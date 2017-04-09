College Notebook

Elon’s Brnovich strikes out 15 William & Mary batters
Kyle Brnovich recorded the most strikeouts by an Elon pitcher in over a decade as he dominated the William & Mary lineup to carry the Phoenix to a 7-6 victory over the Tribe on Sunday.
Brnovich (3-2) struck out 15 hitters in 8 1/3 innings, the most strikeouts since Steven Hensley fanned 16 against Davidson on March 30, 2007. At one point, Brnovich struck out six consecutive hitters. The freshman walked two and allowed three runs on six hits. Consecutive batters put balls in play in just three innings prior to the ninth inning against the righty. With a run in the fifth, Brnovich saw his scoreless innings streak snapped at 20 2/3 innings.
Offensively, Elon (16-16, 6-3 CAA) saw Ryne Ogren go 3-for-5 with a run scored and one RBI. Shawn Blakeand and Zach Evers both drove in a pair of runs for the maroon and gold, which posted 13 hits on the day.
For William & Mary (18-14, 4-5 CAA), Ryan Hall was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
ECU: Houston (23-8, 4-2 AAC) scored four runs in the sixth inning, erasing a one-run deficit and went on to complete the American Athletic Conference sweep of the Pirates (18-15, 0-6), 9-6, Sunday at Schroeder Park.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack bats erupted for 13 hits, and freshman Michael Bienlien remained unbeaten on the mound in ACC play, as N.C. State earned an 8-4 win to clinch the series with No. 22 Florida State Sunday at Doak Field. Seven different batters registered a hit for the Wolfpack
Duke: Miami scored four runs in the first inning and used four pitchers to shut out visiting Duke in a 7-0 series-clinching victory over the Blue Devils Sunday at Mark Light Field. Miami chased freshman Adam Laskey (2-3) with one out in the first, plating four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter.
N.C. Central: UNC-Wilmington turned the tables on the Eagles by being the first team to seven runs to take the weekend series, 16-8 on Sunday at the Durham Athletic Park. Junior Evan Holland went 3-for-3 for the Eagles with a double, two RBI, and two walks.
Softball
N.C State: The Wolfpack shut out Georgia Tech, 3-0, in the rubber match on Sunday to clinch its weekend series against the Yellow Jackets at Mewborn Field.
UNC: Notre Dame fought back from a six-run deficit to get the go-ahead run on base in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tar Heels did not allow the Fighting Irish to complete the comeback, holding on for a 7-5 victory in the ACC series finale. With the win, UNC improves to 31-11 (10-5 ACC), while the Irish falls to 21-15, 8-7).
Women’s tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils held off a charge by Boston College in singles to remain unbeaten in ACC action with a 5-2 victory over the Eagles Sunday. The 15th-ranked Blue Devils closed their weekend road swing at 15-3 overall and 9-0 against league foes.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons topped Louisville 4-2 Sunday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. The Demon Deacons (16-6, 6-4 ACC) took the doubles point from the Cardinals (13-9, 2-8) after wins on courts two and three.
UNC: The Tar Heels had little trouble in posting a 7-0 sweep of Notre Dame on Sunday. North Carolina (22-1, 8-1 ACC) cliched the double sprint when Cassandra Vazquez and Alexa Graham earned a 6-1 victory over Brooke Broda and Allison Miller on court two.
Shaw: The Bears handed a 6-3 decision to West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday in a nonconference match at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Shaw improves to 17-2 on the year while the Bobcats fall to 10-6.
Men’s tennis
UNC: The Tar Heels fell Sunday, 4-3 at Virginia. The Tar Heels won the doubles point and earned wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots, but the Cavaliers claimed courts three through six to improve to 20-1 and 7-1 in ACC play. UNC is now 19-3 and 6-2 in the ACC.
Duke: The Blue Devils got back on the winning track Sunday at Clemson with a 5-2 victory. The triumph was head coach Ramsey Smith’s 175th of his career, the third most in Duke history.
Women’s lacrosse
Elon: The Phoenix dropped a 19-7 contest Sunday on the road to Towson in CAA action.
Women’s soccer
N.C. State: The Wolfpack continued its unbeaten run this spring with 1-0 victories over both Clemson and South Carolina at BB&T Soccer Park on Saturday. The victories avenged fall-season losses to teams that finished as regular-season champions of their respective conferences.
Men’s golf
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons concluded play at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate Sunday with a strong final round at The Club at Irish Creek. The Demon Deacons shot 8-under, the low round of the day, to finish second at 12-under. The tournament was Wake Forest’s fifth consecutive top-five finish. North Florida finished at 14-under to finish two shots ahead of the Demon Deacons.
N.C. State: Following two straight impressive team performances, the Wolfpack returns to action on Monday at the two-day Gary Koch Invitational. Hosted by the University of Kentucky, the tournament will be played at Gaston Country Club in Gastonia.
From news releases
