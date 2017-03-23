College Notebook

Army, Harvard baseball teams to compete in Cary this weekend
The USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary will have some unexpected visitors this weekend: Army and Harvard.
Because of the recent snowstorm in the Northeast, the baseball diamond at West Point, N.Y., can’t be used. Rather than postponing the four-game series with Harvard, the two teams are headed to Cary.
The Black Knights, the home team, and Crimson have doubleheaders scheduled Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. The first games of the doubleheaders will be seven innings each day, and nine innings for the second games.
The USA Baseball complex is a good stopping-off point for each team. Army (7-12) recently played road games against Georgia State, Alabama State and Presbyterian. Harvard (7-7) had games in Port Charlotte, Fla., against Bucknell and Massachusetts, then a four-game series against South Florida in Tampa, Fla.
Army also was forced to move its March 31 exhibition game against the New York Mets and will play the Mets on the same date at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. It will be the ninth exhibition game between Army and the Mets and the first since 1984.
Army and Harvard should benefit from better weather in Cary. The weekend forecast for West Point was rain and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The Cary forecast: a high of 75 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of rain Sunday.
Admission and parking are free.
Baseball
Duke: Former Blue Devil standout Marcus Stroman was named the 2017 World Baseball Classic MVP after pitching Team USA to its first WBC title Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils travel to Charlottesville, Va., for their first ACC road series of the 2017 campaign. Duke (12-11, 3-3 ACC) and No. 20 Virginia (17-5, 2-4 ACC) square off in the three-game series Friday-Sunday at UVA’s Davenport Field.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return to ACC play this weekend, taking on Georgia Tech for the first time since 2014. After this weekend, the Demon Deacons hit the road for five straight and eight of the next nine, beginning with a March 28 game at App State.
N.C. State: The team will host the nation’s top-ranked team this weekend when the Louisville Cardinals visit Raleigh. Friday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Doak Field at Dail Park, while Saturday and Sunday’s contests are slated for 1 p.m. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 12-10 overall record and a 3-3 mark in ACC play. Louisville suffered its first loss of the season in its last outing and is 19-1 and 6-0 in league action.
Campbell: The Camels (9-12) head into Big South play this weekend, traveling to Gardner-Webb for a three game series. Friday’s opener will begin at 6 p.m., followed by 2 p.m. starts Saturday and Sunday at J.H. Moss Stadium.
Elon: After 21 non-conference games, the team will open CAA play by hosting the Northeastern Huskies for a three-game series at Latham Park this weekend. The set will open with a 6 p.m. game Friday and will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. The series finale, originally scheduled for 2 p.m., has been moved up to a 12:30 p.m. first pitch.
St. Augustine’s: This weekend, the team will host Bluefield State College in a four-game non-conference baseball series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. Both teams will play a doubleheader Saturday followed by another doubleheader Sunday with starting times at 1 p.m. and about 3:30 p.m. both days. The Falcons’ record is 3-1 in the CIAA and 12-17 overall.
NCCU: The Eagles used four pitchers in a combined 6-0 shutout win over Maryland Eastern Shore without allowing a single walk, and sophomore righty Jeff Hagen earned his first career win at the Durham Athletic Park on Wednesday.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The men’s team continued its momentum at the NCAA Championships held inside the IU Natatorium, earning four podium finishes on Thursday night. The Pack’s strong performance was highlighted by a runner-up finish from sprint-standout Ryan Held in the 50 freestyle and a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. After seven events, the Wolfpack has racked up 11 outright All-America honors and six honorable mention All-America honors. The Wolfpack broke two conference records and three school records on the second day of the championships.
Duke: Sophomore diver Evan Moretti kicked off action for the Blue Devils on the second day of the 2017 Division I Men’s Championships at IU Natatorium. Moretti competed in the one-meter springboard diving trials Thursday afternoon. He totaled 302.55 points to come in 24th out of 47 divers in the preliminary round.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: The tandem of Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell have been named Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Region I nominees for the 2017 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America, which was announced Thursday evening.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: Senior Lizzy Raben has become the second Blue Devil senior this spring to sign a professional soccer contract overseas as she inked a deal with AC Sparta Praha in Czech Republic this week.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: For the third time in four weeks, the Camels have swept the Big South Conference women’s golf weekly awards. After leading the team to a second-place finish at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, Annelie Sjoholm was named Big South co-women’s golfer of the week, while Desiree Andersson has been named freshman of the week.
N.C. State: The No. 22 Wolfpack will head to Baton Rouge, La., on Friday to play in the LSU Tiger Classic at The University Club. The tournament will run through Sunday, as the team is one of 15 in the competition.
Duke: After finishing second in each of the last two tournaments, the eighth-ranked Blue Devils head to Baton Rouge, La., to compete in the LSU Tiger Golf Classic through Sunday at the 6,247-yard, par 72 University Club.
