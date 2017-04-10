College Notebook

Bruckner, Fowler and Kelly earn ACC weekly lacrosse honors
Duke senior attackman Jack Bruckner has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate senior goalie Danny Fowler and North Carolina midfielder Stephen Kelly are this week’s Co-Defensive Players of the Week.
Bruckner tallied a game-high four goals to lead the 10th-ranked Blue Devils to an 11-8 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday. Bruckner scored Duke’s first two goals and totaled three in the first half alone. His 33 goals this season lead all Blue Devils.
Fowler anchored a defensive effort by the Blue Devils with 12 saves over the third-ranked Fighting Irish. Spearheading Duke’s defense, Fowler helped hold the Irish to just 11 first-half shots and only 19 through three quarters. Fowler’s 12 saves marked his fifth double-digit save performance of the year.
Kelly led the Tar Heels in a 15-12 victory at No. 14 Virginia on Sunday by matching program records for face-offs won in a game with 23 and ground balls in a game with 15. Kelly won 11 of 12 faceoffs in the first half as UNC bolted to a 9-2 halftime lead. He also scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Tar Heels with 12:28 to play, giving UNC a 13-8 lead in its eventual ACC win.
Men’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: Quincy January was named to the N.C. Collegiate Sports Information Association All-State Men’s Basketball First Team in the college division, which consists of NCAA Divisions II, III and NAIA student-athletes from the state of North Carolina.
January earned NCCSIA honors for the second straight year. Last season, he was a second-team selection.
Men’s Baseball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will host one of the nation’s top offenses Tuesday when UNCG heads to Raleigh for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Doak Field.
The Spartans currently own the second-best batting average in the nation with a .335 clip and have compiled a 21-10 overall record this season. The Pack heads into the matchup with an 18-15 mark.
Wake Forest: Demon Deacons senior captain Parker Dunshee, was named the ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Dunshee handed No. 2 Louisville its first home loss of the season, snapping the Cardinals’ 37-game regular-season home winning streak. Against Louisville on Friday, Dunshee struck out six while allowing just one run, scattering five hits and a walk over 7.0 innings.
Elon: The Phoenix will host a pair of Triad rivals at Latham Park this week. The Phoenix will first play host to the High Point Panthers on Tuesday before welcoming in Wake Forest on Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts.
After recording the most strikeouts by an Pheonix pitcher in over a decade, right-handed pitcher Kyle Brnovich was named the co-CAA Rookie of the Week on April 10.
Brnovich, who was the league’s co-pitcher and rookie of the week last week, also was named as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week.
ECU: The Pirates concluded their annual “Mustache March” fundraising campaign by generating $6,800 for ALS Research and to help Strikeout ALS in honor of former Pirate skipper Keith LeClair.
Additional money is still being raised for the cause by local UPS drivers and will be donated after the yearly Down East Walk to Defeat ALS.
In the last two years, the Pirates have grown mustaches for the month of March and raised a total of $11,300. Mustache March has created a fun and entertaining environment for Pirate fans throughout the month with all donations going towards funding, supporting families and researching through the local chapter of Jim “Catfish” Hunter North Carolina Chapter of the ALS Association.
Softball
Campbell: Megan Richards has been named Big South Freshman of the Week. Richards picked up the win in five innings during Saturday’s first game against Winthrop. She allowed just one run, tallied two strikeouts, and gave up four hits in the circle.
Elon: Junior outfielder Kara Shutt and freshman pitcher Kenna Quinn was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Player and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced by the league office on Monday.
Both players helped the Phoenix go an unblemished 5-0 last week with a couple of victories at ACC foe Virginia Tech and a series sweep at league opponent Drexel. It was the team’s first CAA series win of the season.
St. Augustine: On Tuesday the Falcons will host Virginia Union in a CIAA softball contest at Lions Park. The contest starts at noon, and is free and open to the public.
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: The Bears will look for their ninth straight victory on Tuesday at Fayetteville State for a conference division contest at 1 p.m. at the Capel Tennis Complex.
The Broncos welcome the Bears (17-2, 10-1 CIAA) with a 3-7 overall and in the league after defeating Bowie State 9-0 on Saturday. The Bears are coming off a win Saturday at West Virginia Wesleyan with a 6-3 decision.
Following Tuesday’s matchup, the Bears will prepare for the 2017 CIAA Women’s Tennis Championship April 19-22 in Bowie, Md., on the campus of Bowie State.
Men’s Golf
St. Augustine’s: On Monday, the Falcons placed fourth in the JCSU Invitational at Larkhaven Golf Course in Charlotte. Individually, J.T. Moore placed ninth with a score of 87 on the par 72 course.
The Falcons will compete in the CIAA Championship Tournament on Thursday and Friday at The Crossings Golf Club in Glen Allen, Va. Tee time is 10 a.m. each day.
Women’s Volleyball
N.C. State: Wolfpack head coach Linda Hampton-Keith announced on Monday the promotion of Kevin Maureen Campbell, who spent last season as an assistant coach with the program, to associate head coach.
Campbell joined the program as an assistant coach in January of 2016, shortly after the announcement of Hampton-Keith as the Wolfpack’s new head coach. She coordinates the team’s defense and works with the liberos, in addition to serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator and academics liaison.
Shaw: The Bears’ Department of Athletics will present its 2016 CIAA Volleyball team members their commemorative rings in a ceremony to be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Yancy Auditorium. All media outlets, faculty and staff, alumni and friends are welcomed.
The Bears won the conference title after defeating Fayetteville State, 3-0 on Nov. 2 and made their first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament, concluding the season 22-8 overall and 15-1 against league opponents for the programs second-best winning record.
Wrestling
Campbell: Camels wrestling head coach Cary Kolat has announced the addition of three-time All-American, Mike Evans, as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2017-18 season. He will work alongside Kolat with team training and will work with the middleweight wrestlers
Evans comes to the team after a stint as an assistant coach at Cal Poly under former head coach Brendan Buckley and current Camels assistant coach Scotti Sentes. He will fill the role of former volunteer assistant coach Evan Henderson, who will focus his efforts to train for the World and Olympic teams.
Swimming & Diving
N.C. State: Two from the women’s team have been selected to compete at the World University Games this summer, as announced Monday.
Senior Alexia Zevnik and freshman Mackenzie Glover were named to Canada’s roster for the World University Games, set to take place in Taipei, Taiwan. The event will be held from Aug. 19-30, with swimming running from Aug. 20-27.
The pair are among a small, elite group of athletes invited to compete, as only 10 men and 14 women appear on the roster. This marks the first Games for both athletes, although Zevnik and Glover have competed at the international level multiple times.
From news releases
Comments