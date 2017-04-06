College Notebook

NC State gymnastics coach Mark Stevenson announces retirement
N.C. State gymnastics coach Mark Stevenson will be retiring from his duties, the five-time East Atlantic Gymnastics League Coach of the Year announced on Thursday.
The only coach in the history of N.C. State women’s gymnastics, Stevenson built the program from the ground up and completed his 37th season this spring. He led his squads to 27 postseason appearances and earned five NCAA Regional Coach of the Year honors (1993, 1994, 2000, 2008, 2012).
The Wolfpack won six conference championships under Stevenson, including an ACC title in 1984 and EAGL titles in 1999, 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2013. He is a five-time EAGL Coach of the Year honoree (1998, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2012). NC State hosted the 2017 EAGL Gymnastics Championships in renovated Reynolds Coliseum in March.
Throughout his career, he has coached 76 First Team All-EAGL selections, four EAGL Rookie of the Year winners, three EAGL Scholar-Athletes of the Year, and two EAGL Gymnasts of the Year.
Since 1984, 107 gymnasts have been named to the ACC’s academic honor roll 197 times, while 118 have earned spots on the EAGL All-Academic Team, including an EAGL best 16 in 2009.
Stevenson will host 2017 Wolfpack Gymnastics Camps this summer at Carmichael Gymnasium on N.C. State’s campus.
Baseball
Duke: Sophomore right fielder Griffin Conine earned second team Perfect Game/Rawlings Midseason All-America honors as announced by the organization Thursday. In addition, the Blue Devils (16-15, 5-7 ACC) hit the road for a three-game series at Miami (13-16, 5-7) on Saturday and Sunday on ACC Network Extra then again Monday on ESPNU.
UNC: Junior right-hander J.B. Bukauskas was named to a pair of national midseason All-America teams on Thursday. Bukauskas was a first-team selection on both the D1Baseball Midseason All-America team and the Midseason Perfect Game/Rawlings College Baseball All-American team. In addition, D1Baseball named Bukauskas the Midseason Top Pitcher.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will welcome the 22nd-ranked Florida State Seminoles to campus this weekend for a three-game series. Friday and Saturday’s games are set for 6:30 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is 1 p.m. at Doak Field. The team enters the weekend with a 16-14 overall record and a 5-7 mark in ACC play. Florida State heads into the series with a 20-11 record to go along with a 6-6 clip against league opponents.
Elon: Winners of its last five conference games, the team will travel to Williamsburg, Va., for a three-game CAA series against the William & Mary Tribe this weekend. The series is slated to begin on Friday with a 6 p.m. first pitch. The teams will then play at 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Men’s Basketball
Wake Forest: Washburn University announced Thursday, the hiring of Deacons assistant coach Brett Ballard as its new head men’s basketball coach. The Division II school selected Ballard to take over its program after Bob Chipman retired after 38 seasons.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils and Notre Dame will face off Saturday. The team is 8-3 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. The Blue Devils also climbed back into the top 10 at No. 10 in the USILA poll. Notre Dame is 5-2 and 1-1 in ACC play overall.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will continue its conference slate this weekend when it travels to Georgia Tech for a three-game series. Friday’s matchup will start at 6 p.m., while Saturday is set for a 1 p.m. start and first pitch Sunday is noon at Mewborn Field in Atlanta. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 12-24 (6-3 ACC) record and the Yellow Jackets are 11-25 (4-8 ACC) this season.
Shaw/St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Saint Augustine’s will host crosstown-rival Shaw in a CIAA softball doubleheader at Lions Park on Senior Day. Starting times are noon and approximately 2 p.m. for the twinbill The Bears (6-23) enter Saturday’s game with a 4-6 mark in the CIAA and 2-2 mark in divisional play. The Falcons (11-9) hold a 7-1 record in the CIAA and 4-0 within the division.
Football
Campbell: The Camels have placed Rogers Clark, Andrew Franklin, Jarrett Ozimek, Keilin Rayner and Mason Sledge on the 2017 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame. The school’s five honorees match a school record high, set last season.
St. Augustine’s: The Falcons will hold their annual Spring Intrasquad Game at the George Williams Athletic Complex from noon to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is invited. The team will open the 2017 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Catawba College in Salisbury. Kickoff time is 7 p.m.
Track and Field
St. Augustine’s: Shakinah Brooks was named CIAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, Shawn Rowe was chosen CIAA Men’s Runner of the Week and head coach George Williams was selected CIAA Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Week. In addition, the team will compete in the JCSU Invitational at the Irwin Belk Complex Friday and Saturday.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will continue its outdoor season with the Bill Carson Invite, hosted by ECU at Minges Family Field at Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility this Friday and Saturday. In addition to competing for a team title, postseason qualification is still on the line, as the Pack gears up for its championship season.
Elon: The team travels south to Alabama as the Phoenix preps to compete at the Tiger Track Classic, hosted by Auburn. The two-day meet begins on Friday with events kicking off at 2 p.m. at the Hutsell-Rosen Track.
Shaw: The Bears are scheduled to compete in their fourth meet on the season this weekend at Charlotte for the Johnson C. Smith University Invitational at the Irwin Belk Complex. The meet is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s events will kick off at 9 a.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: Set to open its third season of CAA play, 19th-ranked Phoenix will take on No. 18 James Madison and No. 14 Towson this weekend in the team’s first two CAA games of the year. Opening draw against JMU on Friday is set for 5 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Va., before the Phoenix will head to Towson, Md., to take on the Tigers on Sunday at noon.
Women’s Tennis
UNC: Freshman Makenna Jones clinched a 4-0 victory for No. 4 Tar Heels (21-2) over eighth-ranked Michigan (13-4) Thursday from Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The Heels visit Notre Dame on Sunday at 11 a.m.
N.C. State: The team will seek its seventh straight win as it takes on Syracuse Friday. The match will be held at the Drumlins Country Club and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Heading into the match, the Wolfpack owns a 16-7 (5-5 ACC) record.
Duke: The No. 15 Blue Devils head into the home stretch of the season with a pair of road matches, at Notre Dame and Boston College. The Blue Devils, who have won nine straight matches, have just seven regular-season matches remaining and are tied for the top spot in the ACC with a 7-0 league ledger.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons head to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers on Friday at 4 p.m. Since Pitt joined the ACC, the Deacs have a perfect 3-0 record against the Panthers. The Deacs will then stay on the road as they travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Men’s Tennis
Shaw: The team defeated Virginia Union 7-0 at Worthdale Park for its home finale and senior day Thursday. The Bears swept singles competition and took two of three in doubles to earn its fifth overall. Shaw (5-4) honored four seniors: Diego Choque, Guido Margiotta, Thomas Spada and Bach Tran.
N.C. State: The team is looking to continue its hot streak, as it faces No. 40 Louisville Friday at 4 p.m. at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. The Wolfpack has won three straight ACC road matches and enters the match with a 12-10 (3-4 ACC) record.
Duke: The No. 43 Blue Devils head into their final full road weekend of the regular season, traveling to No. 17 Georgia Tech and Clemson. The Blue Devils have won three of their last four matches and enter the weekend sixth in the ACC with a 4-3 league ledger.
Volleyball
Mount Olive: Joelle Mafo has been named head coach, it was announced by associate athletic director LaToya Lindsey on Thursday.
Rowing
UNC: The Tar Heels, coached by Sarah Haney, finished third out of seven teams in the Third Varsity Eight race at the Sunshine State Invitational, and were fourth of seven in the First Varsity Four.
