March 14, 2017 3:02 PM

UNC-Greensboro-Syracuse NIT game postponed by winter storm

By Abbie Bennett

The UNC-Greensboro-Syracuse game set for Tuesday night has been postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to both universities.

The game – in the first round of the NIT – was a home game for Syracuse but had to be postponed because of the winter storm hammering the northeast and causing flight cancellations across the country.

Tickets for the game are good for the rescheduled date. The game will air on ESPN3.

The matchup follows a feud between Greensboro and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim over playing ACC Tournament games in Greensboro, the traditional home for the tournament, which the Internet loved.

