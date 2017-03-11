College Notebook

Duke’s Lexie Brown named espnW honorable mention All-America
As the Blue Devils get prepared for the NCAA tournament, Duke redshirt junior Lexie Brown earned some hardware over the weekend as the guard was named espnW honorable mention All-America.
Brown is coming off helping lead ninth-ranked Duke into the ACC championship game a week ago averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals against three ranked opponents. She received All-ACC Tournament first team honors for her efforts.
Brown and her teammates await the NCAA tournament selection show, which will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
Baseball
ECU: Charlie Yorgen’s three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the No. 8 Pirates (11-4) to a 10-7 walk-off win over Charlotte (10-5) on Saturday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Jacob Wolfe and Chris Holba then combined for a two-hit shutout as the Pirates completed the doubleheader sweep and claimed a series win over Charlotte, 3-0, Saturday.
UNC: The Tar Heels claimed their first series win over Virginia since 2012 with a 12-2 victory in the second game of an ACC doubleheader Saturday at Boshamer Stadium. Brian Miller and Tyler Lynn both homered in the series finale as the Heels improved to 12-4 and 2-1 in the ACC. The Heels wrap up their 17-game homestand Tuesday when they host former ACC rival Maryland at 4 p.m.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack nearly earned a sweep of Wake Forest in the twin bill, but was held to the split at David F. Couch Ballpark. The Pack rallied to win game one of the doubleheader, 8-5, and almost pulled off its second consecutive come-from-behind win in game two, but fell short, 6-5. The Pack returns to action Tuesday when the squad travels to Elon. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at Latham Park.
Elon: The Phoenix saw the Georgia Southern Eagles break a scoreless tie with a three-run fifth inning, falling by a 5-1 margin in the final game of a three-game series at Latham Park on Saturday. The team continues an 11-game homestand at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, when it hosts N.C. State.
Campbell: The Camels finished out its home series against Evansville with a doubleheader split Saturday at Jim Perry Stadium, with the home team taking game one 8-1 before the Purple Aces claimed a 6-2 win in the finale. The Camels will continue their homestand Tuesday, hosting Rider before heading out on an eight-game road swing.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Senior goalkeeper Danny Fowler made 14 saves to lead the Blue Devils to a 15-7 victory over Loyola on Saturday at Koskinen Stadium. In addition, just one day shy of his 63rd birthday, Ccoach John Danowski picked up the 375th victory of career. The win pushes Danowski into a tie for first place on the NCAA Division I all-time victory list, matching the record set by Dom Starsia at Brown and Virginia.
Women’s Lacrosse
UNC: The Tar Heels opened ACC play Saturday with a 21-11 win over visiting Virginia at Fetzer Field. The Cavaliers closed to within a goal following an early Tar Heels lead, but the Heels opened the second half with an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach. The Tar Heels improved to 6-1 and 1-0 in ACC play, while Virginia fell to 2-4 (0-2 ACC). Next up for the Tar Heels is a nonconference home game on Tuesday, when Elon visits for a 6 p.m. matchup.
Duke: The Blue Devils claimed the draw by a 16-5 margin, but struggled to capitalize on that advantage, falling 11-8 to Louisville on Saturday at the Cardinals’ UofL Lacrosse Stadium. The loss dropped the team to 4-3 and 0-3 in ACC play. The Blue Devils will be back in action next week, traveling to Philadelphia for contests against Saint Joseph’s Thursday and Penn Saturday.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels earned their second doubleheader sweep of the weekend on Saturday, defeating UMass Lowell, 3-1, and North Kentucky, 8-1, to improve to 4-0 at the Holy City Showdown, hosted by the College of Charleston. The pair of wins allowed Carolina to pick up its 20th victory of the year, improving to 20-5 on the season.
N.C. State: Highlighted by a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh by Macauley Prickett, the Wolfpack defeated Syracuse, 8-7, on Saturday at Dail Stadium to take its first ACC series on the season. The Pack will return to action Wednesday to face ECU on the road for its third midweek game of the season. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at the ECU Softball Stadium.
N.C. Central: Junior outfielder Danyelle Noland registered a pair of singles in her only two at-bats to highlight play for the visiting Eagles in a 11-1 loss to Liberty on Saturday. The Flames took advantage of seven Eagles errors to score six unearned runs in the run-rule victory that finished after five innings. The team returns home to host Norfolk State in a doubleheader at Thomas Brooks Park in Cary at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Elon: The Phoenix continued its unblemished mark at the Elon Phoenix Tournament with a couple of victories on Saturday versus Presbyterian and Norfolk State. The Phoenix defeated the Blue Hose, 7-2, in its first game of the day before pulling out a 3-0 win over the Spartans in the nightcap at Hunt Softball Park.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils will take on their second top-five opponent within a week Sunday when they welcome No. 2 Wake Forest to Durham for a 1 p.m. first serve. Duke traveled to No. 5 North Carolina on Tuesday and suffered a 6-1 setback while the Demon Deacons opened ACC action Friday against the Tar Heels, coming away with a 4-3 victory.
Women’s Tennis
Elon: The Phoenix completed a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, starting with a 5-0 victory against N.C. Central in the morning, and ending with a 6-1 win against Washington and Lee in the afternoon at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix returns to action on Sunday against Winthrop at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Men’s Golf
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had a strong opening day of the General Hackler Championship, dominating the first two rounds of play at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The Deacs shot 15-under over the first 36 holes and will take a 10-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.
Elon: Freshman William Harwood claimed his first-career individual title and four total Phoenix players earned a top-25 individual finish as the team earned a tie for second-place at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate on Saturday at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 8 course.
Women’s Golf
Duke: After 36 holes of action Saturday at the Gator Invitational, junior Leona Maguire holds a one-stroke lead with a two-under-par, 138, at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla. The Blue Devils will open the third and final round beginning at 9:15 a.m., with a shotgun start along with Florida and UCF off holes one through four.
From news releases
