attention after he scored 51 points in a conference tournament win against UNC-Asheville earlier this week, is off to a rough start in the Big South Tournament championship game against Winthrop.

At the half, Clemons had 10 points. However, he was 2 of 12 from the floor, and 2 of 8 from the 3-point line. Winthrop leads Campbell 41-34 at the half.

Clemons is a 5-9, 185-pound guard from Raleigh. He played high school basketball at Millbrook High School.

His 51-point stat line went viral after Campbell’s win over UNC-Asheville.

The Eagles made it tough for Clemons each time he drove in the lane. He was stripped twice, and missed two contested fast break layups.

Clemons has also missed uncontested 3-pointers.

He scored his first bucket after 5 1/2 minutes of the first half. Two possessions later, he hit a step-back 3-pointer. He missed his next eight shots.

Winthrop senior wing Roderick Perkins leads all scorers with 15 points.

