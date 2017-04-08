College Notebook

Hutchison’s three homers give Wolfpack softball win
Led by Molly Hutchison’s school-record three home runs and seven runs batted in, the N.C. State softball team evened its series at Georgia Tech (12-26, 5-9 ACC) on Saturday with a 12-11 victory.
With a 7-2 deficit after the first inning, the Wolfpack (13-25, 7-4) battled back to even the contest in the fifth inning and a solo home run by Hutchison in the seventh sealed the win.
UNC: The Tar Heels and Notre Dame battled through a pair of pitchers’ duels on Saturday, but the Fighting Irish (21-14, 8-6) came out on top in both games of the doubleheader, winning game one, 2-1, in nine innings, then completing a 2-0 no-hitter in the nightcap.
Katelyn Shifflett hit a home run for the Tar Heels (30-11, 9-5 ACC) in the top of the first inning in the opening game. Notre Dame junior Katie Beriont hurled a no-hitter, allowing just two base runners on walks, in the nightcap to secure the series victory for the Irish (21-14, 8-6).
St. Aug’s/Shaw: The host Falcons swept the crosstown rival Bears 12-0 and 6-3 on Saturday in a CIAA doubleheader on senior day at Lions Park. Three seniors – Korey Hill, Tyanna Petersen and Meranda Zanni – were honored between games. The Falcons (13-9, 8-1 CIAA) sit atop the CIAA Southern Division standings at 6-0. The Bears (6-25, 4-6) fell to 2-4 in the division.
ECU: USF’s Morgan Gross hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 6-4 deficit and squeeze past East Carolina 7-6 to claim the American Athletic Conference series Saturday at the USF Softball Stadium. The Pirates (19-21, 2-5) racked up 10 hits in a spirited, valiant effort and recorded their 48th home run of the season, a solo shot off the bat of junior infielder Meredith Burroughs, to pull within 10 long balls of tying the program single-season record.
Baseball
Wake Forest: Second-ranked Louisville held off No. 17 Wake Forest in the ninth inning of a 7-6 game, tying the series at a game apiece at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday. Logan Harvey led the Demon Deacons (23-9, 9-5 ACC) with two doubles and three RBIs while Johnny Aiello hit his team-leading 11th home run. For the Cardinals (26-4, 11-3), Josh Stowers tallied three hits and three runs scored in the winning effort.
UNC: Zack Gahagan’s grand slam highlighted a seven-run sixth inning, and the No. 4 Tar Heels used four home runs to slug past visiting Boston College 17-7 Saturday at Commander Shea Field. Rodney Hutchison Jr. tossed four scoreless innings in relief to get his fourth win of the year as the Tar Heels (24-6, 10-3 ACC) won their sixth straight game. Boston College (9-18, 1-12) scored five times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead, but Kyle Datres’ solo homer to left tied the score in the fifth.
N.C. Central: For the second consecutive game the visiting Eagles were able to get the tying run into the mix in the ninth inning, but UNC-Wilmington was able to come away with the win in game one of the weekend series, 3-0 on Friday. Alex Royalty started the game by setting down the first 10 batters in order for UNCW (12-16), and the Seahawks took a 1-0 lead behind him with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. NCCU (15-16) was able to get runners into scoring position in the fourth and fifth innings with a double from Evan Holland in the fourth and then back-to-back hits to lead off the fifth but were unable to score.
Women’s tennis
Elon: The Phoenix honored senior Natalia Janowicz before Saturday’s match and improved its home record to 11-1 by defeating College of Charleston 5-2. Erica Braschi also extended her singles winning streak to four matches, the longest winning streak on the Phoenix (15-7).
N.C. Central: Senior Lynsey Cover and Tamara Jeremic played their final home matches in an Eagles uniform on Saturday as the Eagles lost a 6-0 MEAC Southern Division dual match against Bethune-Cookman. NCCU (2-16, 1-4) was eliminated from MEAC postseason consideration with the loss.
