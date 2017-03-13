College Notebook

Campbell hosts Houston Baptist tonight in CIT
The Campbell men’s basketball team will make its first-ever appearance in the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament when it hosts Houston Baptist (17-13) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
After winning three games to reach the Big South Championship title game, the Camels (17-17) earned a berth in the CIT, which was formed in 2009 to provide postseason competition for mid-major Division I teams.
Men’s Basketball
Duke: Sophomore guard Luke Kennard collected another All-America honor on Monday when he was announced as a second-team selection by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
The USBWA team is one of four used to determine consensus All-America honors (also AP, NABC and The Sporting News). Kennard has already garnered second-team All-America status from The Sporting News.
Kennard is the 31st All-American to play for Duke under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, a group that has earned a collective 45 selections.
Wrestling
N.C. State: After its third straight win at the ACC championships, the N.C. State men’s swimming and diving team will turn its attention to the 2017 NCAA championships, where it will send 14 athletes to compete, as announced by the NCAA committee.
The championships will be held March 22-25 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. To qualify for the meet, swimmers must have met the established time for the event in which they entered.
Ten from the swimming team earned invites for individual events with an additional three invited to travel with the Wolfpack to compete on qualifying relay teams. On the diving side of competition, freshman James Brady earned his ticket to the Championships in the platform event at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships last week. This gives the team a total of 14 to compete at the men’s championship.
The team will compete in 12 different swimming events, one diving event and all five relays.
Last week 11 Wolfpack women were selected to compete in the NCAA championships, which will run this Wednesday through Saturday. In total, the N.C. State will send a total of 25 to compete at NCAAs.
Baseball
Campbell: After extending his hit streak to eight games, Matthew Barefoot has been named the Big South Freshman of the Week.
Barefoot continued his hot start to the 2017 season, hitting .450 (9-for-20) on the week with eight RBIs and four extra-base hits.
The redshirt freshman extended his hit streak to eight games in a game one win in Saturday’s doubleheader with Evansville.
Duke: Sophomore outfielder Jimmy Herron collected ACC Baseball Player of the Week accolades as announced by the league office Monday.
Herron posted a tremendous week, totaling 10 hits, two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases in five games, including a series win over Virginia Tech.
The honor is the first ACC weekly citation for Herron and the first for a Blue Devil since Chris Marconcini earned the recognition Feb. 24, 2014. In total, 13 Blue Devils have garnered 15 ACC Player of the Week accolades in program history.
In between two ACC home series, the Blue Devils host No. 18 East Carolina at 4 p.m., Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Originally slated for Wednesday, the contest between in-state foes was moved up due to expected inclement weather.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will make the short commute to Elon Tuesday for a matchup with the Phoenix. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at Latham Park. The Pack enters the matchup with an 8-8 overall record and Elon owns a 7-9 ledger.
The Wolfpack will also host the Miami Hurricanes in the Wolfpack’s ACC home opener this weekend at Doak Field. Sunday’s series finale has been changed to a noon first pitch from its original start time of 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s games will not be impacted by the time adjustment, as they will begin at 6:30 p.m. as originally scheduled.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday the five finalists for the 2017 Nancy Lieberman Award, which includes Blue Devils redshirt junior Lexie Brown. Named after the Hall of Famer, three-time All-American and two-time National Champion at Old Dominion University, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I women’s college basketball.
To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of the award’s namesake. A national committee of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers narrowed the original award watch list from 10 to five.
Softball
Elon: Junior Kiandra Mitchum was named the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.
It’s the first weekly honor of the season for Mitchum and the Phoenix and the second CAA pitching weekly award overall for the Mechanicsville, Va., native. For Mitchum, the lefty had an incredible week to help the maroon and gold to five wins including an unblemished mark at its home tournament, the Elon Phoenix Tournament.
Football
Duke: Blue Devils signee Rakavius Chambers was presented with the 26th annual Franklin D. Watkins Memorial Award on Saturday night by the National Alliance of African American Athletes. Chambers, a native of Opelika, Ala., signed his National Letter of Intent with the Blue Devils on Feb. 1.
The team had one Watkins Award recipient prior to Chambers in former All-America safety Matt Daniels. Former Blue Devils Vince Oghobaase and Deion Williams, along with current linebacker Zavier Carmichael, were finalists for the award.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: After standout performances in the win over 12th-ranked Loyola, Blue Devils senior captains Jack Bruckner and Danny Fowler were named the ACC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. Bruckner shares the honor with Virginia’s Zed Williams as both Blue Devils pick up their first weekly awards of the year.
Bruckner, is the team’s second leading scorer on the season. Following Monday’s win over Jacksonville, Bruckner has 20 goals and 10 assists for 30 points.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: Goalie Rachel Ramirez has been named CAA Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
The honor is the senior’s first of the season and third of her career with all of them coming over the course of the last two seasons. Ramirez made 13 saves on March 8, in a 12-9 victory over Vanderbilt at Rudd Field. She also picked up three ground balls and had two caused turnovers in the winning effort.
Women’s Golf
N.C. State: After firing a season-best 282 in its dual match with Hawaii on Saturday, the No. 21 Wolfpackis prepped for the 32nd Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational Tuesday at the Kane’ohe Klipper Golf Course in Kaneohe, Hawaii. The tournament is slated to run through Wednesday, as the Wolfpack is one of 16 teams in the competition field
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: The Bearswill host a CIAA Southern Division matchup versus Livingstone on Tuesday at Worthdale Park for its home opener with a first serve slated for 2 p.m.
The Bears (2-0 CIAA) post a 6-1 record after sweeping Virginia Union, 9-0 and Elizabeth City State, 5-0 in its last outing at the CIAA Round-up. Tuesday’s match will be the team’s first division action of the 2017 season.
Track & Field
St. Augustine’s: On Monday, nine Falcons athletes were officially named NCAA Division II Track and Field All-Americans by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. They earned All-America status based on their performances at the NCAA Division II Championships in Birmingham, Ala. over the weekend.
Student-athletes who finished among the top eight in their respective events at the championship meet earned first-team All-America honors. Competitors who placed ninth through 12th captured second-team All-America honors.
Campbell: Senior Amon Terer earned Second-Team, All-America honors in the men’s 3,000 meter run Saturday night at the 2017 NCAA Indoor National Championships. The Eldoret, Kenya native placed 12th overall with a time of 8:12.28 to become the first two-time All-American in Campbell Track & Field history.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The Wolfpack team placed 13 gymnasts on the 2017 All-EAGL Scholastic Team, as announced by the conference office.
The Pack had three seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen named to the team.
In order to be honored as an All-EAGL Scholastic Team member, a gymnast must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above after the 2016 calendar year GPA is factored in. Freshmen are eligible with Fall 2016 semester grades only.
The team will continue its season at the 2017 EAGL Championships Saturday at 2 p.m.
Bowling
Shaw: The Bears wrapped up the 2017 regular-season finale in the CIAA Event III meet hosted by Johnson C. Smith over the weekend at the AMF Centennial Lanes.
The team would finish the event going 5-7 with a total of 6,221 pins and placed fourth overall. Carrie-Lee Farnham recorded 1,404 total pins for an average of 140.40 to place 24th.
From news releases
