College Notebook

Johnstone earns Co-Pitcher of the Week award
Wake Forest senior pitcher Connor Johnstone was named the ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week after shutting out Miami on Sunday.
He also earned the honor after tossing his first complete-game shutout over Nicholls on opening weekend.
Johnstone becomes the first Deacon to earn Pitcher of the Week honors twice in a season since Tim Cooney did so in 2012.
This week, Johnstone shares the honor with Florida State's Tyler Holton, who threw seven hitless innings against North Carolina.
Johnstone improved to 4-0 and became the first Deacon to record two complete-game shutouts in a year since Scott Simeon did so in 2000. He surrendered no walks and three hits as he finished his outing in just 96 pitches.
He helped the Deacons to a 3-1 week, including a series victory over the Hurricanes in Coral Gables, the program's first-ever. Wake Forest is now ranked in the top 25 of all five polls released and as high as 17th by Baseball America.
N.C. Central: Freshman Carter Williams picked up his second weekly honor of the year as he was named MEAC Player of the Week on Monday.
Campbell: Alex Yarem has been named Big South Co-Pitcher of the Week, announced by the conference office on Monday.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Senior faceoff specialist Kyle Rowe’s phenomenal Sunday night performance against No. 16 North Carolina has earned him his first ACC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season. Rowe won 17 of 24 draws overall as the Blue Devils rallied to beat the Tar Heels 12-8.
Women’s soccer
Wake Forest: Assistant coach Megan Jessee has accepted a head coaching position at Rhode Island. Jessee spent nine seasons as an assistant with the Demon Deacons, primarily overseeing the goalkeepers.
