College Notebook

Frasier leaves N.C. State football team
Rising redshirt sophomore running back Johnny Frasier has decided to leave the N.C. State football team to concentrate on academics and his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery.
Frasier, who played at Princeton High and was one of the Wolfpack’s top recruits in 2015, played in four games from scrimmage in 2016 and on special teams in two other contests.
He had 18 carries for 64 yards and scored one touchdown.
Campbell: The Camels will begin their first spring practice season under the leadership of new Phoenix coach Curt Cignetti on March 29 on the Hunt and Tucker practice fields. The Phoenix will first be in Rhodes Stadium on April 14, for a “Friday Night Lights” practice at 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
N.C. State: Junior Kevin Jack became the ninth wrestler in Wolfpack history to earn All-American honors for a second time, as he advanced to the consolation semifinals at the 2017 NCAA Championships Friday night. Jack won both of his matches in Session 4, and will return to action Saturday morning to determine his final placement, wrestling to place in either the third- or fifth-place match.
Duke: Redshirt junior Jacob Kasper joined an elite club of Duke wrestling, becoming the Blue Devils’ third All-American in program history with a quarterfinal win to kick off day two of the NCAA championships in St. Louis. Kasper will go up against top seed and reigning national champion Kyle Snyder in the semifinals.
Campbell: No. 16 seed Nathan Kraisser defeated SIUE’s Freddie Rodriguez, the No. 14 seed, 4-1 to earn the first All-American honor in Camels wrestling history.
Women’s Basketball
Elon: The season came to an end for the Phoenix in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament on Friday as the 11th-seeded Phoenix dropped a 75-62 decision to sixth-seeded West Virginia at the XFINITY Center. This year’s CAA champions ends the year with an overall mark of 27-7 in a year in which the program made its first ever trip to the NCAA tournament.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: Kayla Brumbaum finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke at day three of the 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships, marking the first time an individual from the university has scored in the top-16 of the event since 1982. Alexia Zevnik and Elise Haan also earned honorable mention All-America honors.
Duke: Junior Leah Goldman and the Blue Devils’ 200-yard medley relay turned in top-20 finishes to highlight the third day of action at the 2017 NCAA Championships Friday at the IU Natatorium.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels opened its first ACC road series of the season on Friday with a visit to Virginia Tech on St. Patrick’s Day. Six runs over the final four innings led Carolina past the Hokies, 6-2, behind a complete-game effort in the circle from Brittany Pickett. The win marks the Tar Heels’ seventh straight, as the team improves to 23-5 (4-0 ACC), while Virginia Tech falls to 10-12 (2-5 ACC).
N.C. State: Highlighted by freshman Haley Finn’s grand slam in the fifth inning and senior Molly Hutchison’s three-run home run in the sixth, the Wolfpack defeated Virginia, 10-3, on Friday in the first of a three-game series at Dail Stadium. The Wolfpack improves to 9-16 on the season and 3-1 in ACC play, and the Cavaliers fall to 10-14 and 2-5 in conference action.
St. Augustine’s: Marley Parker smacked two home runs as the Falcons trounced Elizabeth City State 9-1 on the first day of the CIAA Softball Round-Up at Nevin Community Park.
Shaw: The team was selected to finish ninth in the CIAA Preseason Poll, the conference announced Friday. Meanwhile, the team went 2-0 on the first day of the CIAA Conference Round-Up Friday at Nevin Community Park. The Bears defeated Lincoln (Pa.) 14-2 in five innings before downing Elizabeth City State, 7-2.
Baseball
Wake Forest/Duke: In a game that saw five home runs, Wake Forest (14-5, 3-1 ACC) came away with the 8-4 victory over Duke (10-10, 2-2) on Friday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Demon Deacon third baseman Johnny Aiello belted his seventh and eighth long balls of the season to record three RBIs and Keegan Maronpot added a seventh-inning solo shot. Junior Jack Labosky and sophomore Griffin Conine both sent a ball out of the yard for Duke.
N.C. State: The team opened its ACC home schedule with a 5-3 win against the Miami Hurricanes Friday at Doak Field. The team plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth to lift the squad to the victory. The Wolfpack moves to 11-8 overall and 2-2 in ACC play, while Miami falls to 8-10 and 2-2 in league games.
Campbell: Michigan State struck out 19 Camels, including 10 from Spartans starter Alex Troop, taking a 3-1 win in the opening game of the Richmond Spider Invitational on Friday. Michigan State moved to 10-4 on the season with the win, while the Camels dropped to 7-11. Next up for the Camels will be a Tuesday trip to N.C. State.
St. Augustine’s: Pitcher Marquis Johnson and utility player Corey Brassington were named to the Preseason All-CIAA Team.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: The Camels will entertain Ohio Valley Conference runner-up UT Martin Monday night in the second round of the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Gore Arena.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: Attacker Stephanie Asher and goalie Rachel Ramirez have been added to the Tewaaraton Trophy Watch List. With the two added to the list, Asher and Ramirez become the first two players to make the Tewaaraton Watch List in program history. The Tewaaraton Trophy is presented annually to the top men’s and women’s player in the country across all three divisions.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils will head to the nation’s capital to take on Georgetown. The team is 6-2 overall after posting two wins in three days while Georgetown is 2-4 overall. The Blue Devils, meeting Georgetown for the 30th time, has dominated the series, going 23-6.
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: The Bears (7-1, 3-0 CIAA, 1-0 Southern Division) got off to a great start in division play after a 9-0 victory over Winston-Salem State (1-5, 0-3 CIAA, 1-1 Southern Division) Friday in a CIAA Southern Division contest at Worthdale Park.
Rowing
Duke: The team will begin its spring season Saturday with an exhibition at Clemson as part of the Carolina Cup. The Blue Devils will take on North Carolina and the host Tigers as part of the event. Action begins at 8:30 a.m. as the boats will cover the 2,000-meter course on Lake Hartwell.
From news releases
