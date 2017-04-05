College Notebook

6 Blue Devils join NFF Hampshire Honor Society
For the second consecutive year, six Duke football players were selected for membership in the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society. Representing Duke were DeVon Edwards, Thomas Hennessy, Corbin McCarthy, Dominic McDonald, Tanner Stone and A.J. Wolf. Duke’s six selections were tied for third among all Power 5 conferences, trailing only Utah (9) and Illinois (8). Duke has placed at least four players on the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in five of the past six seasons.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is made up of college football players from all divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. A total of 1,089 players from 297 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 11th year, both new single-year records in the history of the program.
Edwards, a four-year starter at safety, picked up his second NFF honor, as he was a National Scholar-Athlete and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy in December. A team captain in 2016, Edwards played in 44 career games with 37 consecutive starts. He recorded 327 tackles (182 solo), 12.0 TFL and 10.5 sacks. He caused six fumbles and five interceptions during his four seasons with the Blue Devils.
Hennessy was Duke’s long snapper for four years. In 52 games, all starts, he made four tackles and was on the field for 545 career snaps.
McCarthy, a four-year letterwinner at safety and evolutionary anthropology major, appeared in 53 career games (19 starts) and registered 120 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, five quarterback pressures, three pass breakups, one interception and one caused fumble.
McDonald lettered two seasons (2015-16) as a reserve defensive end who became a starter during his senior year. The theater studies major played in 21 career games (nine starts) and made 27 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback pressures.
Stone, a psychology major, earned three letters as a member of the Blue Devils’ offensive line. A two-time Academic All-ACC selection, Stone was a two-year starter at right guard. He played in 31 career games with 25 consecutive starts to end his career.
Wolf received four letters and a pair of CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America accolades as a defensive lineman. He appeared in 48 career games (25 consecutive starts to finish career) and recorded 133 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 6.0 quarterback sacks, 10 quarterback pressures, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery.
Men’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: Junior standout Quincy January captured another postseason honor when he was named to the BOXTOROW Division II All-America Men’s Basketball Team this week. The high-leaping forward was a first-team selection for the second consecutive year. January won several postseason awards before this week. He was chosen CIAA Defensive Player of the Year in addition to making the All-CIAA team and the All-CIAA Tournament team. He finished the season ranked ninth in Division II in double doubles and second in Division II in free throw attempts.
Women’s Golf
Duke: Junior Leona Maguire has been named the ACC Women’s Golfer of the Month after winning one March tournament and placing among the top six finishers in two others. In the three tournaments Maguire carded a 69.89 stroke average. She collected 629 strokes for nine rounds, 10-under-par overall. Maguire won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic with rounds of 67, 68 and 71, finished second at the Gator Invitational with rounds of 71, 67 and 69, and then placed tied sixth at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate with three straight rounds of 72. Maguire did not have a round over par during the month of March.
Elon: After her performance at the 2017 Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate, senior Kelsey Badmaev has been recognized as the CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week. This marks the sixth time that Badmaev has collected CAA Golfer of the Week accolades in her career and the seventh time that she has been a league golfer of the week. Badmaev, who also earned CAA Golfer of the Week honors in September, picked up her first award of the spring after placing third at the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate.
Women’s Lacrosse
Campbell: The Camels matched the program’s largest win over a Big South Conference opponent Wednesday afternoon in a 17-3 victory over Presbyterian at Barker-Lane Stadium. Eleven players registered a point for the team. Tina Ricci and Mackenzie Koeller finished with a game-high five points each for the Camels, who sit 2-0 in the Big South for the first time in program history. Koeller scored three times and registered two assists, while Ricci assisted on three goals and scored twice. The Camels will return to action Saturday when they play the first road game of their Big South slate at Liberty. First draw is set for noon.
Track & Field
Mount Olive: The Trojans swept this week’s Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week awards as Leah Hanle and Jonathan Dahlke each earned the honor for meets held March 27-April 2. Hanle picked up a NCAA Provisional Qualifier at the Colonial Relays hosted by William and Mary College. The freshman went on to break the program record in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:29.64. Dahlke became the second Trojan this season to punch his ticket to the NCAA DII Outdoor Track & Field National Championship as he earned an automatic qualifier in the 3000m steeplechase. His time of 8:50.09 earned him a first-place finish in the event and moved him to second in the school record book.
From news releases
Comments