College Notebook

UNC’s Kendra Lynch named Collegiate Player of the Year finalist
North Carolina senior Kendra Lynch was selected as a Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, as announced by USA Softball, the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States. Now in its 16th year, it is the most prestigious individual honor in NCAA Division I softball.
A starting pitcher who hits for power, Lynch is enjoying the best offensive season of her career. The Tar Heels slugger leads the nation in total bases (113), ranks second in the country in home runs (16) and third in RBIs (53). Batting .403 on the year, she ranks 18th with an .848 slugging percentage and is 23rd in hits. She is in the top two in the ACC in five offensive categories and in the top 10 in five pitching statistics.
Lynch is one of 34 finalists for 2017 Collegiate Player of the Year.
The Indianapolis native is the third Tar Heel to be selected as a finalist for Collegiate Player of the Year.
The list of finalists will be narrowed down to a top 10 on May 10. The top three will be announced on May 24, with the 2017 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award revealed on May 30 prior to the start of the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
N.C. State: The team will return to action at Dail Stadium this weekend when it hosts conference foe Notre Dame in a three-game series. The teams will play a doubleheader Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., and a single game Saturday at noon. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 15-25 (8-4 ACC) record while the Fighting Irish are 23-15 (8-7) this season.
Baseball
Wake Forest: No. 20 Demon Deacons are set for their first home ACC series of the month, welcoming the Fighting Irish to Winston-Salem this weekend. The Deacs lead the all-time series over Notre Dame, 10-5.
Duke: The Blue Devils are set for their first games at Jack Coombs Field this season as they welcome Boston College for a three-game ACC series Friday-Sunday. Duke (18-17, 6-9 ACC) has won two straight entering the weekend while Boston College (10-20, 1-14) is coming off a Tuesday victory over Harvard.
Elon: Looking to remain near the top of the CAA standings, the team will hit the road for a three-game league series at Towson this weekend. The Phoenix and Tigers will open the set with a 3 p.m. game on Friday. Game two is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and the finale is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Campbell: The Camels (16-17) begin a three-game Big South series Thursday, hosting Radford at Jim Perry Stadium. The series opener is set for 6 p.m., with Friday’s game two at 3 p.m. Saturday’s finale will begin at 2 p.m. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Camels will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Jim Perry Stadium at 11 a.m.
St. Augustine’s: On Friday and Saturday, the Falcons will play their final road series of the season against Bluefield State. The first doubleheader is at Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy on Friday and the second doubleheader is at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, W.Va. on Saturday. The starting times are 1 p.m. and approximately 3:30 p.m. both days.
Elon/N.C. State: Due to a scheduling conflict, the N.C. State-Elon baseball game slated for April 19, has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Women’s Golf
ACC championship: Duke took the early lead in their bid to regain the ACC Championship trophy on Thursday, but the Blue Devils have minimal breathing room with two rounds remaining to be played. Led by co-leader Leona McGuire’s 4-under-par round of 68, the team closed the day with a 4-under team score of 284 at The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.
UNC recorded its best team score to start an ACC Championship since 2004 with a 1-under par 287, putting the Tar Heels into a tie for third place. The Heels were led by junior Bryana Nguyen who used five birdies in her last six holes to shoot up the leaderboard and finish the day tied for the individual lead.
N.C. State shot 297 (plus-9) and sits in sixth place.
Wake Forest’s Sierra Sims shot a 3-under 69 to end the day tied for third place, one shot off the lead. Jennifer Kupcho is tied for sixth place after shooting a 2-under 70.
Women’s Tennis
UNC: The Tar Heels notched a 7-0 shutout victory over Louisville on Thursday from Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. The team visits Wake Forest at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils close out the home slate this weekend by hosting No. 41 Notre Dame on Friday and Miami on Saturday. First serve both days is set for 3 p.m. Saturday’s contest against Miami will be Senior Day for TJ Pura, who will be honored before the match.
Campbell/NCCU: The Campbell men’s tennis team secured a 4-0 nonconference home win on its Senior Day over visiting N.C. Central Thursday at the James R. Nisbet Tennis Center. The Camels won all completed matches to finish its regular season at 18-4. The Eagles will enter postseason play at 7-14.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: After a two-game road trip to open CAA action, the Phoenix will come home for its last three home games of the regular season starting Friday at Rudd Field against Drexel. Opening draw is set for 6 p.m. The team will then welcome Delaware at 1 p.m. on Sunday to close the weekend.
Volleyball
UNC: Freshman Holly Carlton was selected to the 12-person U.S. Women’s Junior National Team roster that will compete in the 2017 U20 Women’s Pan American Cup, held May 8-13 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The team is set to compete at the Charlotte Invitational and Gamecock Invitational over the weekend. The Wolfpack’s distance runners will compete in Charlotte at the Irwin Belk Track and Field Center Friday night and the Pack’s throwers, jumpers and sprinters will be in action in Columbia, S.C., Saturday at the Shelia and Morris Cregger Track.
St. Augustine’s: The team will tune up for next weekend’s CIAA Championships at the Aggie Invitational on the N.C. A&T State campus in Greensboro. The meet will start at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at the Irwin Belk Track.
Football
Shaw: Head Coach Adrian Jones has announced today that Cedric Dargan will take over as the Bears offensive line coach for the upcoming 2017 season. Dargan spent last season as the tight ends coach.
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: The Wolfpack concludes the regular-season portion of the schedule this weekend on its home Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The annual Wolfpack Spring Open will tee off Friday at 8:30 a.m. and will feature three total rounds of golf over two days.
Swimming and Diving
Duke: Under the leadership of Blue Devils senior captain Maddie Rusch, the free water safety clinic returned following a one-year hiatus. Rusch and her teammates hosted over 60 children from the Durham community over the span of three clinics this season, imparting important and potentially life-saving swimming skills.
Miscellaneous
St. Augustine’s: One hundred and fifteen student-athletes and cheerleaders were highlighted for having a 3.0 and higher grade point average at the university’s Honors Convocation. The women’s basketball team recorded the highest GPA (3.39) for women’s sport, while the baseball team posted the highest GPA (3.12) of all the men’s sports at the university.
Shaw: A total of 10 student-athletes, including two members from the women’s tennis team, three members of the football team, four members of the men’s tennis team and one women’s bowling and track and field student-athlete that were inducted into the National College Honor Society Chi Alpha Sigma.
