College Notebook

Bienlien’s gem lifts NC State baseball past Notre Dame, 9-2
Freshman Michael Bienlien turned in a standout performance on the mound in his first ACC start to lift the N.C. State baseball team to a 9-2 win in the series finale at Notre Dame Sunday at Frank Eck Stadium.
The Wolfpack (15-14, 5-7 ACC) led 3-1 heading to the top of the ninth and erupted for six runs in the frame to pull away from the Fighting Irish (10-16, 4-8).
Bienlien pitched seven innings with three strikeouts to earn his first collegiate win. He allowed just five hits and one run and did not give up the run until his final inning of work in the seventh.
For the first time in the three-game series, N.C. State scored first in the contest. Freshman Will Wilson lined a one-out single up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Classmate Brad Debo stepped to the plate with two outs and delivered an RBI single to left field, scoring Wilson to give the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead. The team never looked back, picking up 13 hits in the game.
N.C. State will return to action at home Tuesday against UNC-Asheville. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Doak Field.
Duke: Pittsburgh right-hander Josh Falk stymied the Blue Devils for eight innings to help the Panthers claim a 6-2 victory in Sundas’s series finale at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Blue Devils entered the contest averaging close to eight runs a game in ACC play but were unable to solve Falk (3-2). Falk limited the team to one run on two hits over eight complete innings. The Panther right-hander struck out eight and faced the minimum in five of his eight frames.
ECU: Mason Feole allowed one run over seven innings with six strikeouts, while Willy Yahn tallied a pair of hits helping Connecticut (16-9, 3-0) to a 5-1 win and an AAC series sweep over East Carolina (18-11, 0-3) Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Wake Forest: Connor Johnstone tossed his second complete-game shutout of the season as the Demon Deacons clinched the series over Miami with a 9-0 win at Mark Light Field on Sunday. The series victory was the first for the Deacs in Coral Gables and just the second over the Hurricanes. Johnstone improved to 4-0, allowing just three hits and no walks over nine shutout frames, striking out five.
Campbell: Jeff Hahs’ two-out, game-ending RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the Camels (14-14, 4-2 Big South) a 3-2 win over Charleston Southern (14-12, 3-6) Sunday at Jim Perry Stadium, clinching the Big South series.
Elon: Freshman Kyle Brnovich threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout to lead the Phoenix to a 3-0 victory, and a CAA series sweep, of visiting James Madison on Sunday. Brnovich (2-2) had not allowed a hit before Jack Hamner’s one-out single to left in the top of the seventh inning. He would allow just two hits and strike out six JMU hitters to earn the win for the team.
N.C. Central: The Eagles had their five-game MEAC Southern Division win streak snapped as Florida A&M took game three of the weekend series, 17-5 on Sunday at the Durham Athletic Park. Aubrey McCarty (Doerun, Ga.) went 5-for-5 for the visitors with two home runs and seven RBIs and also picked up the win on the mound.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels came out on top of a back-and-forth battle on Sunday, defeating Virginia, 8-7, to capture their fourth consecutive ACC series victory. UVA took the lead in the top of the first, fell behind, then retook the lead in the top of the fourth, but the Heels scored in each of the first five innings, pulling back in front in the bottom of the fifth to complete the victory in Sunday’s rubber match. With the win, the Tar Heels improve to 29-9 (9-3 ACC), while UVA slips to 12-24 (3-12 ACC).
N.C. State: The Wolfpack dropped the final game of its weekend series with Tennessee, 6-1, on Sunday at the Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Pack falls to 12-24, and the Volunteers improve to 31-5.
Campbell: Liberty slipped by the Camels, 4-3, Sunday inside Amanda Littlejohn Stadium to take the weekend series, 2-1. Liberty’s leadoff batter reached in the top of the seventh. After a pair of quick outs, Amber Bishop came up and delivered a two-run home run to push the Flames ahead 4-3. The Camels were unable to get a baserunner in the bottom half of the inning, which ended the game. Tori Zavodny led the Flames with a 3-for-3 day, scoring once. Bishop went 2-for-4, driving in two and scoring one.
Elon: A five-run bottom of the first was enough support for the Phoenix in its 5-4 victory over UNCW in the Colonial Athletic Association series finale on Sunday at Hunt Softball Park. The Phoenix snapped a four-game losing skid to the Seahawks. The team’s victory also broke a 10-game win streak by UNCW while improving to 16-5 on home this season.
