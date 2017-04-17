Campbell in lead at Big South women’s golf tournament

No. 1 seed Campbell leads the 2017 Big South Women’s Golf Championship after Monday’s first round with its 1-over-par 289 and holds a seven-stroke advantage over No. 2 seed Charleston Southern entering Tuesday’s second round. The championship is being contested at The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor (par 72, 6,045 yards).
Freshman Desiree Andersson turned in a 3-under-par 69 to claim a share of the 18-hole lead with the second-lowest score in Big South women’s championship history. She is tied with Shelby Thompson of Charleston Southern atop the individual leader board, two strokes in front of Presbyterian’s Celia Mansour.
Camels duo Ayelen Irizar and Annelie Sjoholm, along with High Point’s Samantha Vodry, round out the top five, as the three players are tied for fourth at 73. The Camels have four golfers among the top seven individuals.
Baseball
Mt. Olive: The Trojans were named the top-ranked team in NCAA Division II in this week’s Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll. This is the second time the Trojans have been No. 1 this season.
The team is currently 37-7 and 22-2 in Conference Carolinas. The Trojans are also the top-ranked team in the Southeast Region this week.
The Trojans captured the 2017 Conference Carolinas regular-season championship this weekend sweeping Erskine in a three-game series. The regular-season championship is the 15th in program history.
Wake Forest: Outfielder Stuart Fairchild was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday.
He was also recognized as one of seven National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for his efforts as the Demon Deacons, now ranked 17th in the nation, went 5-0 last week.
Fairchild hit .500 (11-for-22) last week totaling four homers, three doubles and 14 RBIs over the five games.
Campbell: The Camels head back on the road for a midweek test at N.C. Central on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at historic Durham Athletic Park. The Camels are 16-20 on the season, falling in six of their last seven outings.
Tennis
Wake Forest:The Demon Deacons’ men’s ACC match against N.C. State, originally scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday due to potential weather issues in Raleigh.
The two programs agreed to move the match back one day, with first serve on Thursday now scheduled for 1 p.m. at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.
Elon: The Phoenix will be holding the 2017 CAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships, which will be held Thursday to Sunday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on campus. This is the second consecutive season that the Phoenix are hosting the CAA Tennis Championships.
The Phoenix has been tabbed as the No. 2 seed in both the women’s and men’s championships.
The women’s championship starts on Thursday morning at 10 a.m., The winners advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal contests and the CAA women’s championship match is set for 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The men’s championship starts on Friday morning with four quarterfinal at 9 a.m., The winners will move on to Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal contests. The CAA men’s championship match is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans’ men’s and women’s tennis teams placed eight student-athletes on the 2017 Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Tennis All-Academic Teams.
Stella Di Michele, Mariana Gamboa, Alejandra Hernandez, and Nicole La Chappelle earned academic all-conference honors for women’s tennis, while Sherzod Akramov, Jacob Clarke, Martin Moser, and Martim Sousa landed on the academic all-conference list for men’s tennis.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Junior attackman Justin Guterding captured this week’s ACC Offensive Player of the Week honor. Guterding is the second Blue Devil to win the award, joining two-time recipient Jack Bruckner.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans will dedicate the new Ray McDonald Sr. Track and Field/Lacrosse Complex at 2 p.m. on Wednesday with a special ceremony open to the public.
Named after current Mount Olive mayor Ray McDonald Sr., the complex opened for use in early spring and has already hosted 16 regular-season men’s and women’s lacrosse matches and the Trojans’ first-ever home track and field meet. The complex includes an artificial surface field, which has marking for men’s and women’s lacrosse.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: Eleven Blue Devils scored to lead the team to a 21-1 defeat of Presbyterian Monday on a rainy evening at Koskinen Stadium. The 20-goal margin was the largest by the program since the squad dispatched Elon by a 25-4 score on Feb. 7, 2014.
Junior Kyra Harney, freshman Catherine Cordrey and sophomore Ellie Majure all recorded hat tricks in the victory, with Harney matching her career-best effort with seven points on four goals and three assists. Majure turned in a career-high five points while Cordrey and juniors Grace Fallon and Maddie Crutchfield finished with four points each.
The Devils finish up their regular season Saturday at Koskinen, hosting third-ranked North Carolina at 1 p.m. The contest will also mark Senior Day for the Blue Devils’ 12-member senior class.
Women’s Golf
Duke: Head coach Dan Brooks announced the signing of the No. 2-ranked amateur golfer in the world, Hannah O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan, a product of Chandler, Ariz., will enroll as a Blue Devil in the fall of 2017-18 and will have three years of eligibility with the team.
One of the top amateur golfers in the world, O’Sullivan will join the team with a very impressive resume that includes wins at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship and 2015 LPGA Symetra Tour Gateway Classic.
Women’s Volleyball
Wake Forest: Coach Bill Ferguson announced the addition of four players on Monday, bringing the 2017 signing class to eight members.
Haley Kortekaas, Caroline Kuhn, Paige Sebesta and Bronte Zlomek will join the previously announced group consisting of Jaclyn Childress, Madeline Holt, Myca Mitchell and Olivia Saunders for the 2017 season.
Wrestling
Duke: Five members of the Blue Devils were named to the All-ACC Academic Team, announced Monday by commissioner John Swofford. Representing the Blue Devils on the All-ACC Academic Team are Thayer Atkins, Cole Baumgartner, Zach Finesilver, Jacob Kasper and Alec Schenk. Each earned the recognition for the first time in their careers.
Kasper is one of seven All-Americans represented on the academic squad after he took sixth at the NCAA Championship at heavyweight.
N.C. State: Four members of the Wolfpack, including three of the school-record 10 NCAA Qualifiers, were named to the sport’s 20-man All-ACC Academic Team, announced Monday by the ACC.
Redshirt-senior Mike Kosoy, redshirt juniors Brian Hamann and Chad Pyke, and freshman Thomas Bullard were all honored by the ACC for their performances in the classroom this past season.
To be eligible for All-ACC Academic Team consideration, a student-athlete must have earned a minimum 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a minimum 3.00 cumulative average during his academic career.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: The Blue Devils will partner with the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development to host a free basketball clinic at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Thirty youth are registered for the event, which is tailored for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. Participants ages 6 to 18 will learn basketball techniques from members of the women’s basketball team. The 90-minute clinic at Duke University’s Wilson Recreation Center will be followed by an autograph and photo session with the Blue Devils.
The event marks the fourth sports clinic hosted by the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development to bring together families of individuals with autism and to create a welcoming, inclusive space for children and teens of all abilities. April is also Autism Awareness Month.
From news releases
Comments