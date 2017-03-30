College Notebook

Wolfpack wins 5 ACC awards
After posting historic results during the championship season, the N.C. State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned five annual conference awards, the league said Thursday.
The Wolfpack won Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s Swimmer of the Year, Men’s Freshman of the Year and Women’s Freshman of the Year.
Braden Holloway was named Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year after leading both programs to titles at their respective ACC Championship meets as well as their highest finishes in program history at the NCAA Championships. This is Holloway’s third-straight Men’s Coach of the Year award and fourth overall.
In a unanimous vote by the league’s coaches, Ryan Held was named Male Swimmer of the Year after collecting seven gold medals at the ACC Championships and seven top-eight finishes at NCAAs. The junior’s season was highlighted by a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle and an NCAA title in the 800 free relay that broke the NCAA and U.S. Open records.
Coleman Stewart earned Male Freshman of the Year. Stewart is the program’s third consecutive athlete to win the honor.
On the women’s side, Ky-Lee Perry earned Female Freshman of the Year award, marking the first time an athlete from N.C. State has collected the honor.
Baseball
Mount Olive: The Trojans were named the top-ranked team in NCAA Division II in this week’s Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll. The team is 29-5 and 15-0 in Conference Carolinas. The Trojans are also the top-ranked team in the Southeast Region.
Wake Forest: The No. 24-ranked Demon Deacons look for another ACC series victory, traveling to Miami for a three-game series this weekend.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will head to Indiana this weekend for a three-game series against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Friday’s game is set for 6:05 p.m., Saturday is slated for 4:05 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is 1:05 p.m. at Frank Eck Stadium.
Duke: The team set to host its third ACC home series this weekend at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tied for sixth in the ACC standings, the Blue Devils (15-13, 4-5 ACC) and Pittsburgh (11-11, 4-5 ACC) take the field Friday-Sunday. The Devils have won three straight against Pitt and leads the all-time series, 8-5.
UNC: No. 7 Tar Heels return to conference action for one of the most highly anticipated series of the weekend in college baseball when the team visits No. 8 Florida State in an interdivisional showdown at Dick Howser Stadium. The Heels are 19-6 on the year while FSU is 18-8.
Elon: The Phoenix will hold its Alumni Weekend this weekend as it welcomes James Madison for a three-game CAA series at Latham Park. The series is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The final two games will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Over the weekend, the teams from 1985, 1987, 1989, 1997 and 2002 will be recognized; however, Alumni Weekend is open to all former Elon players.
NCCU: The Eagles out-hit High Point 12 to nine, but the Panthers outscored them 10-6 on Wednesday at the Durham Athletic Park. The Eagles return to MEAC Southern Division play next against Florida A&M with the weekend series beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the DAP.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will head to No. 19/19 Tennessee this weekend for a three-game series. Friday’s matchup is set for a 6 p.m. start, while Saturday’s contest is slated for 4 p.m. and first pitch Sunday is 12 p.m. at the Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 12-21 (6-3 ACC) record.
Shaw: The team returns home to host CIAA Southern Division contests with a four-game home slate against Livingstone and Johnson C. Smith beginning Saturday at Worthdale Park. The Bears face Livingstone (1-9, 0-4 CIAA) on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and JCSU (9-10, 4-2 CIAA) on Sunday 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for senior day. The Bears will recognize two seniors in between games.
Football
St. Augustine’s: Five home games highlight the Falcons’ schedule including contests against CIAA champion Winston-Salem State University and CIAA runner-up Bowie State University. In addition to facing last year’s top CIAA teams, the Falcons will host Johnson C. Smith University for Homecoming on Oct. 28. All home games start at the George Williams Athletic Complex at 1 p.m.
Track and Field
Mount Olive: Senior Nick Greyno has been named the 2016-17 Conference Carolinas Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men’s indoor track and field, as voted on by the student-athlete affairs committee. The award is presented annually to a student-athlete in each sport for recognition of their outstanding performance on the field and in the classroom.
N.C. State: The team will send athletes to the Florida Relays and Stanford Invitational this weekend. Both meets will feature elite competition, as athletes look to lock up top regional and national marks. Entering the weekend, the Wolfpack have 26 marks in a regional qualifying position and 12 marks in the top-25 of the national standings.
Shaw: Coming off a successful meet at the Fred Hardy Invitational this past weekend, the women’s outdoor team will travel to High Point for the 2017 VertKlasse Meeting Friday through Saturday at the Vert Stadium at High Point University.
Elon: The team is set for another trip to High Point University this outdoor season as the Phoenix heads to the VertKlasse Meeting on March 31-April 1. The Pheonix are scheduled to have 23 of its student-athletes on the women’s team and select members of the men’s cross country team compete this weekend.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: In the time that Blue Devils signee Jade Williams was on the court Wednesday during the 2017 McDonald’s All-America game, she was productive scoring eight points and pulling down four rebounds in 10 minutes. She will next compete in the Jordan Brand Classic April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: Head coach Robbie Church released the Blue Devils’ 2017 schedule Thursday, which includes matches against nine squads that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season and eight games against teams that ended the 2016 season ranked in the top-25 of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll. The Blue Devils will open the regular season against archrival North Carolina on Friday in the UNC Nike Classic.
Women’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons travel to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the No. 32 Cavaliers in the first of two matches this weekend. The Deacs return home on Sunday to host No. 10 Georgia Tech. The Deacs have claimed the No. 29 spot after falling to No. 26 NC State and defeating ECU this past weekend.
N.C. State: The team will return to the J.W. IsenhourTennis Center after two wins on the road to host a pair of ACC matches. The team is set to play Clemson at 3 p.m. Friday and Pittsburgh at noon Sunday.
Shaw: The team earned its eighth CIAA victory on the season on Thursday afternoon when the team took a 9-0 victory over Livingstone College for a CIAA Southern Division contest. The Bears (12-2, 8-1 CIAA) improved to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in the CIAA
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to face Virginia in a battle of the top two men’s tennis programs in the country on Friday. First serve at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex is set for 4 p.m. The Deacs enter Friday’s contest ranked No. 1 in the country in the ITA poll while the Cavaliers are the top team in the latest USTA poll.
Duke: The Blue Devils get ready for the stretch run of the season with a 3 p.m. Friday match against No. 27 Florida State. The team enters the weekend with a 3-3 ACC mark, just one win shy of their league total from the 2016 campaign.
Women’s Golf
N.C. State: Coming off a fourth-place finish at the LSU Tiger Classic, the No. 23 Wolfpack are set to play at the Bryan National Collegiate this weekend. The tournament is slated to run Friday through Sunday, and the Wolfpack is one of 12 teams in the top 50 of the national rankings as well as one of six ACC schools to take part in the tournament.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: Members from the team are set to compete at the NCAA Regional in Gainesville, Fla., at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Chelsea Knight, Paris Phillips, Amanda Fillard and Melissa Brooker qualified in their respective events, and Drew Grantham will serve as an alternate.
From news releases
