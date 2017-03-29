Duke recruits shine in McDonald’s All-American game

The East team jumped out to an early 22-18 lead at the McDonald’s All-America game, with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Duke signee Wendell Carter, Jr. electrified the crowd early with a powerful dunk, and he has two points and a rebound already.
Uncommitted point guard Trevon Duval has also been exciting to watch, scoring four early points and showcasing his ball-handling ability.
N&O recruiting reporter Jonathan Alexander’s take: Duval and Carter seem to have a little chemistry on the court. They both could play together at Duke. Carter is already signed. Duval is consider Duke along with Arizona, Baylor, Kansas and Seaton Hall.
Update #2
The early star of the McDonald’s game has been Duke recruit Mohamed Bamba, who is uncommitted. At the half, the 6-11 forward has 11 points. He has showed good impressive touch from the floor. The East leads 56-50.
Colin Sexton, who was recruited by N.C. State, but signed with Alabama, has also played well. The point guard wowed the crowd at the end of the first half at the McDonald’s All-America game, throwing several alley-oops to his East teammates.
Sexton has six assists and two points.
The best passer on the Alabama campus next year may not be the Crimson Tide’s quarterback, but instead basketball recruit Collin Sexton.
Bamba finished the half with 11 points for the East team. Duke signees Wendell Carter (East team) and Gary Trent Jr. (West team) finished with 10 points and zero points respectively.
N&O recruiting reporter Jonathan Alexander’s take: Bamba, the No. 3 recruit in the nation, is a high priority for Duke. He said he was comfortable in his top four school choices. Bamba is also considering Kentucky, Michigan and Texas. Bamba watched Duke beat Florida State on Feb. 28. He did not say when he would make a decision.
Update #3
Duke recruit Gary Trent Jr. struggled early in the McDonald’s All-America game, but he found his touch at the start of the second half. Playing for the West team, Trent took a nice feed from Arizona commit Deandre Ayton and scored his first basket of the contest.
His future Blue Devils teammate, East forward Wendell Carter, Jr., also showcased his skills. He has 10 points, two rebounds and two assists, and was 5-for-5 from the field.
With 11:31 to go in the second half, the West is leading 78-74. The game’s leading scorer is Missour recruit and No. 1 prospect, Michael Porter, Jr.. Porter has 16 points for the West. Duke prospect Mohamed Bamba leads the East with 15 points.
N&O recruiting reporter Jonathan Alexander’s take: Trent was the second player to sign with Duke in November. Trent –played for Prolific Prep in California and is considered one of the top shooting guards in the country on most recruiting websites. ESPN Top 100 rates the 6-5, 200-pound guard, No. 8 overall and the No. 1 shooting guard.
Update #4
There was some late game dramatics at the 40th annual McDonald's All-America game at the United Center. Trailing by two at the end of the game, the East team had multiple chances at the rim, only to be rejected twice by uncommitted center Brandon McCoy. That sealed the victory for the West, 109-107.
Leading the way for the victors was Missouri recruit Michael Porter, Jr., who had 17 points. Porter was named the game's MVP.
Duke recruit Wendell Carter, Jr. had 10 points and five rebounds for the East, but was one of the players rejected by McCoy at the end of the game. His future Blue Devils teammate, Gary Trent, Jr., had seven points for the West.
Center Mohamed Bamba, who is considering Duke, had 17 points for the East. Point guard Trevon Duval, another Blue Devils prospect, had eight points and three assists in the game.
Small forward Kevin Knox, who is down to four finalists including both Duke and North Carolina, had 15 points for the East.
Brian Bowen, who is considering North Carolina State, struggled from the field, going 1-for-6 from the field for three points.
Alexander’s take: At one point in the game, five Duke recruits were on the floor at the same time – four on the same team. The players, Carter, Bamba, Duval and Knox, played well together in the last few minutes. The East had a chance to tie the game at the end. Duval missed the tying shot, then Bamba, then Carter.
Knox was open. They probably should have tried to give it to him.
