UNCW falls short against Virginia in NCAA tournament Round of 64

For the second year in a row, UNC-Wilmington gave an ACC team a first-round NCAA scare, only to fall short of a signature upset.
Fifth-seeded Virginia led by just two in the final minute, but held off the Seahawks to escape with a 76-71 win on Thursday afternoon at the Amway Center.
UNCW (29-6) had hoped to open the tournament with a 12/5 upset, and trailed just 73-71 after a shot by Devontae Cacok with 54 seconds left. But Virginia guard Marial Shayok banked in a shot with 24 seconds left, the last of his 23 points, and UNCW turned the ball over on the next possession.
The Cavaliers (23-10), who also got 24 from forward London Perrantes, advance to face the winner of Thursday's Florida-East Tennessee State game on Saturday.
UNCW had led fourth-seeded Duke at halftime in last year's tournament opener, only to fall 93-85. With the loss, the Seahawks drop to 1-6 all-time in the NCAA tournament and 2-40 in games against ACC opponents, 0-8 since 2010.
UNCW hit six 3-pointers in jumping out to a 26-11 lead early, thanks to a 16-2 run, only to see Virginia storm back with a 16-1 run to end the first half with a 30-29 lead.
UNCW trailed just 30-29 at the half, despite leading scorer C.J. Bryce going 0-for-6 in a scoreless first half. Ambrose Mosley and Denzel Ingram opened the game a combined 8-for-9 on 3-pointers. Bryce finished with eight points.
