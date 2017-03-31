College Notebook

Duke awards program to be held on April 12
The Duke women’s basketball program returned to the national scene in 2016-17 and it is time to celebrate its accomplishments as the Blue Devils will hold their annual celebration April 12 at Scharf Hall located in the Krzyzewski Center for Academic Excellence. The event will kick off at 7 p.m., followed by an awards program starting at 8 p.m.
Duke will honor two seniors, Oderah Chidom and Kendall Cooper, on the evening, while handing out numerous awards. The Blue Devils collected a 28-6 overall record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Duke went from being unranked in the preseason poll to No. 9 in the final Associated Press ledger. The squad also registered eight more wins than the previous season, which was the second-largest jump in school history.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has been named the NCAA Division I Play4Kay fundraising winner among “power five” schools for the 2016-17 season, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund announced on Friday.
From February 10-20, teams across the nation dedicated an event to raise awareness and funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The team’s 12th annual Play4Kay game on Feb. 19 at Reynolds Coliseum was a sellout and marked the highest fundraising total in NCAA Division I women’s basketball among “power five” schools. The Wolfpack community and UNC Rex combined to raise and donate $33,805 to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund at this year’s game. Bojangles also chipped in $70,000 for the cause.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke/UNC: Duke travels to Tobacco Road rival North Carolina on Sunday. The Blue Devils are 7-3 and 0-1 in ACC play after a 12-11 overtime loss at Syracuse last Saturday. The Tar Heels, the reigning NCAA champs, are 5-4 overall and have lost three of their past four games. Sunday is the ACC opener for the Tar Heels.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils return to Koskinen Stadium for the first time in nearly a month, welcoming Syracuse Sunday in conference action. The team is facing its fourth consecutive ranked opponent in the 10th-ranked Orange.
Softball
St. Augustine’s: On Friday, the softball doubleheader against Edward Waters College at Lions Park in Raleigh was canceled due to wet field conditions caused by inclement weather. The Falcons will begin play in the CIAA Southern Division when they host Johnson C. Smith on Saturday and Livingstone College on Sunday at Lions Park.
Elon: After wrapping up an eight-game road trip on Wednesday, the Phoenix returns to Hunt Softball Park to host its first CAA series of the season versus UNCW. The three-game series begins on Saturday with a twin bill beginning at 1 p.m. with the finale slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Baseball
St. Augustine’s: On Sunday and Monday the Falcons will host defending CIAA champion Chowan University in a four-game series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. Both teams will play a doubleheader each day starting at 1 p.m. The Falcons (3-1 CIAA, 14-19 overall) are currently second in the conference standings.
Track and Field
St. Augustine’s: The team won four out of six CIAA weekly honors after a scintillating performance at the Weems Baskin Invitational last weekend. Shaquille Dill and Tia-Adana Belle were selected CIAA men’s and women’s runners of the week, respectively, and Shakinah Brooks and Jumonne Exeter were named CIAA women’s and men’s field athletes of the week, respectively.
Duke: The program will be back in action with a home-field advantage, hosting the Battle of the Blues Saturday in Morris Williams Stadium. The Blue Devils will face off against ACC-foe North Carolina and Big Ten competitor Michigan.
Men’s Soccer
Elon: First-year head coach Marc Reeves announced the addition of Maciej Sliwinski as an assistant coach on Friday. Sliwinski joins the Phoenix from Fairfield University where he was a member of the coaching staff the past two seasons.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: The Blue Devils travel to Boyds, Md., to take on the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League. The match will kick at 2 p.m., at Maureen Hendricks Field at the Maryland SoccerPlex.
Elon: Coach Chris Neal announced the addition of goalkeeper Valentina Estrada for the 2017 season. Estrada was a two-time All-Hillsborough Country first-team selection and was twice named the team’s Defensive MVP at Berkeley Preparatory High School.
Women’s Golf
Wake Forest: Inclement weather on Friday altered the schedule for the 2017 Bryan National Collegiate at Browns Summit. The first round, originally scheduled for Friday at the Bryan Park Champions Course, was postponed to Saturday after rain caused the course to be unplayable. Saturday’s schedule will now feature 36 holes of play. The first round will start with a shotgun start at 8 a.m., with the second round beginning the conclusion of the first round. The final round remains scheduled for Sunday. The Wake Forest women’s golf team is co-hosting the event with UNCG for the 20th consecutive year at Bryan Park.
Duke: The seventh-ranked Blue Devils will close the regular season this weekend as they host Northwestern in 36 holes of match play at the Duke University Golf Club in Durham. Seeing action for the Blue Devils will be senior Sandy Choi, junior Leona Maguire, junior Lisa Maguire, junior Gurbani Singh, sophomore Virginia Elena Carta and freshman Ana Belac.
Campbell: Nadine White returns to the site of her second collegiate victory and the Camels seeks a fifth straight top-five showing next week at the Web.com Intercollegiate tournament. The team will face 18 other teams beginning with 36 holes Monday on the par-72, 5967-yard Marsh Landing layout.
Men’s Golf
Campbell: As the Camels continue to prepare for the Big South Conference Championship, they will compete next week at the site of the 2015 U.S. Open. The team will compete in the 18-team field at the SeattleU Redhawk Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. The 54-hole event begins with two rounds Monday and the final round Tuesday.
Men’s Tennis
Shaw: The match against Chowan scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to forecast rain in the area. The match will be rescheduled at a date to be determined. The team will return to action Saturday at Worthdale Park for its home opener versus Johnson C. Smith at 2 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils continue their four-match home stand this weekend, hosting Pittsburgh and Clemson for ACC contests. First serve Saturday against the Panthers and Sunday versus the Tigers is set for noon. The team heads into Saturday’s match with a 7-0 home record, three wins away from a spot on the program’s all-time record chart for home wins
Field Hockey
Duke: The Blue Devils travel to Norfolk, Va., Saturday for a series of scrimmages hosted by Old Dominion at the Monarchs’ L.R. Hill Sports Complex. The schedule for the event includes matchups with Richmond, Old Dominion and American on Saturday. On Sunday, the Blue Devils return to Durham to welcome James Madison and North Carolina to Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. Scrimmages begin at 11 a.m and continue through the early afternoon.
From news releases
Comments