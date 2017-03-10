College Notebook

N.C. State women’s basketball team to celebrate NCAA Selection Show with fans
N.C. State fans and students are invited to watch the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show with the No. 18 N.C. State women’s basketball team on Monday. The unveiling of the tournament bracket will be shown in the BB&T Grand Hall inside Reynolds Coliseum and the event is free to attend.
Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. The show will begin on ESPN at 7. Light refreshments, including Howling Cow ice cream, will be provided to attendees while supplies last.
Elon: The women’s basketball team kept two feet on the gas pedal from start to finish in the CAA Championship semifinals, as the top-seeded Phoenix downed fourth-seeded William & Mary, 88-60, to advance to the CAA title game. The Phoenix (26-6) will face the winner of second-seeded James Madison and third-seeded Drexel at 7 p.m. Saturday. It marks their first trip to a conference title game since 2000-01 when the team made it to the Big South Conference finals.
St. Augustine’s: Rookie Kaaliya Williams was named the 2017 HERO Sports Division 2 Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. The Falcons guard-forward was nominated after averaging team-highs of 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Basketball
NCCU: Patrick Cole posted a game-high 21 points with seven rebounds and six assists, and he was one of five Eagles who posted double-digit point totals as the team advanced past Maryland Eastern Shore into the championship game, 79-49 on Friday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. The Eagles will face either second-seed Norfolk State or 11-seed Howard at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Baseball
Duke: Ignited by a Griffin Conine first-inning home run, the Blue Devils put double-digit runs on the board in a 10-1 victory over Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both teams Friday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The team totaled 17 hits on the day while the Blue Devils pitching staff limited the potent Virginia Tech (9-7, 0-1 ACC) offense to four.
Wake Forest/N.C. State: Wake Forest opened ACC play by knocking off No. 20-ranked N.C. State, 6-4, at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The win is the eighth straight as the Demon Deacons improve to 11-4. The Wolfpack falls to 7-7 on the year. The loss snaps a Wolfpack streak of six consecutive wins against the Demon Deacons.
UNC: J.B. Bukauskas got all the support he needed in the form of a Zack Gahagan three-run homer as No. 10 Tar Heels opened ACC play with a resounding 9-4 win over No. 7 Virginia Friday at Boshamer Stadium. Bukauskas struck out seven and allowed just one run over six innings for the Tar Heels, who won their conference opener for the eighth straight season. The Tar Heels also has a season-high 13 hits.
ECU: Charlotte scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning and three hurlers combined on a 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Pirates Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the victory the 49ers improve to 10-4 on the season, while the Pirates had their 10-game win streak halted and dropped to 10-4.
Campbell: Trey Hair and Andrew Tanous drove in a combined seven hitter to lead Evansville over the Camels 13-9 Friday night at Jim Perry Stadium. The Camels (5-8) suffered their fifth straight loss.
Mount Olive: The Trojans took the first two games of the series from King University in Conference Carolinas baseball on Friday in Bristol, Tenn.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels returned to its winning ways on Friday night, cruising to an 8-0 victory over Chattanooga then gritting out a 3-2 win over the host College of Charleston in the first day of the Holy City Showdown. The team improved to 18-5 on the season.
N.C. State: The team opened its ACC schedule on Friday afternoon at Dail Stadium, splitting a doubleheader with Syracuse. The Wolfpack won the first game, 3-0, and dropped an 11-5 decision in the nightcap. The Pack moves to 7-16.
Campbell: A complete game from Katie Baker in game two earned a split for the Camels on day one of the Spartan Classic. The Camels dropped game one to Delaware 9-8 and defeated UNCG 4-2 in the second game.
Elon: The team earned a couple of victories on its first day at its home tournament, the Phoenix Tournament, on Friday. The Phoenix defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 8-1 in its first contest of the day behind a career-best 11 strikeouts from Kiandra Mitchum before closing the day with a 7-5 win over Norfolk State. The Phoenix (12-8) improved to 12-3 at home this season and remained unblemished all-time versus Fairleigh Dickinson (1-11) and Norfolk State (6-6).
Mount Olive: The team fell in a doubleheader to Tusculum College, 4-3 and 4-3, on Friday evening in St. Augustine, Fla.
