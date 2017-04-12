College Notebook

Duke senior gets USILA national honor
For the second time this season Duke senior lacrosse goaltender Danny Fowler has been selected as the USILA BSN National Defensive Player of the Week. Fowler anchored an outstanding defensive effort in the Blue Devils’ 11-8 win over No. 3 Notre Dame last weekend.
The Wantagh, N.Y., native made 12 saves and allowed just eight goals to push his season record to 8-3 and his save percentage to .527 – second best in the ACC. The Blue Devils held Notre Dame scoreless on four extra-man opportunities and to just 19 shots in the first three quarters. He made five saves in the third quarter alone, allowing the Blue Devils to pull away 10-5 heading into the final period. Duke held Notre Dame to just .250 shooting, while the eight goals scored by the Irish were the second fewest this season
In Duke’s 7-1 stretch, Fowler is averaging 8.88 saves per game and owns a 7.32 goals against average and a .563 save percentage. He has stopped at least 50 percent of shots faced in seven of the eight games and made double-digit saves in four of them. He is 8-3 on the year with an 8.56 goals against average and .527 save percentage.
Duke (9-3, 2-1) closes its ACC regular season slate Saturday against Virginia. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers face off at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Baseball
Duke/Campbell: Sophomore Griffin Conine blasted a pair of two-run home runs to help the Blue Devils overcome a five-run deficit against the Camels on Wednesday at Jim Perry Stadium. Conine ran a 2-1 pitch out of the yard in the fifth and gave Duke the lead with his 10th homer of the season in the eighth as the Blue Devils went on to secure the 12-10 victory. Conine topped five RBI for the third time this season, bringing his season total to 42. Conine is the first Blue Devil to total double-digit homers in a season since Jake Lemmerman blasted 11 in 2010.
Wake Forest/Elon: A big inning broke the game open as the Demon Deacons claimed a 13-1 victory over the Phoenix at Latham Park on Wednesday. The Deacs led 2-1 after four innings, but plated six in the fifth to break the game open. Colin Peluse, John McCarren, Rhyse Dee and Morgan McSweeney combined to three-hit Elon, striking out 11 batters over the seven innings of work.
Softball
N.C. State/Elon: Led by Molly Hutchison and Tyler Ross’ three-run home runs, the Wolfpack earned a 9-0 victory in five innings over the Phoenix on Wednesday at Hunt Softball Park. Hutchison broke the program record for career runs batted in, now holding 157. This is the fourth school record she has broken in five days, as she set single game records for home runs (3), RBIs (7) and total bases (13) in Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech. For the Phoeinx, the loss snapped a season high six-game win streak and ended a two-game win streak against the Wolfpack.
Men’s Basketball
Wake Forest: Head coach Danny Manning announced Wednesday that French center Olivier Sarr has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Demon Deacon program. The 6-11 native of Toulouse is a four-star recruit and considered one of the top international players to come to college in 2017-18. He is at INSEP, France’s National Institute of Sport, and plays for club CFBB. He previously played for clubs TOAC and Bouscat.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has added Grace Hunter to its roster, ACC Coach of the Year Wes Moore announced Wednesday. Hunter is transferring from Charlotte and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Pack after sitting out the upcoming 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Hunter is a 5-9 guard and Raleigh native who attended Athens Drive High School. She led the 49ers in scoring (17.2 ppg.) and rebounding (8.6 rpg.) during the 2016-17 season, helping Charlotte to a 21-10 record that included a 12-6 mark in Conference USA action.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: Brooke Heinsohn and Karlie Paschall have been called into U.S. Soccer Under-20 Women’s National Team training camp by new head coach Jitka Klimkova. The Blue Devil tandem were two of 24 players called into action. The squad will take on UCLA at 10:30 p.m. Friday at the University of San Diego.
Men’s Soccer
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has added Anthony Ruggiero to its roster in advance of the 2017 season, head coach George Kiefer announced Wednesday. A midfielder from Holtsville, N.Y., Ruggiero joins the Pack having most recently played with club side HBC United. Kiefer served as team captain for both his club and high school teams, and was a New York All-State honoree during his senior year of high school.
Men’s Golf
Wake Forest: Junior Will Zalatoris is one of 10 golfers named a semifinalist for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award. The semifinalists were announced Wednesday by Colonial Country Club, the Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America. It marks the first time Zalatoris has been named to the watch list for the prestigious award, annually given the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during the past year. He is the first Demon Deacon to be named a semifinalist since Brendan Gielow in 2010.
Men’s Tennis
Elon/Shaw: The Phoenix cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Bears on Wednesday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The win gives Elon seven home triumphs entering the CAA Tournament next week, which will be at the JPTC and the Burlington Tennis Center. The Bears will conclude the 2017 season with a regional contest at Fairmont State at 1 p.m. Monday.
Women’s Lacrosse
Campbell: Melissa Placek scored a career-high seven goals to lead the Camels to a 16-13 victory over Longwood on Wednesday. The team improved to 4-0 in the Big South Conference and remained in a tie for first place in the league. Placek’s scoring tally matched the highest output this season by a Big South player and was the most goals scored in conference play. Mackenzie Koeller tallied four goals and added an assist for five points for the Camels.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: The Camels have earned the top seed in next week’s Big South Conference women’s golf championship, which will be at The Patriot Golf Course at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, S.C. Last year’s champion, the team received the No. 1 seed based on its Golfstat national ranking of 50, the highest among the nine Big South women’s golf programs.
Track & Field
Duke: The men’s and women’s cross country programs grew Wednesday, adding a total of 11 runners to the Blue Devils’ ranks. The men’s team brings in CJ Ambrosio, Paul Dellinger, Alex Miley, Josh Romine and Michael Ungvarsky, while the women’s team welcomes Amanda Beach, Samantha Peterman, Sara Platek, Michaela Reinhart, Leigha Torino and Helen Williams.
From news releases
Comments