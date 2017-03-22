College Notebook

Mitchell to represent NCCU at NFL symposium
North Carolina Central University assistant athletics director for football operations Jashell Mitchell has been selected to participate in the National Football League’s second annual Women’s Career Development Symposium on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix.
As part of the NFL’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Women’s Career Development Symposium will bring together more than 40 female executives from the 32 NFL teams and league office to educate, develop and train participants on career paths in football operations. The event will include presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking opportunities with club and league executives and industry experts.
Among the speakers and presenters are RSE Strategy and Business Development executive Dawn Aponte, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli and Chargers president of football operations John Spanos.
In addition, NFL senior vice presidents of football operations Dean Blandino, Kim Fields, Dave Gardi, Rod Graves and Arthur McAfee will participate in roundtable discussions and a networking session with the aspiring professionals.
Baseball
Mount Olive: After a week that saw the Trojans build their win streak to nine with a midweek victory, the Trojans rose in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association polls to third.
UNC/ECU: Brandon Riley matched a career high with four RBIs and hit his first home run of the year as the Tar Heels beat the Pirates 6-2 Wednesday evening at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Rodney Hutchison Jr. and Josh Hiatt combined for six shutout innings of relief for the Tar Heels, who won their third straight in the series.
N.C. Central: The Eagles defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 6-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles used four arms to throw a combined shutout, and Jeff Hagen got the win after five innings of work with just three hits and six strikeouts without a walk. Mitch McCrary went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Wake Forest: Wake Forest completed Tuesday’s suspended game, finishing off a 13-4 victory over Charlotte at Hayes Stadium on Wednesday night. Logan Harvey posted his first-career four-hit game, finishing 4-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles and five RBIs. Ben Breazeale added three hits, while Keegan Maronpot and Bruce Steel also homered.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack dropped its doubleheader at USC Upstate on Wednesday, falling to the Spartans 9-1 in the first game and 9-0 in the nightcap.
ECU/Elon: Despite almost seeing its eight-run lead evaporated late, the Phoenix hung on for a 10-9 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday at ECU Softball Stadium.
Campbell: Lauren Moore’s RBI single in the bottom of the 13th gave UNCW a 1-0 win over the Camels on Wednesday evening inside Boseman Field.
Basketball
Duke: Sophomore guard Luke Kennard added to his haul of postseason awards on Wednesday when he received first-team All-District 2 recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Wake Forest: Sophomore forward John Collins was recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches Wednesday as the organization announced its 2016-17 All-District teams. Collins was named first team All-District 2.
Mount Olive: The Trojans were selected as the 2016-17 Conference Carolinas Messick Team Sportsmanship Award Winners for the winter men’s basketball season, the conference office said Wednesday.
Men’s tennis
N.C. State/Duke: The Wolfpack dropped a close 5-2 match to the Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon at the Ambler Tennis Stadium in Durham. The Pack attempted a comeback and came within a point of Duke, but fell late in the match. The Wolfpack moves to 9-9 (0-3 ACC), while the Blue Devils move to 9-6 (2-2 ACC) with the win.
Men’s swimming and diving
N.C. State: The Wolfpack had a blistering start to the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday night, taking the title in the 800 freestyle relay after dominating the race.
Fencing
Duke: Seven Blue Devils will travel to Indianapolis Thursday through Sunday to compete at the NCAA Fencing Championships. Competing for the Blue Devils will be senior Julia Lee (women’s foil), junior Pascual Di Tella (men’s saber), sophomore Bryn Hammarberg (men’s epee) and freshmen Lindsay Sapienza (women’s saber), Eoin Gronningsater (men’s foil), Jonathan Schwartzman (men’s foil) and Duncan De Caire (men’s saber).
Bowling
Shaw: The Bears will compete in the 2017 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship in Chesapeake, Va., Friday through Sunday.
