College Notebook

Elon University sophomore forward Tyler Seibring has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Friday.
The conference honors one scholar-athlete in each of its 21 championship sports. Nominees must be a starter or important reserve on their team and must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25. The winners were selected by a vote of the media relations directors at each CAA institution.
Seibring, who carries a 3.98 GPA as an economics and English double major, claims his first-career Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor from the league. He is also the program’s first CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year selection.
The sophomore is also a member of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society and has made the President’s List and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll during his first three semesters at Elon.
Seibring played and started in all 32 games his sophomore season. He led the Phoenix in scoring (14.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg), both which ranked in the top-12 in the CAA.
Football
Campbell: The Camels will host their 2017 Spring Game at noon Saturday at Barker-Lane Stadium. The 10th season kicks off Aug. 31, when the Camels host Methodist at 7 p.m.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday the team will hold its annual Spring Football Intrasquad Game at the George Williams Athletic Complex from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Falcons will open the 2017 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 against Catawba College in Salisbury.
Softball
Elon: The team heads to Philadelphia for a three-game CAA series against Drexel this weekend. The Phoenix and the Dragons open with a twin bill on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by the series finale on Sunday beginning at noon at Drexel Softball Field.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday the team will host crosstown rival Shaw University in a CIAA doubleheader at Lions Park on Senior Day. Starting times are 12 p.m. and approximately 2 p.m. for the twinbill. Seniors Korey Hill, Tyanna Petersen and Meranda Zanni will be honored.
Baseball
St. Augustine’s: The team will visit Virginia State University Saturday and Sunday in a CIAA four-game baseball series at Whaley Colbert Field in Ettrick, Va. Game times are 1 p.m. and approximately 3:30 p.m. The Falcons (14-23 overall) are third in the CIAA standings at 3-4. The Trojans (12-17 overall) are tied for fourth in the conference at 1-7.
Men’s Soccer
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has added Brad Sweeney to its roster in advance of the 2017 season, head coach George Kiefer announced Friday. A midfielder from England, Sweeney joins the team from West Bromwich Albion’s second team, which plays in the Premier League 2. Sweeney has been a part of the West Brom youth system for more than a decade.
Volleyball
UNC: The Tar Heels have signed three players to join the team this fall: middle hitter Raleigh Clark and defensive specialists Maddie Grace Hough and Sehrena Hull. All three hail from North Carolina.
Tennis
UNC: The Tar Heels improved to 6-1 in ACC play Friday afternoon with a 7-0 men’s win over Clemson at the Tigers’ Hoke-Sloan Tennis Center. The Tar Heels, ranked 11th nationally, are 19-2 overall.
Shaw: The men’s and women’s teams will hit the road for a pair of matches this weekend in West Virginia. The Bears men (5-4) and women (16-2) will face West Virginia Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Saturday and the University of Charleston at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both teams are coming off wins in their last outing.
Men’s Golf
Elon: The team is tied for seventh overall after completing the first round at the Clemson Invitational on Friday at Cliffs at Keowee Falls. The Phoenix will begin round two of the Clemson Invitational Saturday morning.
