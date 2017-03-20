College Notebook

Wake Forest men’s golf team surges into lead at Valspar Collegiate
The Wake Forest men’s golf team climbed into the lead at the Valspar Collegiate with an impressive second round Monday at the Floridian. The Demon Deacons shot a 4-under 280 to take a nine-shot lead into the final round.
The Demon Deacons are at 3-over through two rounds, nine shots ahead of Houston at 12-over. Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech are at 14-over, while Texas A&M and North Texas are at 15-over. The event features eight of the nation’s top 30 squads.
Eric Bae shot the low round of the day, a 4-under 67, to move into a tie for first on the individual leaderboard at 2-under. Lee Detmer shot a second-round 82 and is at 4-over. Cameron Young shot 74 for the second straight day and is at 6-over.
The Deacs enter the final round looking to capture their third team title of the season, having won the season-opening Rod Myers Invitational in September and last week’s General Hackler Championship. A win would also mark the third consecutive season that Wake Forest has posted victories in consecutive events.
The Valspar Collegiate concludes Tuesday at the Floridian.
Campbell: Craig Hornberger and Jesper Svensson tied for fifth individually and the Camels moved up to fifth on the team leaderboard after Monday’s final round of the Seahawk Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament.
Sophomore Ray Kraivixien (77-78-77—232) tied for 37th, while junior Thomas La Morte shot an even-par 72 Monday to move up to 43rd (83-78-72—233). The Camels return to action April 3-4 in the RedHawk Invitational, at Chambers Bay, in University Place, Wash., site of the 2015 U.S. Open.
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: In their second home match of the season, the Bears won their sixth-straight match, beating CIAA Southern Division opponent Livingstone College (0-5, 0-2 CIAA, 0-2 Southern Division) on Monday by a score of 9-0 at Worthdale Park.
The Bears (8-1, 4-0 CIAA, 2-0 Southern Division) won all three doubles. Tandems Daneila Vanko and Marilyne Kamegne claimed a 8-1 win in flight one while Toedora Jovanovic and Helena Fekete secured a 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles. Andrijana Martin and Simbiat Aleem won by default at the No. 3 doubles. The team returns to action Tuesday versus Fayetteville State (1-3, 1-3 CIAA, 0-1 Division) at Worthdale Park. Action will get underway at 1 p.m.
Baseball
Elon: The Phoenix will wrap up its season home-and-home series with East Carolina on Tuesday hosting the Pirates at 6 p.m. at Latham Park.
Duke: The Blue Devils conclude a nine-game homestand at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, playing host to Maryland Eastern Shore at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils (11-11, 3-3 ACC) have played 17 of their past 18 games at home and sit at .500 on the year after dropping this past weekend’s ACC series to Wake Forest, 2-1.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will host Campbell Tuesday in a midweek matchup. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Doak Field. The Pack enters Tuesday’s game with a 12-9 overall record, while Campbell owns an 8-12 record.
St. Augustine’s: On Monday, Alexis Garcia and Collin Pippin each recorded four RBIs, while Amilcar Yanez struck out 12 batters as the Falcons upended Lincoln (Pa.) University 15-2 in the first game of a CIAA baseball doubleheader at Lions Park. The win improved the Falcons’ record to 2-1 in the CIAA and 11-17 overall.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to take on Virginia Tech on Tuesday in a midweek match. First serve at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex is set for 4 p.m. The team improved to 14-1 with a road victory over No. 12 Georgia on Friday, March 17. Wake Forest, playing its first match as the No. 1 team in the country, survived a scare, escaping Athens with a 4-3 victory.
Women’s Soccer
N.C. State: The Wolfpack opened its spring season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Wake Forest. The Pack will continue its spring season at 5 p.m. Saturday against VCU at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond, Va.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The Wolfpack qualified four competitors and one alternate for the 2017 NCAA Gainesville Regional, as announced Monday by the NCAA. Chelsea Knight, Paris Phillips, Amanda Fillard and Melissa Brooker qualified in their respective events, and Drew Grantham will serve as an alternate. Hosted by Florida, the site championship will be held April 1 inside the O’Connell Center with a 4 p.m. start time.
Fencing
Duke: Head coach Alex Beguinet and junior Pascual Di Tella were among the recipients of the ACC’s individual awards following the 2017 season, as announced by the conference office. Beguinet received Men’s Coach of the Year accolades, while Di Tella was named Men’s Fencer of the Year for Saber. Last season, Beguinet garnered Co-Coach of the Year for both the men and women, and Di Tella was Co-Men’s Fencer of the Year for Saber.
From news releases
