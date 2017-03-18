College Notebook

N.C. State’s Jack takes third place at NCAA wrestling championships
Already a two-time All-American after Friday night’s win, N.C. State junior wrestler Kevin Jack picked up two more victories on Saturday to claim third place at 141 pounds at the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
In the third-place bout, Jack avenged a quarterfinals loss to 10th-seeded Bryce Meredith, with a third-period pin. Facing a 5-2 deficit with less then 45 seconds left, Jack got Meredith to his back and scored the pin at the 6:20 mark.
Jack started his day with a 3-1 decision over fifth-seeded Anthony Ashnault of Rutgers in the consolation semifinals. The win over Ashnault was Jack’s third of the season.
Jack finishes his season 35-2 overall. His 92 career wins already places him seventh in school history.
N.C. State’s final team finish will not be determined until after Saturday night’s final session.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: Following a one-sided win over Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Wolfpack plays Texas on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.
Baseball
Duke/Wake Forest: Solid pitching and a five-run sixth inning helped the Blue Devils even their series with Wake Forest Saturday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Blue Devils bested the Demon Deacons, 7-3, behind freshman Adam Laskey’s quality start and a balanced effort at the plate. Stuart Fairchild hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the third inning for the Deacons. The two teams take the field at 1 p.m., Sunday in the rubber match on ACC Network Extra. Blue Devils righty Ryan Day toes the rubber against Wake Forest’s Connor Johnstone.
Campbell: Cornell rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to top the Camels 3-2 Saturday in the Richmond Spider Invitational. Next up for the Camels will be a Tuesday trip to N.C. State.
St. Augustine’s: The CIAA baseball series between The Falcons and Lincoln (Pa.) University has been moved locally due to field conditions caused by the East Coast snowstorm this week. A doubleheader is scheduled at Granville Central High School on Sunday. A twinbill is also set for Lions Park in Raleigh on Monday. The starting times are 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels’ resilience shined through on Saturday, as the team came back after a rain delay to regain the lead and defeat Virginia Tech, 4-3, in eight innings. The Heels led for the majority of the game, but gave up the lead in the bottom of the sixth, just before the delay. However, when the clouds parted, the Tar Heels got the job done, winning their eighth straight and clinching their second ACC series victory of the season
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Junior attackman Justin Guterding scored five goals and added an assist to lead the Blue Devils to a 12-7 victory at Georgetown on Saturday. The team has won five straight heading into ACC play next weekend. The Blue Devils open ACC play next weekend at No. 6 Syracuse. Faceoff is set for 1:30 p.m., at the Carrier Dome.
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: Led by incredible rounds of 67 (minus-5) from freshman Benjamin Shipp and senior Jacob McBride, the Wolfpack made a significant climb up the leaderboard at the Schenkel Invitational on Saturday, moving from 10th to third through two rounds of play at Forest Heights Country Club. The team begins the third round at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: Trailing by just two scores at the intermission, the Blue Devils were just unable to contain host Penn in the second half, falling to the Quakers by a 16-6 score Saturday at Franklin Field. The Blue Devils dropped to 5-4 on the season with the loss. The Blue Devils return to ACC play next weekend, visiting Virginia on Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.
