College Notebook

Clemons named HM All-Mid-Major and to NCCSIA All-State 1st team
After finishing the season as the nation’s second-leading scorer, Chris Clemons of Campbell University has continued to receive recognition.
The sophomore guard from Raleigh has been named to the SB Nation Mid-Major Madness All-Mid-Major honorable mention. He also has been named to the all-state first team by the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA).
A first-team All-Big South Conference, All-Big South tournament, and all-academic team member, Clemons was also named to the CollegeInsider.com post-season all-tournament team.
On the year, Clemons finished second nationally in scoring (25.1) while setting school records for points (904), field goals (301), 3-pointers (118) and scoring average. He set a school and Big South Conference record with 51 points March 2 in Campbell’s 81-79 league quarterfinal win over defending champ UNC Asheville.
Clemons averaged 31.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.0 steals in three CIT outings for the Camels, who won first- and second-round games before falling to Furman in the quarterfinals.
A sophomore from Raleigh, Clemons broke the Gore Arena scoring record in the CIT opener March 14 vs. Houston Baptist, when he tallied 39 points in a 98-79 victory over the Huskies.
Elon: Sophomore forward Tyler Seibring collected yet another postseason award on Tuesday, earning a spot on the NCCSIA All-State Second-Team.
NCCU: Senior Patrick Cole earned another reward for his breakout campaign by being named to Men’s Basketball University Division First Team All-State by the NCCSIA, announced Tuesday.
Women’s Basketball
Shaw: Junior LaQuisha Taylor was named to the NCCSIA College Division All-State Second Team announced Tuesday afternoon.
NCCU: Senior guard Morgan Jones was selected to the First Team of the 2016-17 University Division All-State Teams as announced by the NCCSIA on Tuesday.
Football
NC State: Head Coach Dave Doeren has announced that tight end Pharoah McKever has decided to utilize the graduate transfer rule after he graduates in May. The Tabor City native came to the university as a wide receiver in 2013, moving to defensive end following his redshirt campaign. After seeing limited action on defense in 2014 and 2015, he moved to tight end prior to the 2015 Belk Bowl contest and worked at that position last season, playing mostly on special teams.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: Freshman goalkeeper Gabbe Cadoux garnered the first ACC Player of the Week laurels of her career Tuesday following an 11-save performance in a win over No. 17 Boston College.
UNC: Junior midfielder Marie McCool has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and was also named the Epoch/US Lacrosse Player of the Week after scoring a career-high seven goals and tied her career high with eight points in Carolina’s 15-11 win at No. 20 Louisville on Saturday afternoon.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: For the second time this season seniors Jack Bruckner and Danny Fowler were named the ACC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, as announced by the ACC office Monday afternoon. The two helped lead Duke to an 11-8 win over No. 3 Notre Dame.
Women’s Tennis
NC State: Martina Frantova and Anna Rogers continue to climb the Oracle/ITA doubles poll, breaking into the top 15 to land at No. 14. The duo has gone undefeated in its last 12 matches and has accumulated an 18-1 (10-1 ACC) season record at the top doubles position. Frantova and Rogers mark the second-highest ranked doubles tandem in school history. In the team poll, the Wolfpack is ranked 25th, moving up two places from last week.
Duke: Sophomore Kaitlyn McCarthy was selected as the ACC Player of the Week following her perfect 4-0 weekend. McCarthy went 4-0, winning both singles and both doubles matches, to help the Blue Devils remain unbeaten in conference play.
Shaw/Elon: Shaw University (5-6) will travel to Division I Elon University (8-11) on Wednesday, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. This will be the first match between both teams in program history.
Track and Field
Mount Olive: The school swept this week’s Conference Carolinas Men’s Outdoor Athletes of the Week awards as Nick Greyno and Guillermo Rendon-Alcala each earned the honor for meets held April 3-9, the conference announced. In addition, student-athlete Alexis McNeil was selected as one of 11 student-athletes as finalists for the Conference Carolinas Murphy Osborne Award.
Elon: After breaking her own school record in the 800-meters over the weekend, senior Kimberly Johansen was selected as the CAA Co-Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday by the league office.
Duke: The Blue Devils will send a handful of athletes to California following a successful meet at the Tennessee Relays. The team will be represented at three meets during the West Coast trip, starting with the 59th-annual Mt. Sac Relays April 12-13in Azusa, Calif., followed by the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate April 13 and the Beach Invite April 14-15, each in Long Beach, Calif.
Shaw: The team is headed to the 2017 Aggie Invitational Friday and Saturday at the Irwin Belk Track hosted by North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. The meet is scheduled to begin with the women’s javelin throw and 100-meter hurdles at 5 p.m.on Friday.
Baseball
Duke/Campbell: The Blue Devils (17-17, 6-9 ACC) travel to Buies Creek for a midweek matchup with the Camels (16-16, 5-4 Big South) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Duke holds a slight 18-16 advantage over Campbell in the all-time series. The Camels have won four of the two teams’ past five meetings. A season ago, Duke and Campbell split a home-and-home series as each team won on its home field.
Softball
St. Augustine’s: Korey Hill drove in two runs and Marley Parker hurled a five-hitter as the Lady Falcons upended Virginia Union University 8-1 at Lions Park Tuesday for its eighth consecutive victory. The Lady Falcons improved to 9-1 in the CIAA and 14-9 overall. They lead the Southern Division with a perfect 6-0 mark.
NC State/Elon: NC State will travel to Elon for a Wednesday matchup. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at the Hunt Softball Complex. The Wolfpack enters the contest with a 14-25 record, coming off of a 2-1 series win at Georgia Tech. The Phoenix, who are carrying a season-best tying six-game winning streak, are 26-13 on the season.
Women’s Golf
Duke: The seventh-ranked Blue Devils will head to the ACC Championship this week in search of its 20th title in school history. The championship will take place from April 13-15 and will be played at the 6,192-yard, par 72 The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. The Blue Devils go into the postseason with two tournament wins this season – East Lake Cup and LSU Tiger Golf Classic.
Men’s Golf
NC State: Led by a runner-up finish from senior Jacob McBride and a seventh-place result from sophomore Stephen Franken, the team finished second at the 2017 Gary Koch Invitational. The Wolfpack concludes the 2016-17 regular season with the annual Wolfpack Spring Open at Lonnie Poole Golf Course on campus. The two-day event will take place Friday and Saturday.
Field Hockey
Duke/Wake Forest: The Duke field hockey team wraps up spring competition Wednesday evening in a scrimmage with Wake Forest. The exhibition contest is slated for 7 p.m. at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. The Blue Devils and the Demon Deacons will play two 35-minute periods Wednesday evening.
From news releases
