College Notebook

Manning to assist U19 National Team
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning will serve as an assistant coach for the 2017 USA Men’s U19 World Cup Team, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.
Manning, along with Colorado head coach Tad Boyle, will assist Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who was named the head coach of the U19 team. The trio has worked together in the past at Kansas, where Calipari was an assistant coach from 1983 to 85, while Manning and Boyle were players.
The coaching staff was selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee and approved by the USA Basketball board of directors.
Manning was previously a court coach for the 2014 USA Men’s U18 National Team training camp. As a player, he was named the 1987 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year after leading the 1987 U.S. Pan American Games Team to a silver medal. Manning also won a bronze medal with the 1988 U.S. Olympic Team.
The team will compete in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Championship July 1-9 in Cairo, Egypt. Training camp to select the 12 members of the team will be in June.
Duke: Duke forward Jayson Tatum took another step toward becoming the second freshman ever to win the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award on Wednesday with inclusion on the list of the final five players under consideration. He is shooting .433 from the floor, .358 from the three-point line and .870 from the free throw line.
Baseball
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons knocked off the defending national champions, defeating Coastal Carolina, 13-8, at Springs Brooks Stadium on Wednesday evening. Jake Mueller led the way offensively, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Ben Breazeale was 3-for-6 with a homer, double and three runs scored.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack hit a season-high three home runs to earn an 8-5 road win at UNCW Wednesday evening at Brooks Field. Freshman Brad Debo and Will Wilson each hit their first collegiate homers, while junior Evan Mendoza hit his first of the season.
Duke: The Blue Devils totaled 10 runs on 14 hits while three freshmen pitchers limited Mount St. Mary’s to four hits in a 10-3 victory Wednesday evening at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
N.C. Central: The Eagles made three runs in the ninth inning but left the runs on base to fall one short as host Presbyterian College escaped with an 8-7 win Wednesday afternoon.
ECU: Spencer Brickhouse hit a pair of home runs, while Turner Brown and Travis Watkins each added long balls as No. 8 East Carolina completed the midweek series sweep over College of Charleston, 15-12, Wednesday afternoon at Patriots Park.
St. Augustine’s: Rickey Rice and Michael Keels were recognized for their baseball achievements this past weekend. Both were highlighted on the Black College Nines baseball website and Rice was chosen CIAA Pitcher of the Week.
Swimming and diving
N.C. State: Freshman James Brady wrapped up his first trip to the NCAA Zone B Championships with a sixth-place finish in the platform event to qualify for the 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
Duke: The senior breaststroke tandem of Peter Kropp and Dylan Payne received invitations to the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships March 22-25 in Indianapolis. Kropp was selected to the NCAA field for the third consecutive season while Payne will make his first NCAA Championships appearance. MaryEllen Targonski, Mackenzie Willborn and Nathaniel Hernandez earned bids for diving.
Wrestling
N.C. State: A school-record 10 Wolfpack wrestlers will be competing at the 2017 NCAA Championships next week in St. Louis. The NCAA announced the seeds and brackets Wednesday, with the Wolfpack having five of its wrestlers seeded among the top-16 in their respective weight classes.
Duke: The 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships get underway next week in St. Louis and redshirt junior Jacob Kasper will open the tournament as the nation’s No. 4 seed at heavyweight. Kasper is joined by teammates Connor Bass and Jake Faust at the event.
Field Hockey
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have been named a 2016 ZAG Field Hockey/NFHCA Division I National Academic Team Award winner, the organization announced Wednesday.
UNC: The North Carolina field hockey team has been honored with a National Academic Team Award, as announced Wednesday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Duke: The Blue Devils were named a National Academic Squad for the 2016 season, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association said Wednesday.
Women’s basketball
Duke: Duke University women’s basketball signee Mikayla Boykin has been selected a Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-America honorable mention honoree. The 5-9 guard has had one of the best high school seasons in the nation this year and prepares to play for a state championship this weekend.
Softball
Campbell: The Camels split a double header Wednesday. After scoring six unanswered runs in the third during an 8-6 win over Austin Peay, the Camels dropped their night game against Lipscomb 5-2.
Men’s golf
ECU: Junior Tim Conover has been named the American Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, according to an announcement from the league office Wednesday. This is the first weekly honor of his career and second overall accolade from The American after being named Golfer of the Month for October.
Women’s tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack defeated Michigan State at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center on Wednesday afternoon by a final score of 6-1. The Wolfpack improved its record to 9-6 while Michigan State falls to a 9-3 season record.
Track and field
St. Augustine’s: Jumonne Exeter was named Atlantic Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year for the 2017 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Season by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Men’s tennis
Elon: Felipe Sarrasague of Elon University men’s tennis has been named the CAA Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Wednesday. Sarrasague won a pair of singles matches at No. 1 against Campbell and North Florida.
