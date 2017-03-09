College Notebook

Durham Bulls, Duke to square off in ‘Battle in the Bull City’
The Durham Bulls will take on the Duke Blue Devils in the first-ever exhibition game between the two teams on April 4 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The 6:05 p.m. contest will be the first chance to catch the 2017 Bulls roster before they open their season on the road against Gwinnett on April 6.
The nine-inning game will pit the DBAP’s two residents against each other in a preseason tune-up for the Bulls, and a midseason exhibition game for the Blue Devils. Each team will use wood bats in the contest.
All tickets for the contest are priced at $10 plus tax, and can be purchased at durhambulls.com, the Frontier Communications Ticket Office or by calling 919.956.BULL.
Baseball
N.C .State/Wake Forest: Due to impending weather, the N.C. State and Wake Forest series has been altered to a single-game Friday and a doubleheader Saturday. Friday’s contest is slated for 6 p.m., while the first game of Saturday’s twin bill is set for 1 p.m. and the second game will follow at David F. Couch Ballpark.
Duke: Sophomore catcher Chris Proctor has been named to the 2017 Johnny Bench Award Watch List. The prestigious award is given annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I catcher. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have amended its Virginia Tech series schedule due to anticipated inclement weather. The ACC opener for both teams will be Friday at 4 p.m. The Blue Devils and the Hokies are also set for a 1 p.m., doubleheader on Saturday.
UNC: With freezing temperatures and winter weather forecast for Sunday, the series against Virginia will now feature a doubleheader on Saturday. Game one of the series will start at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at noon.
Elon: The Phoenix will open up a season-long 11-game homestand this weekend as the Phoenix plays host to former Southern Conference rival Georgia Southern in a three-game series that opens with a 4 p.m. contest on Friday. In a schedule change due to the threat of inclement weather, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday before concluding the series with a single game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Campbell: Following its first road trip of the season, the Camels return home to Jim Perry Stadium, hosting Evansville in a three-game series. The set begins on Friday at 6 p.m., with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. The series was originally scheduled to span three days, but was realigned to avoid inclement weather.
St. Augustine’s: On Friday and Saturday, the Falcons will participate in the Division II Challenge at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. The Falcons (8-14) will take on St. Thomas Aquinas College Friday on Field 2 at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Falcons face the College of Saint Rose at the stadium field at 11:30 p.m. and Franklin Pierce University on Field 2 at 4 p.m.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack is set to open its ACC schedule this weekend as it hosts Syracuse at Dail Stadium in a three-game series. Due to adverse weather coming to the area, the teams will play a doubleheader Friday at 3 and 5 p.m. and one game Saturday at 2 p.m.
Elon: The Phoenix concludes its 10-game homestand this weekend with its second home tournament of the season, the Elon Phoenix Tournament from Friday through Sunday. The Phoenix will host Fairleigh Dickinson, Presbyterian and Norfolk State at Hunt Softball Park as they will play five games at the tournament.
Shaw: The Bears split the second day of the 2017 Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic after taking a 12-2 loss to Malone (6-3) but ended the day with a 10-6 win over Ohio Christian (2-6) in the nightcap. The victory gives the Bears their second win on the season and also snaps a 11-game skid.
Men’s Basketball
ECU: Kentrell Barkley had career highs of 26 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pirates to an 80-69 victory over Temple in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.
Women’s Basketball
Elon: The Phoenix defeated Hofstra, 78-50, in the quarterfinals of the CAA Women’s Basketball Championship on Thursday at the JMU Convocation Center. The Phoenix (25-6) advances to Friday’s semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. where the top-seeded Phoenix takes on fourth-seeded William & Mary. The team went 2-0 against the Tribe this season, winning by two points in Williamsburg, Va., before topping the Tribe by 23 on Senior Night last month in Alumni Gym.
