College Notebook

Collins named Basketball Times All-American
Wake Forest sophomore forward John Collins was named a second-team All-American this week by Basketball Times. With the honor, Collins becomes the 15th Demon Deacon to earn All-America honors.
Collins earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2016-17 while also being named the league’s Most Improved Player. He averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, posting 17 double-doubles while leading the Demon Deacons to their first NCAA appearance since 2010. His 20.3 scoring average in ACC play led the league. Collins led the league in field goal percentage in both conference games (63.9 percent) and overall (62.2 percent).
His streak of 12 consecutive 20-point games was the longest in ACC play since N.C. State’s T.J. Warren in 2014 and the longest by a Demon Deacon in over four decades. Collins led the ACC in 20-and-10 games with 10 overall and eight in ACC play.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: The ninth-ranked Blue Devils will host 15th-seeded Hampton (20-12) in the first round Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The winner will advance to face the winner of the No. 7 seed Temple vs. No. 10 seed Oregon game at 6:30 p.m. Monday, also in Cameron.
Baseball
N.C. State: The team will host the Miami Hurricanes this weekend in the Wolfpack’s ACC home opener at Doak Field at Dail Park. Friday and Saturday’s games are set for 6:30 p.m., while Sunday’s first pitch is slated for noon. The Pack head into the series with a 10-8 overall record and a 1-2 mark in ACC action, while Miami is 8-9 and 2-1 in league play.
Duke/Wake Forest: Duke welcomes Wake Forest to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a three-game league series Friday-Sunday. The Demon Deacons are 13-5 and 2-1 in ACC play, while the Blue Devils are 10-9 and 2-1 in ACC play.
Elon: For the second time since 1932, the team will face VMI as the Phoenix hosts the Keydets for a three-game series at Latham Park this weekend. The set will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday before concluding at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
ECU: School officials have announced that the three-game non-conference series between the Pirates and Mercer, scheduled for this weekend at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, has been revised due to the forecast of potential inclement weather Saturday. The first two games will be at 4 p.m. Friday. The series will wrap up at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wrestling
Duke: Redshirt junior heavyweight Jacob Kasper picked up his 28th victory of the season in the opening round of the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships. He headlines the trio of Blue Devils competing in the NCAA Championships. Kasper, seeded fourth overall in the heavyweight bracket, eased past Gage Hutchison of Eastern Michigan with a 5-0 decision.
Campbell: Nathan Kraisser picked up the lone win for the Camels in the first session of the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships Thursday afternoon. Kraisser picked up a 3-0 decision over Clarion’s Jake Gromacki in the first round of the 125-pound bracket.
Men’s Golf
Campbell: After leading Campbell to its second tournament championship of the season, Jesper Svensson was named Big South Conference men’s golfer of the week and Brett McLamb received freshman of the week honors.
N.C. State: The team returns to action as a full squad on Friday to compete at the three-day Schenkel Invitational. Hosted by Georgia Southern, the competition will feature three rounds of golf at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Ga. Golfers competing as a team will tee off from hole one between 11 a.m. and 11:36 a.m. Friday. Christian Salzer, representing the Wolfpack as an individual, will tee off from hole 10 at 11 a.m.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: Junior Annelie Sjoholm was named Big South women’s golfer of the week for the third time this spring after guiding CU to a fourth-place finish against a top-flight field at the SunTrust Gator Invitational.
Softball
N.C. State: After clinching its first ACC series of the season last weekend, the Wolfpack will welcome Virginia to Dail Stadium this weekend for a three-game series. First pitch Friday and Saturday is set for 5 p.m., and Sunday is slated for a 12 p.m. The Wolfpack enters the matchup with an 8-16 (2-1 ACC) record and the Cavaliers are 10-13 (2-4 ACC) this season.
Elon: In a matchup of longtime Triad and former conference rivals, the Phoenix head down Interstate 40 for a three-game series versus UNCG beginning with a single game on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The series concludes Saturday with a doubleheader starting a 2 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium.
Women’s Tennis
Elon: The team closed out their five-match homestand with a 7-0 sweep of Barton College on Thursday afternoon at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix (13-6) swept doubles play and secured the point with an excellent performance from reigning CAA doubles team of the week Olivia Lucas and Erica Braschi.
N.C. State: The team will travel to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the University of Virginia Friday afternoon. The match will be at the Sheridan Snyder Tennis Center with first serve scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Entering its fifth ACC match of the year, the team owns a season record of 10-6 (0-4 ACC).
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team will be back in action on Friday at 3 p.m. against Virginia Tech at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center for its ACC home opener. The Wolfpack enters the match with a 9-7 (0-1 ACC) record, while Virginia Tech holds a 5-6 (0-1 ACC) record.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The team is set to open its outdoor season this weekend at the Carolina Relays. The meet will take place Friday and Saturday at Irwin Belk Track at Fetzer Field in Chapel Hill. The Wolfpack is sending almost 40 athletes, headlined by recent Weight Throw First-Team All-American Joshua Davis.
St. Augustine’s: After producing a third-place finish and nine All-Americans during the indoor season, the university starts the outdoor season in the 49er Classic hosted by the UNC Charlotte at 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Elon: Coming off a successful indoor season, the women’s team transitions to the outdoor season as the Phoenix travels to compete at the Bob Davidson Spring Kickoff on Friday and Saturday at Vert Stadium. The meet starts at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Mount Olive: The team will compete for the first time ever at home on Friday at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field/Lacrosse Complex. The Trojans have been idle since capturing both the men’s and women’s 2017 Conference Carolinas Indoor Championship a few weeks ago. Events for the Trojan Challenge begin at 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team will host the 2017 EAGL Championships inside Reynolds Coliseum Saturday at 2 p.m. N.C. State enters the meet ranked 43rd in the nation with a regional qualifying score of 194.820 and having defeated three of its last four opponents.
Miscellaneous
Duke: Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White was one of five individuals inducted into the Irish America Hall of Fame, hosted by Irish America magazine. The Irish America Hall of Fame honors the extraordinary achievements of Irish-American leaders, from their accomplishments and contributions to American society to the personal commitment to safeguarding their Irish heritage and the betterment of Ireland.
White was named to his current position at Duke on May 31, 2008. Since taking over in Durham, the Blue Devils have won seven NCAA Championships – women’s tennis in 2009, men’s basketball in 2010 and 2015, men’s lacrosse in 2010, 2013 and 2014, and women’s golf in 2014 – and 17 ACC titles.
