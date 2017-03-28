College Notebook

Kennard named 2nd-team AP All-American
Duke sophomore guard Luke Kennard capped off a second-team sweep of the major college basketball All-America teams on Tuesday when he received the recognition from the Associated Press.
The AP team is one of four used to determine consensus All-America honorsKennard has already garnered second-team All-America status from the NABC, Sporting News and the USBWA, and should be confirmed as a 2017 consensus All-American in the coming days.
Kennard led Duke in scoring with an average of 19.5 points per game while shooting .489 from the floor, .438 from outside the arc and .856 from the free throw line.
Kennard eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career on Feb. 25 at Miami, becoming just the 12th Duke player to hit that milestone prior to the end of his second season. His 1,147 career points are the fourth-most in Duke history by a player in his first two seasons.
For his career, Kennard owns averages of 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.2 minutes. He is a career .461 shooter from the floor and .383 from three-point range. Kennard’s .867 career free throw percentage is currently the second-best in Duke history (min. 200 FTs made).
Baseball
St. Augustine’s: On Tuesday, Amilcar Yanez was selected CIAA Baseball Pitcher of the Week and teammate Michael Keels was chosen CIAA Baseball Defensive Player of the Week.
Mount Olive: Bruce Zimmerman was named the Conference Carolinas Baseball Pitcher of the Week for games played March 20-26, the conference office announced Tuesday.
ECU: Senior pitcher Evan Kruczynski has been named among 30 candidates vying for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award in college baseball. Kruczynski, who sports a 3.23 cumulative GPA in recreation and park management, is a two-time AAC All-Academic Team selection and a four-time ECU Directors of Athletics Honor Roll member. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Campbell: Drew Butler has been named one of 30 candidates nationally for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award. Butler carries a 3.7 GPA in business administration, and has been named to the Big South’s Presidential Honor Roll multiple times.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels’ homestand continues on Wednesday with a visit from nearby UNCG. The Heels look for revenge as the Spartans defeated them, 6-3, in Greensboro on March 8 to snap UNC’s 11-game winning streak. The Tar Heels (26-8, 7-2 ACC) sit just outside the top 25 of both major polls with week and ranks third in the ACC standings.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will host Liberty Wednesday in a midweek tilt, with the first pitch slated for 5 p.m. at Dail Stadium. The Pack enters the matchup with a 12-20 (6-3 ACC) record and the Flames are 18-13 (5-1 Big South) this season.
Shaw: The team will take it to the diamonds against both Chowan University and Virginia State University on Wednesday on the campus of Virginia State in Petersburg, Va. Both contests were postponed due to weather inclement back on March 18 during the CIAA Round-Up in Charlotte.
Elon: The Phoenix close out an eight-game road trip with a contest at longtime Triad rival North Carolina A&T on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Lady Aggies Softball Complex.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke/Elon: No. 20 Duke will face a short turnaround this week, traveling to No. 18 Elon on Wednesday after a Saturday road contest at Virginia. Elon and Duke have met three times to date with the Blue Devils owning a 2-1 advantage in the series.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: Incoming freshman Jade Williams is set to compete in the 2017 McDonald’s All-America game that will tip at 5 p.m. (ET) Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. It will be aired live on ESPN2.
Track & Field
Elon: Junior Bryanna Hames of the women’s team was named the CAA Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans swept this week’s Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Athlete of the Week awards as Leah Hanle and Guillermo Rendon-Alcala each earned the honor for meets held March 20-26.
St. Augustine’s: After a strong showing in the Weems Baskin Invitational over the weekend, the men’s and women’s teams both climbed to No. 8 in the latest NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Rankings released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.
Tennis
N.C. State: The women’s team jumped to No. 26 in the latest Oracle/ITA team poll, announced Tuesday afternoon. The Wolfpack is on a four-match winning streak, most recently coming off wins over conference opponents Notre Dame and Wake Forest last weekend. The team has a season record of 14-7 (3-5 ACC).
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: Led by a fourth-place finish from sophomore Stephen Franken, the team finished in a tie for third at the 2017 Hootie at Bulls Bay. The Wolfpack shot under par during all three of the tournament’s rounds, finishing with a 286 (-2) on Tuesday at Bulls Bay Golf Club.
Rowing
Duke: Second varsity four was named the ACC Crew of the Week Tuesday after defeating No. 8 Texas, Notre Dame and Iowa in the A finals at the Longhorn Invite, held Saturday on Walter E. Long Lake in Austin, Texas. It is the league’s second weekly honor presented this season, both going to the Blue Devils as the V8 earned recognition March 21.
Miscellaneous
Raleigh Sports Club: A. J. Carr, Retired Hall of Fame Sportswriter for the Raleigh News & Observer will be the special guest speaker. Carr reported on sports for The News & Observer from 1966 until he retired in 2009. He received the North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year Award from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 1978 and 2008, which showed that he “played” at a high level for a long, long time. Carr was inducted in the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. The weekly Wednesday meetings are held at noon in Bradley Hall at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh, at the corner of Lake Boone Trail, just inside the I-440 Beltline.
From news releases
