College Notebook

Days after being named the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week, senior goaltender Danny Fowler was voted the USILA/BSN Division I Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Loyola.
Outstanding between the pipes for the Blue Devils, Fowler backstopped Duke to a 15-7 victory over 12th-ranked Loyola with 14 saves. The Greyhounds, featuring a high-powered offense and the nation’s leader in points per game, were held to just six goals and only one assist with Fowler leading the defensive unit for 58 minutes.
With the Wantagh, N.Y., native spearheading the effort, Loyola managed just 14 shots in the opening half and only five in the second quarter as Duke outscored the Greyhounds 5-0 en route to the eight-goal victory. The seven goals overall were the fewest scored by Loyola this season, while Fowler’s 14 saves were a season high. For the year, Fowler sports an 8.46 goals against average, a .542 save percentage and a 5-2 overall record.
The Blue Devils are 6-2 overall and a winner of four straight, including a pair of top-20 victories. Duke returns to action at 12 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown.
Baseball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack used a five-run first inning to earn a 7-3 win against the George Mason Patriots on Wednesday afternoon at Doak Field at Dail Park. Evan Mendoza turned in the only mult-hit outing in the contest. He was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
N.C. Central: Junior second baseman Andrew Valichka drilled a two-run home run over the right field fence in the seventh to start a late rally for the Eagles, but Appalachian State University held on for a 7-5 win on a chilly Wednesday afternoon at the Durham Athletic Park.
Campbell: Despite a 7-4 lead for the Camels, Rider rallied for eight runs, including five in the eighth, in a 12-7 comeback win over the Camels Wednesday at Jim Perry Stadium.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The women’s swimming and diving team opened the 2017 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a 19th-place finish in the 800 freestyle relay Wednesday night inside the IU Natatorium. The team of Rachel Muller, Alexia Zevnik, Courtney Caldwell and Elise Haan finished in 7:04.65, marking the third-fastest time in program history.
Field hockey
UNC: Kristy Bernatchez, Emma Bozek, Blissie Du Bose and Sam Night; sophomores Malin Evert, Halle Frain, Morgan Goetz, Alex Grant and Mackenzie Mick; redshirt freshmen Leila Evans and Catherine Hayden; and true freshman Courtnie Williamson were named to the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division 1 National Academic Squad, the organization announced Wednesday.
Wake Forest: Emily Adamson, Megan Anderson, Shannon Eby, Lindsay Graham, Jule Grashoff, Meghan Murphy, Nicola Pluta and Heather Wiley were named to the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division 1 National Academic Squad, the organization announced Wednesday
Duke: Eleven Blue Devils have been selected to the 2016 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, led by Scholar of Distinction Robin Blazing, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association said Wednesday.
Men’s tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack dropped its ACC opener to No. 4 North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The Wolfpack falls to 9-7 (0-1 ACC) with the 7-0 result, while UNC improves to 14-2 (3-0 ACC).
Women’s tennis
N.C. Central: The South Carolina State University women’s tennis team won all nine matches to remain undefeated in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Southern Division with a 7-0 victory over visiting North Carolina Central University at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Duke: The Blue Devils opened a three-match road trip to Florida Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over Florida Gulf Coast, which was played at the FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
Women’s golf
N.C. State: The Wolfpack posted a final round of 294 (+6) on Wednesday to finish sixth overall with a combined score of 883 (+19) at the 32nd Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Kane’ohe, Hawai’i.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons concluded play Wednesday in Hawaii with the final round of the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational on the island of Oahu. Jennifer Kupcho and Sierra Sims each posted top-10 individual finishes to lead a trio of Demon Deacons playing the event.
Elon: After recording her second straight top-10 individual finish, Elon University women’s golfer Heather Munro has been named the CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league office said Wednesday.
Fencing
Duke: Senior captain Julia Lee was selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities Duke Student-Athlete of the Week after her first-place performance at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic/South Regional meet over the weekend in Easton, Pa.
