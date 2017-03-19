College Notebook

Miami baseball holds off N.C. State 7-5 to avoid sweep
After N.C. State earned wins Friday and Saturday to clinch the series, the Miami Hurricanes held off the Wolfpack 7-5 Sunday at Doak Field to avoid the sweep.
Miami starter Michael Mediavilla picked up the win (2-3) and Dalton Feeney took the loss (2-1) for N.C. State, while Frankie Bartow collected his fifth save.
N.C. State (12-9, 3-3 ACC) struck first in the contest to grab a 2-0 lead after Joe Dunand hit a two-run homer over the left field wall. Evan Mendoza singled prior to Dunand clubbing his team-leading sixth home run in the first inning.
Miami (9-11, 3-3) answered with four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-2 lead. The Hurricanes received RBI singles from Brandon Gali, Joe Gomez and James Davison in the frame. In the third inning, the Canes tacked on three runs thanks to a couple of miscues by the N.C. State defense to extend the lead to 7-2. An error by Miami helped N.C. State trim the deficit to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth, as Will Wilson reached on an error, which allowed Brock Deatherage to score. Wilson raced home to score on an RBI groundout from Mendoza.
Following a one-out single by Josh McLain in the seventh inning, Wilson ripped a double down the right field line to plate McLain from first base, cutting the Miami lead to 7-5, but the Wolfpack couldn’t get any closer and dropped the series finale.
N.C. State will next be in action Tuesday when the Campbell Camels visit Raleigh. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Doak Field.
UNC: The Tar Heels scored seven unanswered runs to storm back from a 4-0 deficit and secure a 7-4 win over host Georgia Tech Sunday at Russ Chandler Stadium. The team concludes its four-game road trip Wednesday when the Tar Heels visit East Carolina.
ECU: Chase Burks tossed seven scoreless innings, while JT Thomas registered four hits including his third home run of the weekend leading Mercer to an 8-2 win over the Pirates Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Bears improve to 17-4 on the season, while the Pirates were swept at home for the first time this year and fall to 13-7. The team will be back in action on Tuesday when it travels to Elon for a midweek matchup starting at 6 p.m.
Campbell: Ryan Kirk pitched seven strong innings and Jeff Hahs drove in three to lead the Camels over Richmond 5-4 in the final game of the Spider Invitational at Pitt Field Sunday. The team moved to 8-12 on the season, while Richmond dipped to 7-11. Next up for the Camels will be a Tuesday trip to N.C. State.
Wake Forest/Duke: Wake Forest pulled away late to defeat Duke (11-11, 3-3 ACC), 11-2, and clinch the series at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Sunday. Connor Johnstone (2-0) tossed 7 innings of one-run ball, striking out six on five hits and two walks as the Demon Deacons (15-6, 4-2) clinched their second-straight ACC series. The Deacs are back in action Tuesday, taking on Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark.
Elon: The freshman pitching duo of Kyle Brnovich and George Kirby combined to hold down the offense of visiting VMI as the Phoenix earned an 8-3 victory over the Keydets in the deciding game of the three-game series at Latham Park on Sunday. The team will remain at home this week to take on East Carolina at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Softball
N.C. State: A five-run third inning, highlighted by two home runs, propelled the Wolfpack to a 9-1 run-rule win over Virginia on Sunday for a series sweep at Dail Stadium. The Pack improves to 11-16 (5-1 ACC) on the season while the Cavaliers fall to 10-16 (2-7 ACC).
Campbell: The Camels scored nine unanswered runs, including seven in the sixth to take a 9-2 win over Longwood Sunday at Amanda Littlejohn Stadium. With the win, the team claims its first series win against Longwood since the Lancers joined the Big South in 2013.
Shaw: After a 2-0 start to start the CIAA Softball Round-up, the Bears fell twice on Sunday to both Bowie State, 3-0 and Virginia Union, 7-3 at Nevin Community Park. The losses drop the team’s conference record to 2-2 on the season.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. Central: Sophomore Davide Callegari won both of his matches for the host Eagles in a 6-1 nonconference loss to UNC-Asheville on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 7-9 overall and the Eagles dipped to 3-11. The team next hosts fellow MEAC member Morgan State at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Men’s Golf
Elon: The Phoenix carded the fourth-lowest final round by any team and finished in fourth place at the Mission Inn Spring Spectacular at the Mission Inn Resort & Club. Elon (295-308-297–900) missed its fifth consecutive top-three finish by one stroke as host George Mason carded an 899 (plus-35) for the event.
Women’s Lacrosse
UNC: The Tar Heels persevered their way to a 17-12 victory over No. 13 Northwestern Sunday at Fetzer Field, finally putting away the Wildcats late in the second half of the nonconference battle. The Heels trailed or were tied much of the way and didn’t lead by more than a goal until Ela Hazar scored with 12:41 to play put the team ahead 12-10 en route to the win.
Campbell: Richmond jumped out to a 6-0 lead en route to a 16-7 win over the Camels Sunday at Barker-Lane Stadium. Six Camels found the back of the cage led by two goals from Katie Matz.
Women’s Tennis
N.C. Central: Junior Lauren Mullis picked up her first career singles and doubles wins as the Eagles cruised to a 7-0 victory over University of Maryland Eastern Shore Sunday at the NCCU Tennis Courts. The Eagles only dropped two of 74 singles games contested to improve to 2-10 overall. The Hawks remained winless at 0-5.
Duke: A three-match swing through Florida by the Blue Devils ended with a third consecutive victory, as the team downed No. 29 Miami 5-2 Sunday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 9-3 and 3-0 in ACC action while the Hurricanes dipped to 4-7 and 3-3 in the league.
Wake Forest: Coach Jeff Wyshner earned his 300th career victory Sunday, as the Demon Deacons came back to defeat Virginia Tech 4-3 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
From news releases
