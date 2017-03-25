College Notebook

Camels eliminated by Furman in CIT
Kris Acox and Devin Sibley combined for 44 points, and Furman defeated Campbell 79-64 Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the CollegeInsider.com men’s postseason basketball tournament at Gore Arena.
The Paladins (23-11) built a double-digit lead by shooting 55 percent in the first half; then held off a second-half Campbell charge, to earn a berth in Wednesday’s CIT semifinal.
Acox scored 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Sibley – the Southern Conference player of the year – added 20, including 14 in the second half. John Davis finished with 10 points and four assists for the Paladins, who shot 52 percent from the field and made 18-of-19 free throws.
Chris Clemons led Campbell (19-18) with 29 points and became just the second player in Big South Conference history to score 900 points in a season (904). The nation’s third-leading scorer finished the year with a school-record 25.1 scoring average as well as Campbell marks for field goals (301) and 3-pointers (118) in a year.
Cory Gensler added 15 points, 13 in the final period, for the Camels, who cut a 16-point deficit to just 58-53 on Clemons’ drive to the basket with 7:34 to play. However, Furman answered with a 15-0 burst with Sibley scoring eight in the rally and the Camels were unable to get closer.
“We played hard, didn’t play our best, but I think Furman had a lot to do with that,” Campbell head coach Kevin McGeehan said. “I’m so proud of the way our guys came together during this run, and can’t wait to coach them again.”
Baseball
N.C. State: Joe Dunand stepped to the plate with two outs in the ninth and clubbed a three-run homer to knot the score at six to force extra innings, but the Wolfpack came up short against No. 1 Louisville, 7-6, Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Doak Field.
UNC: The Tar Heels clinched their third straight ACC series win with a 6-3 victory over Miami Saturday at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels were out-hit 10-4, but all four hits went for extra bases, including home runs by Brandon Riley and Cody Roberts. Brett Daniels and Josh Hiatt combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as North Carolina won its 10th game in 12.
Duke: A six-run fourth pulled the Blue Devils within two after they trailed big early, but Virginia never relinquished its lead in a 13-6 decision Saturday at Davenport Field. Adam Haseley’s first-inning, RBI double started the scoring. UVA added three more in the second on Charlie Cody’s solo homer, Justin Novak’s RBI double and Ernie Clement’s RBI single. In the third, Virginia registered six consecutive one-out hits, resulting in four more runs.
ECU: The Pirates scored seven runs in the seventh inning erasing a 2-1 deficit to claim a series win over Towson Saturday, 8-5, at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 16-8 on the year, while the Tigers drop to 8-9.
N.C. Central: The Eagles knocked 43 total hits over the doubleheader, including a modern era record 26 hits in game two as the visiting Eagles swept both games over Savannah State, 10-1 and 19-1 on Saturday. The 19 runs in game two was also the second-most runs in a game in the modern era for NCCU (12-11, 4-4 MEAC).
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons jumped out to an early lead and held on in a 17-8 victory over Georgia Tech to even the series at a game apiece at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday. Gavin Sheets finished the day 3-for-4 with a home run, his eighth, and four RBIs, while Jake Mueller added a 2-for-3 effort with a three-run blast and three walks.
Elon: Trailing 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Phoenix erupted for a six runs on their way to an 11-6 conference victory over the visiting Northeastern Huskies. The win evened up the series at a game apiece.
Mount Olive: The Trojans swept the final two games of the series 1-0, 7-3 against North Greenville University in Conference Carolinas baseball on Saturday at Mount Olive.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, the Falcons relied on strong pitching from Amilcar Yanez and Rickey Rice to sweep Bluefield State 4-0 and 2-1 in a baseball doubleheader at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
Campbell: The Camels won their opening Big South series of the season at Gardner-Webb with a doubleheader split Saturday at J.H. Moss Stadium. After taking Friday night’s opener 8-6, Campbell dropped game one of the twinbill 10-9 before winning the nightcap 7-2.
Men’s swimming and diving
N.C. State: The Wolfpack wrapped up an impressive week at the 2017 NCAA Championships on Saturday with a fourth-place team finish, tallying 272.5 points over the span of four days. The accomplishment ties the highest finish in program history and matches the Wolfpack’s finish at the 2016 NCAA Championships.
Duke: The 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships reached their conclusion Saturday at IU Natatorium with freshman diver Nathaniel Hernandez making his NCAA debut. Hernandez represented Duke in the platform competition after securing his trip to NCAAs with an impressive performance in the same event at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships.
Softball
UNC/N.C. State: The Tar Heels exploded for a season-high 17 hits on Saturday to power past the Wolfpack, 12-4, in six innings. The win follows a shutout of the Wolfpack on Friday night, securing UNC’s third straight ACC series victory, as the Tar Heels improve to 26-7 (7-1 ACC) while the Wolfpack slips to 11-20 (5-3).
