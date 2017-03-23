College Notebook

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong' Pause

1:20 UNC has fun in practice before NCAA Regional

1:01 Previewing Butler, UNC's Sweet 16 opponent

0:59 Butler's Tyler Lewis' career comes full circle

2:25 UNC basketball team arrives in Memphis

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

5:40 UNC's Jackson talks about Arkansas and the Tar Heels' upcoming game against Butler

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors