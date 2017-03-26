College Notebook

NC State drops series to Louisville
The N.C. State baseball team split the first two games of the series with top-ranked Louisville, but dropped the series finale on Sunday at Doak Field, 8-1, as the Cardinals clinched the series.
Louisville starter Nick Bennett picked up his third win and remains unbeaten, while Cory Wilder took the loss for N.C. State.
For the first time in the three-game series, Louisville (21-2, 8-1 ACC) plated the first run of the game. Drew Ellis hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead on his team-leading fifth blast.
Louisville added three runs in the third to stretch the advantage to 4-0. Devin Mann homered to left field and Brendan McKay and Ellis each tallied RBI singles in the frame. The Cards tried to tack on another run, but left fielder Jack Conley fired a strike to Andy Cosgrove at the plate to throw out the runner trying to score.
N.C. State (13-12, 4-5) avoided the shutout in the ninth after Stephen Pitarra doubled down the right field line to score Jack Conley, who was hit by a pitch to start the frame.
The Wolfpack returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Charlotte. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark in downtown Charlotte.
Duke: After Griffin Conine and Michael Smiciklas homered in the first, Virginia capitalized on free offense in the bottom half to plate five en route to a 13-6 series-clinching victory Sunday at Davenport Field.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons clinched a series victory over Georgia Tech by winning the rubber game, 8-4, at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday. The Demon Deacons (18-7, 6-3 ACC) have now won the first three ACC series of the season for the first time since 2002
ECU: Bryant Packard collected a career-high four hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Spencer Brickhouse and Eric Tyler each hit home runs as No. 25 East Carolina completed the three-game series sweep of Towson, 12-7, Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 17-8 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 8-10.
Elon: More late-inning heroics turned a scoreless game in to a 6-0 conference victory for the Elon on Sunday at Latham Park. The win gave the Phoenix the series win over the visiting Northeastern Huskies. Joe Satterfield hit the go-ahead home run during a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Hayden Platt was 1-for-1 with a grand slam to provide some insurance.
Softball
N.C. State/UNC: With a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to rally back and take a one-run lead, N.C. State held off a series sweep against UNC with an 8-7 win on Sunday at Anderson Softball Stadium. With the victory the Wolfpack improves to 12-20 (6-3 ACC) and the Tar Heels fall to 26-8 (7-2) on the season.
Campbell: Presbyterian avoided a series sweep on Sunday as it took a 6-3 win over the Camels at the PC Softball Complex. Hope Rogers went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one run scored, including a grand slam in the bottom of the second. Courtney White posted a 2-for-3 outing, scoring once for the Blue Hose.
Elon: Despite scoring a run early in the first inning, the Phoenix was doomed by a two-run second frame by College of Charleston as the Phoenix fell to the Cougars 2-1 on Sunday in the Colonial Athletic Association rubber match between the two teams at the Patriots Point Softball Complex.
Track & field
Mount Olive: The Trojans women’s team picked up the program’s first-ever NCAA Automatic Qualifier as the Trojans competed at the Raleigh Relays and the Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational over the weekend. The men’s team picked up three NCAA Provisional Qualifiers and broke three school records at the Raleigh Relays and the Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational over the weekend.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, the Falcons captured six events at the Weems Baskin Invitational at Cregger Track in Columbia, S.C. The victors in the men’s events were Shaquille Dill, Jumonne Exeter, Anthony Soriano, Michael Francis and the foursome of Shawn Rowe, Adrian Kimmons, Khari Herbert Jr. and Dill. Florence Fields won an event for the women’s team as well.
Women’s golf
N.C. State: The Wolfpack earned a fourth-place finish with Denver out of 15 teams after posting a third-round score of 292 for a combined 880 (plus-16) on Sunday at the LSU Tiger Classic.
Women’s tennis
N.C. State/Wake Forest: The Wolfpack picked up its second straight win over a top-30 opponent Sunday, rallying from behind to defeat Wake Forest in a 5-2 upset. The win moves the Wolfpack to a 13-7 (3-5 ACC) record while the Demon Deacons fall to a 12-5 (3-3 ACC) record.
Duke: The Blue Devils extended its ACC win streak to 5-0 after defeating Virginia Tech 6-1 Sunday in Ambler Tennis Stadium in Durham.
Women’s lacrosse
Elon: For the third time in her career, Stephanie Asher scored six goals in a game to lead the Phoenix to a 15-7 victory over Davidson on Sunday at Rudd Field.
Men’s tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils played against Virginia and were blanked 7-0 by the Cavaliers at Snyder Tennis Center. The Blue Devils have played seven road matches this year, six against foes ranked within the top 20.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack picked up a crucial 5-2 victory over Clemson at the Hoke Sloan Tennis Center on Sunday. The victory moves the Pack to 10-10 (1-4 ACC) and Clemson falls to 8-9 1-4 ACC).
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons rallied from an early deficit to defeat Georgia Tech Sunday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Trailing 2-1, the Demon Deacons claimed the final four singles matches of the day to top the Yellow Jackets 5-2.
Women’s soccer
N.C. State: The Wolfpack defeated VCU 1-0 in a spring match at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond, Va., on Saturday. The match was held in conjunction with the Jefferson Cup – one of the top youth tournaments in the region