St. Augustine’s: The Falcons swept Livingstone College 20-0 and 23-1 in a CIAA softball doubleheader at Lions Park to extend their winning streak to five games. The team has scored 66 runs in its last three contests. The Falcons are tied for first in the Southern Division at 4-0 and 11-9 overall. Livingstone is 0-4 in the division and 1-13 overall.
N.C. Central: Back-to-back home runs by freshman Ava Dolan and senior Kim Mobley propelled the Eagles to a 4-3 victory in the MEAC Southern Division series finale at Savannah State on Sunday. Senior starter Dominique Wilson held the Tigers without an earned run over the first six innings. She tossed 18 consecutive innings in the series and earned the win in all three contests.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack continued its hot streak, downing Boston College 6-1 on Sunday. The win gives the Pack three-straight ACC road wins and moves the team’s record to 12-10 (3-4 ACC) on the season. The Pack took the doubles point to open the match. Michael Ogden and Alexis Galarneau led the way with a 6-3 win over Derek Austin and Hank Workman. Ivan Saveljic and Igor Saveljic added a 6-1 victory over Kent Mukai and Aidan McNulty from the No. 2 doubles spot.
N.C. Central: Sophomore Gabriel Cucalon picked up his team-high 11th singles win for the host Eagles in a 6-1 nonconference dual loss to Davidson College on Sunday. The Wildcats swept doubles and won the other five singles matches to improve to 15-6 overall. The Eagles were unable to win for a fourth consecutive time, falling to 6-12 on the season.
UNC: The Tar Heels beat Florida State 5-2 Sunday to pick up its second ACC win of the weekend and its fifth victory this spring over a top-30 team. The Heels are now 18-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
Women’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were topped by Georgia Tech 6-1 on Sunday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. The Deacs were able to take the doubles point from the Yellow Jackets, but were unable to maintain the lead during singles play.
Duke: The Blue Devils battled through the heat today in Ambler Tennis Stadium to push past Clemson 5-2 Sunday. The Blue Devils improve to 13-3 and continue their perfect ACC record, 7-0. The Tigers dip to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in conference action.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack cruised to a win over conference opponent Pittsburgh Sunday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center, marking the team’s sixth-straight victory. The team defeated Pittsburgh by a final score of 6-1, improving to a 16-7 (5-5 ACC) record while the Panthers drop to 3-10 (0-9 ACC). The Pack dominated the match, winning the doubles point followed by five consecutive singles points, each in straight sets. The Panthers earned their only point of the day from a forfeited match in No. 6 singles.
Women’s Lacrosse
UNC: The Tar Heels got four goals from Molly Hendrick and five points from Carly Reed as they picked up their eighth consecutive win on Sunday, 16-9, at Notre Dame. With the victory, the Heels won their 17th consecutive game against ACC opponents and improved to 11-1 this season, 4-0 in ACC action. The Fighting Irish fell to 9-5, 3-2.
Duke: Backed by a strong defensive effort, the Blue Devils kept pace with Syracuse but ultimately fell by a 10-9 score Sunday in ACC action at Koskinen Stadium. The team received 10 saves from freshman goalkeeper Gabbe Cadoux, who reached double digits in the category for the second time in as many starts. Junior midfielder Maddie Crutchfield and senior midfielder Stuart Humphrey headlined the attack with two tallies apiece, with Crutchfield also supplying an assist for a team-high three points on the afternoon.
Men’s Golf
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons posted their fourth straight top-three finish as play concluded Sunday at the 3M Augusta Invitational. The Deacs shot 24 under over three rounds at Forest Hills Golf Club to finish runner-up at the event. The team shot a 10-under 278 during Sunday’s final round to finish 24 under, four shots behind champion UCF. Will Zalatoris shot a 6-under, final-round 66 to finish tied for second at 10 under. It was the third straight top-two finish for the reigning ACC Player of the Month.
Duke: The Blue Devils concluded the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday, finishing fourth on the leaderboard after shooting a 280 (minus-4) for the third straight day, garnering a stroke total of 840 (minus-12) for the tournament.
Women’s Golf
N.C. State: Highlighted by two under-par rounds, the Wolfpack put together a final score of 286 (minus-2) on Sunday to finish in a tie for fourth place with UNC-Chapel Hill out of 16 teams at the Bryan National Collegiate. Alabama won the team title with a 13-under-par 851, and Georgia and Baylor rounded out the top three with 865 (plus-1) and 867, in respective order. Bama’s Kristen Gillman took medalist honors with an 8-under 208 (71-71-66).
From news releases
Comments