Men’s Golf
Campbell: For the second straight week and third time this year, Jesper Svensson has been named Big South Conference men’s golfer of the week.
Softball
N.C. State/UNC: N.C. State will travel to No. 28/25 UNC-Chapel Hill this weekend for a three-game series at Anderson Softball Stadium. First pitch Friday has been moved up one hour to 5 p.m., while Saturday’s and Sunday’s games are slated for a 1 p.m. start. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with an 11-18 (5-1 ACC) record while the Tar Heels are 24-7 (5-1 ACC) this season.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday the team will host St. Andrews University in a softball doubleheader at Lions Park beginning at 12 p.m. The twin bill is free and open to the public. The Falcons are coming off a successful weekend at the CIAA Softball Round-Up, posting a 3-1 mark in Charlotte to move into second in the Southern Division. They are 3-1 in the CIAA and 7-9 overall.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The Wolfpack is preparing to host one of the biggest track meets on the East Coast with the 2017 edition of the Raleigh Relays. The meet will run all day Friday and Saturday, starting at 9:45 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. The school welcomes about 2,500 individual and relay entries from 100 NCAA programs, as well as professional athletes and high school competitors for the meet.
Duke: With the 2017 indoor season officially complete, the Blue Devils turn their focus to the outdoor portion of the schedule, starting this weekend at the Raleigh Relays. They will compete against a field that includes ACC foes Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia, Wake Forest and host N.C. State.
Elon: The women’s team will compete Friday and Saturday at the Raleigh Relays at N.C. State.
Shaw: The team will venture off to the 12th annual Fred Hardy Invitational this weekend in Richmond, Va. Friday will begin with the men’s and women’s hammer throw at noon. On Saturday, the events will begin at 11 a.m. starting with the women’s 100 meters.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils face their second-straight ranked opponent in No. 19 Virginia Saturday at the Cavaliers’ Klöckner Stadium. The team is in a five-game road stretch, having compiled a 1-2 mark in road contests so far this spring.
Elon: After a nine-day break between games, No. 14 Phoenix is set to return to action with two games this weekend. The team will take on Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday before welcoming Davidson at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team will face two ACC opponents this weekend, as it welcomes No. 2 Virginia to the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center Friday at 4 p.m. and travels to Clemson Sunday at 1 p.m. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 9-9 (0-3 ACC) record, and is coming off two narrow losses to ACC opposition.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons hit the road for a pair of ACC contests, taking on Clemson and Georgia Tech this weekend. The Deacs head to Clemson, South Carolina, for a 5 p.m. match against the Tigers on Friday before concluding the trip with a 12 p.m. match on Sunday against No. 17 Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Duke: Fresh off a 5-2 victory Wednesday against rival N.C. State, the team is back in action this weekend, hosting Boston College and traveling to No. 2 Virginia. The Blue Devils begin the weekend with an even ACC record at 2-2.
Elon: The team played a close match against the University of Hawaii, but the Rainbow Wahine came out victorious with a 5-2 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday at the University of Hawaii Tennis Complex. The Phoenix returns to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, April 1, to host the East Carolina Pirates at 10 a.m.
Women’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home for a pair of dual matches on Sunday. The Deacs are set to face No. 35 N.C. State and ECU at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. Last season the Deacs fell to N.C. State 5-2 in Raleigh. The team has not defeated N.C. State since the 2014-15 season, when the Demon Deacons were victorious 4-3.
N.C. State: The No. 35 Wolfpack is set for two matches this weekend as it travels to Notre Dame on Friday and Wake Forest on Sunday. Heading into the match, the Wolfpack holds a 12-7 (1-5 ACC) record. The Wolfpack’s match versus the Fighting Irish will be at the Courtney Tennis Center at 4 p.m., and the team will play the Deacs at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex at noon.
Duke: The No. 17 Blue Devils return for their first home matches of the month, hosting ACC foes Virginia and Virginia Tech. First serve against the No. 29 Cavaliers is slated for 3:30 p.m. Friday while the match against the Hokies will begin at noon Sunday.
Football
Elon: A total of 41 players have been selected as members of the 2016 CAA Academic All-Conference Team, the league announced Thursday. To be eligible for the CAA Football Academic All-Conference Team, student athletes must hold a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.
Fencing
Duke: Through three rounds of pool play at the NCAA Championships, the Blue Devils are in eighth place in the team standings with 37 points, highlighted by freshman Duncan De Caire’s eighth-place individual standing heading into Friday.
Miscellaneous
N.C. State: The Athletics Office of Student-Athlete Enhancement and Leadership partnered with Duke Energy for the third consecutive year to sponsor Wolfpack Blitz, which helps to emphasize the importance of reading at a young age by providing resources and role-model interaction. Several Wolfpack student athletes along with Duke Energy’s vice president of local government and community relations, Mike Hughes, traveled to Lynn Road Elementary School to read books to second-grade classes.
