College Notebook

Pitt downs Duke 9-8 in extra innings
Pittsburgh’s P.J. DeMeo bounced an RBI infield single in the 10th inning to complete the Panthers’ extra-inning 9-8 victory over Duke Saturday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Duke (16-14, 5-6 ACC) led 8-5 after three innings, but Pitt (12-12, 5-6) chipped away at the margin with single tallies in the fifth, seventh, ninth and 10th to claim the win. With their team down three runs, Panther relievers Sam Mersing and Isaac Mattson (1-0) combined for seven scoreless innings to give Pitt the opportunity to rally.
Sophomores Kennie Taylor and Griffin Conine both blasted two-run homers, extending Duke’s streak to seven consecutive games with a long ball. Junior Michael Smiciklas pushed his current hit streak to 12 games with a 2-for-4 outing, while freshman Erikson Nicholas was also 2-for-4.
After a scoreless first, the two offenses combined for 13 runs over the second and third frames. Pitt put four runs on the board in the second, receiving a two-run double from Jacob Wright and an RBI single from Yaya Chentouf.
Trailing 8-7 in the top of the ninth, Pitt tied the score on Nico Popa’s RBI single up the middle. Duke put two aboard in the bottom half and nearly had the walkoff victory, but the Pitt second baseman corralled Chase Cheek’s line drive up the middle. The Panthers then benefited from three singles – two that never left the infield – in the 10th to win the game.
Duke and Pitt meet in the series finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Right-hander Ryan Day takes the hill against fellow righty Josh Falk on ACC Network Extra.
Elon: Thanks to three home runs and strong starting pitching that led to a 9-2 victory, Elon grabbed a 2-0 series lead over the visiting James Madison Dukes at Latham Park on Saturday.
Elon (14-13, 4-1 CAA) got homers from James Venuto (3-for-4, three RBIs), Kyle Jackson (1-for-2, two runs, four RBIs) and Hayden Platt (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs) in the win. For JMU (16-9, 2-3 CAA), Ky Parrott had two hits and drove in one run, while Zach Tondi homered.
Jordan Barrett (2-2) earned the win after allowing one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. The lefty struck out 11 hitters. Danny Crowe garnered his fourth save of the season after tossing 2 1/3 shutout innings and striking out three.
Elon will go for the sweep of the series at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Prior to the game, members of Elon’s 1997 and 2002 NCAA Regional teams will throw out the first pitch as part of the program’s Alumni Weekend.
Campbell: Alex Yarem went the distance for a complete-game shutout, Cole Hallum homered twice and the Camels (13-14, 3-2 Big South) evened their Big South series against Charleston Southern with a 6-0 win Saturday at Jim Perry Stadium. The Buccaneers (14-11, 3-5) claimed Friday’s opener 12-6. The series concludes Sunday with game three, set for a 2 p.m. start.
Softball
Shaw: The Bears combined for 17 hits and three home runs in the doubleheader sweep of Livingstone College Saturday to open up CIAA Southern Division play. The Bears defeated the Blue Bears, 14-1 and 15-1 to earn their first division wins on the season. With the wins, the Bears (6-21) improve to 4-4 within the league while Livingstone (1-11) drops to 0-6 in conference play. The Bears will face Johnson C. Smith for Senior Day on Sunday at Worthdale Park in a CIAA doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
N.C. Central: Seniors Jennifer Allison and Dominique Wilson both drilled grand slams to highlight a 21-run day for the Eagles as the team took both ends of Saturday’s MEAC Southern Division showdown at Savannah State, 7-0 and 14-1. The Eagles smashed six home runs to improve to 7-22 overall and 2-3 in the league. It marks the first time the ladies have won a conference series against Savannah State since joining the MEAC in 2012.
Women’s Tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils continue to plow through the ACC season, finishing Saturday with a 7-0 victory against Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils improve to 6-0 in league matches, 8-0 at home and 12-3 overall. The ladies captured all six first sets in singles, won five singles contests in straight sets and received the clinching match from senior Chalena Scholl on court two. The team will return to action Sunday with a home match against Clemson. First serve is set for noon.
Elon: Erica Braschi earned her first singles win over a ranked opponent this season, as the Phoenix defeated East Carolina 5-2 on Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Braschi helped the Phoenix win five of the six singles matches, battling back after a first set defeat for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over ITA No. 124-ranked singles player Celia Ruiz. The team will be back in action on Wednesday when it hits the road to take on Gardner-Webb. The match will begin at 2 p.m.
Men’s Tennis
Elon: The Phoenix had its brief two-match winning streak snapped Saturday morning with a 5-2 loss to Coastal Carolina at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The loss sends the team to 8-10 on the season while Coastal Carolina moves to 10-7. In falling to the Chanticleers, it marks the first loss to Coastal Carolina in program history. The Phoenix will hold Senior Day on Sunday when it hosts Winthrop at 2 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Campbell: Merredith Bechler saved Winthrop’s final attempt at the game-tying goal with 11 seconds left to seal the Camels’ 17-16 victory over the Eagles in both team’s Big South Conference opener at Barker-Lane Stadium on Saturday. Kayla Reilly led the Camels (4-6, 1-0 Big South) with a game-high eight points on three goals and five assists. Melissa Placek finished with six points on five goals and an assist, which all came in the second half. The game marks the Camels’ first win over Winthrop in program history. The Eagles are the defending league champions. The team will wrap-up its five-game homestand on Wednesday when it hosts Presbyterian at 6:30 p.m.
Mount Olive: The Troajns defeated Emmanuel College, 21-9, on senior day Saturday at the Ray McDonald Sr Track & Field/Lacrosse Complex. The team will remain at home to take on Converse College on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Track & Field
N.C. State: The Wolfpack opened the Florida Relays with several impressive performances. Joshua Davis reset his hammer throw school record, and the Pack posted several marks in the school’s top-10 lists, as well as marks that will qualify athletes for ACC and regional meets. Meanwhile, junior Sam Parsons ran for the second-fastest 10,000-meter time in school history at Stanford’s Cobb Track on the biggest stage of the weekend. Parson’s time is currently ranked fifth in the NCAA this season. The early race should also qualify Parsons for the NCAA East Preliminary.
Rowing
UNC: A bronze medal by the Tar Heels’ third-varsity eight highlighted a weekend of racing at the Sunshine State Invitational for the UNC rowing team. Five of the team’s boats competed in heats on Friday and finals on Saturday. Next up for the Tar Heels is the Knecht Cup next weekend in West Windsor Township, N.J.
From news releases
