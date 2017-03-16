NC Central’s big season shocked head coach Moton

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach? Pause

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

2:09 'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake