College Notebook

Camels to host Paladins in CIT quarterfinal
Campbell will host Southern Conference regular-season co-champ Furman at 2 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament. The winner will advance to Wednesday’s CIT semifinal.
The Camels (19-17) reached the quarters thanks to a 73-56 win Monday over UT Martin. Chris Clemons scored 26 points, Marcus Burk added 15, while Cory Gensler chipped in 10 for the Camels, who made 13 3-pointers and won their sixth in the last seven games. Campbell opened up a double-figure lead on Southland Conference regular-season runner-up. Andrew Eudy blocked a career-high six shots.
Furman (22-11) won 79-56 on March 16 at USC Upstate in the CIT first round; then received a bye into the quarterfinals. John Davis III scored 16 points and dealt a career-high eight assists, while Kris Acox added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Paladins, who made 11 3-pointers and held Upstate to 37 percent shooting.
Duke: Sophomore guard Luke Kennard added another All-America honor to his résumé on Friday, garnering second-team recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The NABC team is one of four used to determine consensus All-America honors (also AP, Sporting News and USBWA).
UNC: The NABC named junior forward Justin Jackson a first-team All-America, which clinches consensus first-team All-America honors for the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.
Baseball
UNC: J.B. Bukauskas continued his stellar junior season with seven shutout innings as the No. 8 Tar Heels scored a 7-2 series-opening win over Miami Friday at Boshamer Stadium. Brandon Riley drove in two runs, and Ashton McGee had three hits for the Heels, who improved to 17-5 and 5-2 in the ACC.
Duke: Junior Jack Labosky belted two three-run homers the first two innings to instigate an offensive onslaught that propelled the Blue Devils (13-11, 4-3 ACC) past No. 20 Virginia (17-6, 2-5), 19-3, Friday at Davenport Field.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack handed the top-ranked Louisville its first ACC loss of the season with a 3-1 victory Friday at Doak Field. The Wolfpack moves to 13-10 on the year and 4-3 in ACC play, while the Cardinals fall to 19-2 and 6-1.
ECU: Jake Agnos recorded his first collegiate win, while Pirates Eric Tyler, Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Charlie Yorgen each added three hits helping the No. 25 Pirates to a 9-4 series-opening win over Towson Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 15-8 on the season, and the Tigers fall to 8-8.
Campbell: Matthew Barefoot drove in three runs, and Harry Thomas pitched six scoreless innings of relief, leading the Camels to an 8-6 win in its Big South opener Friday at Gardner-Webb. The Camels moved to 10-12 on the season, while GWU dropped to 10-13 overall in the Big South opener for both teams.
Elon: In the CAA opener for both teams, the team came out on the wrong end of a 9-2 score against the visiting Northeastern Huskies at Latham Park on Friday. The Phoenix (9-13, 0-1) managed to record seven hits on the night, including two off the bat of Shawn Blake.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: No. 11 Duke opens ACC play at No. 5 Syracuse. The Blue Devils are 7-2 overall and riding a five-game win streak after starting the year 2-2. Syracuse is 5-1 overall with the lone loss coming against Army in the Carrier Dome.
Softball
N.C. State/UNC: N.C. State fell to UNC, 6-0, on Friday at Anderson Softball Stadium in its first of a three-game series. The win lifts UNC to 25-7 (6-1 ACC), while N.C. State slips to 11-19 (5-2 ACC).
St. Augustine’s: The doubleheader against St. Andrews University scheduled for Saturday at Lions Park was postponed. The teams will attempt to reschedule the games at a later date. The Falcons will play again March 31 against Edward Waters College in a doubleheader at Lions Park. Game times are 2 p.m. and approximately 4 p.m.
Elon: The team begins its third season of league play in the CAA this weekend with a three-game series at the College of Charleston. The Phoenix and the Cougars open with a twin bill at 2 p.m. on Saturday before concluding the series at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fencing
Duke: Sophomore Bryn Hammarberg secured All-America honors with a 10th-place finish in men’s epee Friday at the NCAA Fencing Championships in Indianapolis. With the men’s events completed, the Blue Devils head into the women’s half of the championship in eighth place in the team standings with 56 points.
Women’s Tennis
UNC: The Tar Heels (19-1, 6-0 ACC) cruised to a 7-0 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday. The team hosts Virginia on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: The team pushed its home record to 9-1 and improved to 10-6 overall with a 7-0 blanking of Boston College on Friday at Ambler Tennis Stadium. Freshman Nick Stachowiak clinched his first career match and classmate Spencer Furman won his first career match on court No. 1 to lead the Blue Devils.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: Blue Devils incoming freshman Mikayla Boykin has been selected one of eight high school seniors to compete in the American Family Insurance High School Three-Point Championship, which will take place March 31 from Noon to 2 p.m. (ET) at Greenway High School in Phoenix. The competition will be shown live April 2 at 3:30 p.m., on CBS.
Track and Field
St. Augustine’s: On Friday Shakinah Brooks finished second in the women’s long jump in the Weems Baskin Invitational track and field meet at Cregger Track in Columbia, S.C. Brooks leaped 20-5¾ which tied her career-best in the event.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: Taylor Racioppi will return to action with United States soccer this month as the women’s soccer standout has received an invitation to train with the U.S. Under-23 women’s national team from March 26 through April 1 in Portland, Oregon.
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: Following a fourth-place result at the 2017 Chris Schenkel Invitational that included top-five finishes from freshman Benjamin Shipp and sophomore Stephen Franken, the team returns to action beginning Sunday at the three-day Hootie at Bulls Bay. Played at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the tournament will feature 18 holes of golf on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Field Hockey
Duke: The team will get its spring competition slate underway this weekend, hosting a Play Day at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Saturday before facing North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Sunday. The Blue Devils kick off action Saturday by hosting a series of scrimmages featuring Duke, Appalachian State, Davidson and Wake Forest. On Sunday, the Blue Devils will make the short trip to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina in scrimmage action.
Volleyball
Duke: Coach Jolene Nagel has announced the addition of Fred Chao to the Blue Devils coaching staff. Chao will serve as an assistant coach, aiding in all aspects of student-athlete development, practice planning, scouting, game analysis and recruiting.
Rowing
Duke: The Blue Devils officially begins their spring slate Saturday at the Longhorn Invite at Decker Lake in Austin, Texas. The Blue Devils will take on seven opponents as part of the event with No. 8 Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon State, UCF, Iowa, Oklahoma and San Diego.