Men’s lacrosse
Duke: Senior Jack Bruckner scored four goals, and goalkeeper Danny Fowler made 10 saves to lead the Blue Devils (9-3, 2-1 ACC) to an 11-8 home victory over Notre Dame (5-3, 1-2) on Saturday.
Women’s lacrosse
UNC: Marie McCool set career highs with seven goals and eight points as the Tar Heels won their ninth consecutive game, 15-11, at Louisville (10-5, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday. Molly Hendrick added four goals for the Tar Heels (12-1, 5-0 ACC), Ela Hazar had two goals and an assist and both Carly Reed and Caroline Wakefield scored single goals.
Duke: Seven Blue Devils scored as visiting Duke (7-6) rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to defeat Boston College, 15-12, on Saturday. Freshman Catherine Cordrey and junior Grace Fallon both notched hat tricks and junior midfielder Maddie Crutchfield logged a season-high six points to highlight the balanced scoring effort.
Football
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, D.J. Johnson threw two touchdown passes including a 34-yarder to Sam Boyd in the St. Augustine’s Spring Football Intrasquad Game at the George Williams Athletic Complex. Both Johnson and Boyd are expected to play key roles on the team this upcoming season. The Falcons open the 2017 regular season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Catawba College.
Wake Forest: The offense scored a pair of touchdowns and two field goals in posting a 43-24 win over the defense on Saturday during the spring game at BB&T Field. The Demon Deacons used a scoring system that allotted the offense a point for each first down and four points for explosive plays in addition to traditional scoring. The defense could earn points by stopping a drive, making a fourth down stop and by forcing a turnover.
The offense’s two touchdowns both came on the ground with Cade Carney scoring on a 1-yard run and Matt Colburn on a 15-yard carry. Mike Weaver hit a 38-yard field goal and Dom Maggio was successful on a 27-yard attempt.
Men’s golf
UNC: Junior Ben Griffin posted consecutive 2-under 69s on Saturday to lead the Tar Heels to a tie for seventh place after 36 holes at the Cabarrus County Irish Creek Intercollegiate. Griffin is tied for sixth, three shots behind Florida State’s Josh Lee.
Track and field
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Falcons senior Omar Johnson won the men’s 200-meter dash in the JCSU Invitational in Charlotte. Johnson ran a provisional time of 21.09 for the victory.
UNC/Duke: The Tar Heels’ Alexis Gannon had a lifetime best jump of 41 feet, 11 1/2 inches in the triple jump on Saturday to take second place among a talented field of competitors at the Tennessee Relays in Knoxville, Tenn. Gannon’s jump is the second best in the ACC this season and is currently ranked 19th in the NCAA. Darryl Shaw had another solid performance in the triple jump for the Tar Heels, as he had a season-best mark of 50-3¼ to capture fourth place.
The Blue Devils’ Jeremy McDuffie continued his strong weekend at the relays as a leg of the first-place men’s sprint medley relay. McDuffie, Tionne Barmer, Dylan Murphy and Matt Wisner clocked in at 3:23.00, the third-fastest time in Duke history. McDuffie also competed in the men’s triple jump and posted a mark of 50-8.75 to claim third place on his final jump. Kim Hallowes, India Lowe, Brittany Aveni and Liz Lansing represented Duke in the women’s distance medley relay and stopped the clock in 11:30.02 to place second.
ECU: For the second straight season, the Pirates’ men’s and women’s track and field teams won the Bill Carson Invitational as they swept the team titles on Saturday at the Minges Family Field at Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility in Greenville.
The women set a meet record for team points, pulling away from the field early and racking up 281.5 to outdistance Charlotte who scored 141.5 points. The men maintained their lead from Friday, going on to net 200 points to Troy’s 138.
ECU set two more meet records Saturday as sophomore Grace Sullivan won the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Classmate Stefano Migliorati, who is the current American Athletic Conference leader in the 800 meter run, also put up a new facility standard by crossing the finish line in 1:50.64.
