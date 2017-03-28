College Notebook

0:28 Why weren't Roy Williams and Joel Berry dancing after beating Kentucky? Pause

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

1:36 UNC's Roy Williams on status of Joel Berry's injured ankles

1:08 UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

1:44 UNC's Roy Williams on celebration: 'best dadgum bath I've ever had with my clothes on'

0:25 UNC's Jackson has some 'friendly banter' with Kentucky's Monk

1:17 Jason Ray's Last Visit Home

0:58 Transplant clinic at UNC Hospitals named for Jason Ray