St. Augustine’s: Rookie Kaaliya Williams was named the 2017 HERO Sports Division 2 Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. The Falcons guard-forward was nominated after averaging team-highs of 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. .
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils and Louisville enter a Saturday matchup with both squads in search of their first ACC win of the season. The contest kicks off a five-game road swing by the Blue Devils. The team heads to Louisville looking to halt a two-game skid.
Men’s Soccer
Wake Forest: Senior Jared Odenbeck has signed to play professionally with the Charlotte Independence of the USL, the organization announced. Odenbeck becomes the fourth Deacon to begin a pro career this offseason.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has four athletes set to compete at the NCAA championships this Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track in College Station, Texas. Joshua Davis (weight throw), Erika Kemp (5,000m), Rachel Koon (3,000m) and Megan Moye (mile) will all compete for the Pack in their individual events.
Duke: Two Blue Devils will travel to College Station, Texas, to compete in the 2017 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Representing the Blue Devils will be senior Madeline Kopp in the 800m and junior Madison Heath in the pole vault.
Wake Forest: Sophomore Robert Heppenstall will represent the Demon Deacons in the men’s 800m at the 2017 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Mount Olive: Director and coach Matt van Lierop and associate coach Jackie Kirby were named the USTFCCCA Southeast Regional head and assistant coaches of the year for the 2017 indoor season, it was announced this week.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Deacons return home for the first time in over a month as they open ACC play with a pair of ranked matches against in-state foes. The Demon Deacons open with the weekend on Friday, as North Carolina comes to town for a battle of top-5 teams. First serve in Winston-Salem is set for 1 p.m. Following Friday’s match against the Tar Heels, the Deacs will travel to Durham on Sunday for a 1 p.m. match against Duke.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: After leading the Camels to its third straight top-five finish, Annelie Sjoholm and Desiree Andersson have swept the Big South Conference women’s golf weekly awards. Sjoholm earned her second Big South golfer of the week honor this year, while Andersson collected freshman of the week recognition for the fourth time during the 2016-17 season. Ranked No.-54 in the latest Golfstat NCAA rating, the Camels continue its spring season this weekend at the SunTrust Gator Invitational, hosted by the University of Florida.
Elon: With a pair of golfers in the top 15, the Phoenix golf squad wrapped up the first two rounds of the 2017 River Landing Classic in seventh place out of 11 teams. The maroon and gold fired a 292 during Thursday’s first round before wrapping up the day with a 307, giving Elon a two-round score of 599.
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: The team returns to action this weekend at the 2017 General Hackler Championship. The two-day tournament will be hosted by Coastal Carolina at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The tournament field features four opponents ranked in national top 15. To this point in the season, the Wolfpack have posted a combined 47-20-2 record.
Campbell: The Camels continue their spring season this weekend at the Border Olympics, hosted by the University of Houston. In a field that includes No. 52 Houston and No. 55 UTEP, the team will be paired with the Cougars and Miners along with No. 84 McNeese State in foursomes for Friday’s first and second round.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team earned a 6-1 win over Hawaii Wednesday afternoon at the UH Tennis Complex. The Wolfpack improved to 8-6 on the year, while Hawaii fell to 1-6. After dropping the doubles point, the team won in straight sets on all six singles courts to earn the win. It marked the fourth time this season they have swept all six singles matches. The Wolfpack will be back in action Friday as it faces Hawaii at 8 p.m. ET in its second match of the week against the Rainbow Warriors.
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: The team will compete in the CIAA round-up this weekend on the campus of Elizabeth City State. Coming into this weekend’s action, the Bears have a 4-1 record. This weekend’s events will be the Bears’ first conference action of the 2017 season.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team will compete twice this weekend, hosting Towson for senior night at 7 p.m. on Friday and traveling for a quad meet against George Washington with Stanford and Yale on Sunday at 1 p.m.. The Pack will honor seniors Hannah Sobhan, Amanda Fillard and Courtney Leighton in a ceremony before the meet.