Track and Field
Wake Forest: Sophomore Robert Heppenstall qualified for the final in the 800m run at the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Friday night at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas. Heppenstall finished fourth in his heat with a time of 1:47.96 and fourth overall in the field of 16 runners.
Duke: Senior Madeline Kopp qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the 800m. Kopp clocked in at 2:07.28 to place 13th in a fast 800m preliminary heat, and entered the weekend ranked No. 16 in the country.
N.C. State: Erika Kemp and Megan Moye wrapped up their indoor season with All-America honors Friday night at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Each runner is up to three career track All-America honors. The two become just the 12th and 13th women in program history to accomplish the feat.
Mount Olive: Three Trojans will get their chance to win a national championship Saturday as Adam Craig, Leah Hanle, and Jonathan Dahlke all will compete in the 3,000-meter run in Birmingham, Ala., at the 2017 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship. In last year’s championships, Craig and Hanle both became the program’s first-ever All-Americans. Hanle will be the first female in UMO indoor track and field history to compete at the national championship. She is also the only freshman in the women’s 3,000 this year.
St. Augustine’s: On Thursday, Ornella Livingston and Immanuel Hutchinson won preliminary heats in their respective races on the first day of the 2017 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
Rifle
N.C. State: Caitlyn Ford and Lucas Kozeniesky will represent the ninth-ranked Wolfpack at the NCAA Championships on Saturday on the Ohio State campus. The duo was selected to compete at the championships as individuals for the second consecutive year, after the Wolfpack narrowly missed being selected as a team. The two N.C. State shooters will participate in the second relay of air rifle, which is set to begin at noon Saturday. The finals session will commence at 2:30 p.m.
Fencing
Duke: Following a strong showing at the ACC Fencing Championships, the men’s and women’s squads will turn their attention to the individual portion of the season as they compete at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic/South Regional Saturday, hosted by Lafayette College. A fencer’s performance at regionals will have a direct impact on their chance at qualifying for the NCAA championships.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The No. 16 Blue Devils face test in No. 12 Loyola Saturday. The team is 4-2 overall after rallying from a 6-2 deficit to beat No. 12 Richmond last Sunday. Loyola is the second straight and fourth overall top 20 team the Blue Devils have faced in 2017.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest/UNC: The No. 2-ranked Wake Forest team opened ACC play on Friday, March 10, taking on fifth-ranked North Carolina. Wake Forest led from the outset and closed out the Tar Heels, 4-3, inside the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center.The loss was just the second of the season for UNC (13-2), and both of those have come to teams ranked in the nation’s top two. Next up for the Tar Heels is a home match against N.C. State on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Wake Forest is traveling to Durham to take on 43rd-ranked Duke on Sunday, March 12.
Men’s Golf
Duke: Following their first spring tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, the team will head west to Chula Vista, Calif., to partake in the Lamkin San Diego Classic. The tournament, held at the San Diego Country Club (par 72, 7,033 yards), will feature 54 holes of stroke play with 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday. Shotgun rounds will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday and 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Women’s Golf
N.C. State: The No. 23 Wolfpack is set to face Hawaii in a dual match Saturday at the Kapolei Golf Course in Kapolei, Hawaii. The matchup will mark the first of two competitions for the Wolfpack in Hawaii, as the team will play in the 32nd Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational March 14-15 at the Kane’ohe Klipper Golf Course. Naomi Ko, Sarah Bae, Cecily Overbey, India Clyburn and Leonie Bettel will make up the Pack’s starting five for Saturday.
Duke: Coming off a second-place finish at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate last weekend, the Blue Devils will have a quick turnaround as the team travels to Gainesville, Fla., to participate in the 2017 Gator Invitational, which will be played at the 6,002-yard, par 70 Mark Bostick Golf Course. Duke will feature a lineup of senior Sandy Choi, junior Leona Maguire, junior Gurbani Singh, sophomore Virginia Elena Carta and freshman Ana Belac. Junior Lisa Maguire is playing as an individual.
Elon: The team completed play at the River Landing Classic on Friday, finishing tied for sixth with a three-round total of 901. Heather Munro earned her second straight top-10 finish, ending the event tied for ninth place individually.
