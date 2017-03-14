UNC-Greensboro-Syracuse NIT game postponed by winter storm

The UNC-Greensboro-Syracuse game set for Tuesday night has been postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to both universities.
POSTPONED! @UNCGBasketball & Syracuse will now play Wednesday 7 pm due to winter storm.— UNCG Athletics (@uncgsports) March 14, 2017
WATCH PARTY at @Gbocoliseum will take place on Wed! pic.twitter.com/f7BMlnnK6O
The game – in the first round of the NIT – was a home game for Syracuse but had to be postponed because of the winter storm hammering the northeast and causing flight cancellations across the country.
Disappointed! Would have helped to know this earlier today. We've got TOUGH guys. They'll COMPETE when they get an opportunity!!— CoachWesMiller (@CoachWesMiller) March 14, 2017
Tickets for the game are good for the rescheduled date. The game will air on ESPN3.
Should have come to @Gbocoliseum...no snow here in @greensborocity! UNCG/Syracuse game has been postponed to tomorrow due to weather... https://t.co/0kNQtWiJqV— Greensboro Coliseum (@Gbocoliseum) March 14, 2017
Tonight's @Cuse_MBB game vs. UNC Greensboro has been postponed to tomorrow at 7 p.m. The game will be on ESPN3. pic.twitter.com/ciJ1Uh1tcr— Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) March 14, 2017
Your tickets for tonight remain good for tomorrow.— Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) March 14, 2017
Sales continue here: https://t.co/9gkzSKMfNS
Questions? Call 888-DOME-TIX
The matchup follows a feud between Greensboro and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim over playing ACC Tournament games in Greensboro, the traditional home for the tournament, which the Internet loved.