Campbell: The Camels swept Presbyterian Saturday at the PC Softball Complex. After trailing by two in the fifth, the Camels scored five in the sixth en route to an 8-4 win in game one. The Camels followed with another offensive outing in a 6-1 win over Presbyterian.
N.C. Central: The Eagles had five base runners thrown out to thwart its scoring chances in a 5-0 and 2-1 MEAC Southern Division doubleheader loss at Florida A&M Saturday.
Elon: The Phoenix opened Colonial Athletic Association play with a split at College of Charleston on Saturday in a pair of extra inning affairs. The Phoenix took game one, 3-1, in 11 innings before dropping the nightcap, 5-3, in eight innings.
Women’s lacrosse
UNC: The Tar Heels earned a top-20 win Saturday, beating No. 19 Boston College in an ACC matchup on a sunny afternoon at Fetzer Field. The Tar Heels improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play with the win, while BC fell to 8-4 (1-3 ACC).
Duke: The Blue Devils suffered an 18-5 setback at Virginia Saturday at Klöckner Stadium. Trailing by 10 at halftime, the Blue Devils were able to slow the Virginia attack in the second period but could not overcome the double-digit margin. Duke fell to 5-5, 0-4 in ACC play.
Men’s lacrosse
UNC: The Maryland Terrapins ran their offense to perfection Saturday, scoring 15 goals on 27 shots as they defeated the Tar Heels 15-7 at Fetzer Field.
Duke: Syracuse freshman Jamie Trimboli scored 40 seconds into overtime to lift the fifth-ranked Orange to a 12-11 victory over No. 11 Duke on Saturday. The loss ends a five-game win streak for the Blue Devils.
Track and field
N.C. State: The Wolfpack wrapped up the Raleigh Relays Saturday at Paul Derr Track. The Pack closed the meet with a win in the men’s 4x400 relay and had several strong races throughout the day. Members of the team set PRs, ACC qualifying marks and nationally-competitive times to wrap up the meet.
Wake Forest: The Wake Forest men’s and women’s teams earned five top-10 finishes in the opening day of competition at the Raleigh Relays. Max Adams, Hunter Roberts, Casidy Howard and Ellie Abrahamson all finished within the top-10 in their respective events among tough competition in a meet that involved 100 schools and over 2,200 athletes
Duke: The Blue Devils wrapped up the final day of the Raleigh Relays in stellar fashion with one school record, three event marks breaking into the Duke all-time list and 11 top-10 performances. Freshman Katelyn Gochenour set the bar high in her first collegiate meet, breaking the school record in women’s javelin. Gochenour claimed first with a throw of 169-9 (51.75), surpassing Daina Pucurs’ 2007 Duke record mark.
N.C. Central: Sophomore Bethany White recorded the fastest times in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this outdoor track & field season in both the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter dashes during this weekend’s Raleigh Relays.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Michael Francis placed first and teammate Anthony Soriano finished second in the men’s triple jump open division in the Weems Baskin Invitational at Cregger Track in Columbia, S.C. Francis won with a jump of 47-3½ followed by Soriano with a leap of 46-10¼.
Women’s tennis
Shaw: The Bears fell to Chowan by the score of 8-1, Saturday at the Rose Family Tennis Complex. The loss snapped the Bears (9-2, 5-1 CIAA) win streak of seven games, giving Shaw its first conference setback on the season.
Men’s tennis
UNC: In a midseason nonconference match, the Tar Heels topped visiting Tulsa 5-2 at Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center Saturday. The Tar Heels improved to 16-2 on the year and remain unbeaten at home this season. The Golden Hurricane fell to 10-12.
Men’s volleyball
Mount Olive: The Trojans fell in three sets to Limestone College, 22-25, 21-25, 26-28, on Saturday in Gaffney, S.C.
Fencing
Duke: The Blue Devils women hit the strips for day three of the NCAA Fencing Championships in Indianapolis and are currently in ninth place in the team standings with 70 points.
Men’s golf
Elon: Jared Mactas shot a career-low round of 67 and sits atop the individual leaderboard as the Phoenix is in second place after the first round of the Towson Spring Invitational on Saturday at Prospect Bay Country Club.
Rowing
Duke: In its first event of the regular season, the Blue Devils competed in eight races at the Longhorn Invite at Walter E. Long Lake and came home with one A finals title, by the 2V4. The Blue Devils competed against seven opponents as part of the event with No. 8 Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon State, UCF, Iowa, Oklahoma and San Diego.
Women’s golf
Elon: Kelsey Badmaev’s two-over 74 led the Phoenix to a sixth place standing following the first round of the Babs Steffens Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
From news releases
Comments