College Notebook

Tar Heels complete sweep of Holy City Showdown
The North Carolina softball team closed out a 5-0 weekend on a cold Sunday afternoon at the College of Charleston, taking down Robert Morris, 10-3, to complete the sweep of the Holy City Showdown. With the win, UNC improves to 21-5, while RMU falls to 5-16.
Every Tar Heel in the lineup had at least one hit in the game, as North Carolina out-hit the Colonials 11-5. Freshman Brittany Pickett went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and two walks while picking up the win in the circle. Taylor Wike went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Junior Katelyn Shifflett roped her first career triple and stole a base for the first time with two runs scored, and Berlynne Delamora smacked a two-run home run.
Hannah Nommensen started in the circle for Carolina, limiting RMU to two hits and three walks over 2.1 innings with three strikeouts, but allowed three unearned runs in the top of the third. Pickett (9-0) replaced her for the final 4.2 innings and held the Colonials to three hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
The Tar Heel’s road trip continues on Tuesday with a visit to Campbell. The matchup with the Camels will begin at 6 p.m.
Elon: Junior pitcher Kiandra Mitchum tied her career-high with 11 strikeouts as the Phoenix closed out its home tournament, the Elon Phoenix Tournament, with a 8-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday at Hunt Softball Park. Up next, the team starts a 10-game road trip beginning with a nonconference contest at instate rival Charlotte at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons won their fourth consecutive match over a ranked opponent and second-straight against an in-state opponent, Sunday as they defeated Duke 5-2. With the victory, the Deacs improve to 13-1 on the year, including a 2-0 mark in ACC play and a 9-1 record against ranked opponents. The team returns to action on Thursday as the Deacs travel to take on Georgia, the host site for the 2017 NCAA Championships. First serve in Athens is set for 3 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: The Bears claimed a 9-0 victory over Virginia Union (1-1, 1-1 CIAA) Saturday to wrap up the CIAA Roundup at Elizabeth City State. The Bears swept the doubles matches to get off to a quick 3-0 lead and never looked back. The team returns to action on Tuesday for its home opener versus Livingstone College. First serve is slated for 1 p.m.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will travel to Salt Lake City to face Utah Monday night at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center. First serve is set to take place at 5 p.m. MT. The Pack will head into the match with 9-6 season record while the Utes owns a 13-10 ledger. This will mark the first time historically that the teams with face off.
Men’s Golf
St. Augustine’s: On Monday and Tuesday, the Falcons will host the SAU Invitational at Pine Hollow Golf Course in Clayton. First tee time is 10 a.m. The teams scheduled to compete against the Falcons are Chowan, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, Virginia State, Virginia Union and Paine College.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons captured their second victory of the season Sunday as the final round of the General Hackler Championship was canceled due to rain and sleet. The Deacs shot 15 under over the first 36 holes at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club on Saturday to post a 10-shot win in the weather-shortened event.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: Against a field that included four top-50 ranked teams, the Camels found themselves in fourth place after Sunday’s final round of the SunTrust Gator Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course. The team, which earned its fifth-top five finish in seven outings, returns to action March 20-21 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational.
Duke: For the second straight tournament, the Blue Devils turned in a second-place finish, carding a 15-over-par, 855, to finish eight strokes behind host Florida at the Gator Invitational, which was being played at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla. The team will hit the greens again in the LSU Tiger Golf Classic March 24-26 in Baton Rouge, La.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack put together a 6-under-par 282 on Saturday to defeat the Hawaii by 17 strokes at the Kapolei Golf Course in Kapolei, Hawaii. Now holding two straight wins, the Pack will return to action Tuesday in the 32nd Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, hosted by Hawaii.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The Wolfpack recorded its best away score of the year with a 194.825 in a quad meet at George Washington with Yale and Stanford Sunday at the Smith Center. The meet marked the end of the regular season. The team closed out the season with its best home score and its best away score in its last two meets. The Pack will begin the postseason when it hosts the 2017 EAGL Championships at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
From news releases
Comments