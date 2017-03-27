College Notebook

NC State adds Samuel Castellanos to soccer coaching staff
N.C. State men’s soccer head coach George Kiefer announced Monday the addition of Samuel Castellanos as the final member of his coaching staff.
Castellanos comes to the Wolfpack with an impressive resume, joining N.C. State after a stint at Orlando City Soccer Club as an under-16/18 elite development coach.
“Sammy is an excellent addition to our staff,” Kiefer said. “I’m very excited that he’s going to be working with us. The experience he gained at Orlando City while working for David Longwell, who is very skilled when it comes to player development, will no doubt be a significant asset for our program.”
Castellanos spent time at USF with Kiefer as both a player and staff member. The midfielder played his last two collegiate seasons with the Bulls after transferring from Rutgers. Castellanos helped the Bulls to a 2005 Big East regular-season championship and a runner-up finish in the Big East tournament. Following an appearance in the 2005 NCAA tournament second round, Castellanos helped the Bulls to a 9-6-4 mark during the 2006 season.
After completing his collegiate playing career, Castellanos played professionally for two years in the Honduras First Division for C.D. Montagua in 2006-07 and Deportes Savio in 2008-09. In the season between playing for these two clubs, he played for the Philadelphia Kixx of the National Indoor Soccer League in 2007-08.
Castellanos served as an assistant coach at Philadelphia University from 2010-11 before joining USF on the sideline.
Baseball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will travel to Charlotte Tuesday for a matchup with the Charlotte 49ers at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the stadium in uptown Charlotte. The Pack enters the contest with a 13-12 overall record this season, while Charlotte is 15-9.
UNC: Brandon Riley has been voted the ACC Baseball Player of the Week. This is the first for Riley, as he hit .600 in four games last week as the No. 10Tar Heels went 3-1 with a win at East Carolina and a series victory over Miami.
The sophomore outfielder tallied nine hits, eight RBIs, two home runs, five runs scored and reached base safely in 10 of 16 plate appearances. Against the Pirates, he went 3-for-4 with two runs, four RBIs, and hit a three-run home run. Riley, who posted a slugging percentage of 1.067 and an on-base percentage of .588, scored a run and tallied at least one hit in all four games on the week.
Duke: The Blue Devils will conclude March with five home games at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, entertaining Davidson on Tuesday before welcoming N.C. A&T on Wednesday. Both contests start at 6 p.m.
The team will resume ACC play with a three-game home series against Pittsburgh this weekend.
Campbell: Camels outfielder Matthew Barefoot has been named the Big South Freshman of the Week.
Barefoot closed last week 7-for-16 (.438) with a pair of doubles, eight RBIs and five runs scored. The redshirt freshman got off to a hot start with a 3-for-5 effort with two doubles and a home run to lead the Camels to a hard-fought 9-8 road win at N.C. State on Tuesday. In the road conference series at Gardner-Webb, he posted four hits with six RBIs and scored twice, headlined by a two-run home run in the top of the ninth on Saturday.
Elon: Phoenix infielder Joe Satterfield has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.
Satterfield helped the Phoenix get off to a 2-1 start in CAA play as he hit .438 (7-for-16) with two home runs, a double, eight runs scored and three RBIs in four games. He is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes four multi-hit outings.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: Redshirt junior Lexie Brown received third-team, Associated Press All-America accolades on Monday.
Brown becomes the 12th Blue Devil to be named to one of the top three Associated Press teams in school history. It marks the eighth time out of the last nine years a team standout has been voted to an Associated Press All-America team.
The third team accolade for Brown marks the second time in her career she has received Associated Press All-America honors as she was voted as a sophomore at Maryland in 2014-15.
Women’s Golf
Elon: Led by Kelsey Badmaev’s tie for third individually, the Phoenix concluded the Babs Steffens Invitational in seventh place on Monday. The team posted a three-round score of 912 (307-302-303). Badmaev fired a final-round 74 that included 15 pars and one birdie. Over her three rounds, Badmaev shot a 221. The third-place showing was the eighth top-five and 16th top-10 finish in her career. It also marked her top finish of the season.
The team’s final tournament before the CAA Championship will come April 2-3 as the Phoenix plays in the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate in Morganton.
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: Paced by four golfers shooting scores of 71 or better, the Wolfpack leaped from eighth to third in the team standings at the Hootie at Bulls Bay on Monday.
The Wolfpack shot a team score of 281 (minus-7) to sit at 568 (minus-8) through two of three completed rounds at Bulls Bay Golf Club. With 18 holes to play, the team is just three strokes out of a tie for first place with South Carolina and Mississippi.
Up Next, the Pack golfers will begin Tuesday’s final round from hole one between 9:10 and 9:50 a.m. The team will be paired with competitors from Mississippi and South Carolina.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: Phoenix attacker Stephanie Asher was rewarded for her stellar week on Monday by earning CAA Player of the Week recognition for the third time this season.
Asher scored 10 goals on 14 shots across two victories last week against Coastal Carolina and Davidson. Asher and the teamwill be back in action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday when the team closes its nonconference slate with a matchup against Duke.
Track & Field
Shaw: The Bears women’s team turned in strong performances this past weekend at the Fred Hardy Invitational that featured 15 teams and over 600 athletes Friday and Saturday.
The team placed five events in the top-10 among NCAA Division I schools. Freshman Tiara Derosa placed first amongst Division II schools in the women’s discus, throwing 42.19 meters. Overall, Derosa placed fifth for the event.
Women’s Bowling
Shaw: The Bears fell to Johnson C. Smith during the second round of the 2017 CIAA Championship located held at the AMF Western Branch Lanes in Chesapeake, Va., this past weekend to wrap up their campaign.
During the opening round, the team faced BSU and was defeated by the Bulldogs, 988-877 which put the Bears in the losing bracket before falling to Johnson C. Smith on Saturday, 675-647.
The Bears finished the event with a total of 6,547 pin falls and a 4-6 record overall.
St. Augustine’s: On Sunday, the Falcons downed Chowan University 4-3 in the CIAA Championship.
The team tied for fifth in the three-day tournament after falling 4-1 to No. 4 seed Virginia Union in the consolation bracket Sunday. The team also featured four new bowlers this season, finishing better than expected with several bowlers having little competition experience.
Miscellaneous
Shaw: The Shaw athletics department will take part in National Student-Athlete Day on Tuesday, celebrating the athletic, academic and civic achievements of Bears student-athletes.
Student-Athlete Day, will honor its student-athletes with a hospitality room filled with light refreshments and beverages in the dance studio located in C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
National Student-Athlete Day honors student-athletes and the network of parents, coaches, teachers and school systems that make it possible for young people to strike a balance between academic and athletic achievement and who use sport as a vehicle for positive social change.
