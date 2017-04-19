College Notebook

Campbell wins Big South Golf Championship
No. 1 seed Campbell posted a second consecutive team aggregate 8-under par 280 to pull away and win the Big South Women’s Golf Championship at The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor (par 72, 6,045 yards) on Wednesday.
Presbyterian College junior Celia Mansour captured medalist honors with a championship-record 9-under 207 (71-66-70) to become the first Blue Hose to win the Big South individual crown.
Campbell won by 25 strokes, tied for the fifth-largest team victory in league history, and finished with a Championship-record 15-under par 849. Mansour won by three strokes over 2016 champion Nadine White of Campbell. White carded a Championship-record 7-under 65 in Wednesday’s final round to move up four spots and claim the Runner-Up trophy at 6-under 210 (74-71-65).
Mansour, paired in the final group with her 36-hole co-leader Desiree Andersson of Campbell, posted a 2-under 70 to become the first champion to shot under-par all three rounds. Andersson posted a 2-over card and finished tied for third with High Point’s Samantha Vodry at 5-under 211. Campbell’s Annelie Sjoholm rounded out the top five finishers with her 1-under 215, and joined Mansour, White, Andersson and Vodry on the All-Championship Team.
Gardner-Webb finished in second place for the first time since 2011, as the Runnin’ Bulldogs finished at 874 after posting a 291 on Wednesday.
Duke: Junior Leona Maguire was selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities Duke Student-Athlete of the Week after she claimed individual medalist honors at the ACC Championship over the weekend at the Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.
Baseball
Duke: The Blue Devils trailed N.C. Central by two early before a breakout sixth inning sent the team to an 8-4 victory over the Eagles on Wednesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Blue Devils used 10 pitchers in the contest. After NCCU grabbed the early lead, veterans Karl Blum, Hunter Davis, Kevin Lewallyn, Thomas Crispi and James Ziemba threw five straight scoreless innings to give the offense opportunity to rally. In his second appearance, Crispi worked a 1-2-3 sixth to earn the win.
Mount Olive: The Trojans took the final game of a two-game series in a marathon 18-4 win over Chowan University at Scarborough Field on Wednesday. The team wraps up its season with a three-game series with Limestone College beginning with a twin-bill at 3 and 6 p.m. Friday before ending the series with senior day at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Softball
Elon: Behind the best outing of the season so far from rookie Walker Barbee, the Phoenix earned its third straight win overall as it defeated Triad rival UNCG, 7-2, on Wednesday at Hunt Softball Park. The win is the third out of four meetings this season against the Spartans and the fourth out of the last five for Elon against its longtime foe in the 77th meeting all-time between the two programs. The team will be back in action when it heads north to face Hofstra this weekend. First pitch of the series is slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. in the beginning of a twin bill.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: Anton Ipsen and Alexia Zevnik have been named the 2017 ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athletes of the Year. The Wolfpack had 11 student-athletes earn All-ACC Academic honors.
Tennis
N.C. Central: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the 2017 Tennis All-Academic selections, with the Eagles having eight upper classmen earning that distinction for academic success during the 2016-17 academic year.
UNC: The Tar Heels’ women’s team earned a come-from-behind 5-2 win Wednesday over No. 15 Duke inside Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.
Women’s Lacrosse
Campbell: In the matchup of the final two unbeaten teams in Big South Conference play, High Point came away with a 17-10 victory at Vert Stadium on Wednesday night. Kayla Reilly led the Camels with six points on two goals and a game-high four assists. Tina Ricci and Mackenzie Koeller led the team’s scoring effort with three goals apiece while Carter Koontz found the back of the cage twice. The Camels will wrap up the regular season on the road Saturday at Radford. First draw is set for noon.
Wrestling
Duke: The off-the mat honors continue to roll in for the Blue Devils, with four members of the wrestling team being named to the NWCA All-Academic Team. The four selections match the most for Duke in program history and mark the second time under head coach Glen Lanham that four Blue Devils have been honored.
From news releases
