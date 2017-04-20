UNC’s Brittany Pickett selected as national freshman of the year finalist

North Carolina pitcher Brittany Pickett has been chosen as a top-25 Finalist for 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year.
Now in its fourth season, the NFCA created the award in 2014 to honor outstanding athletic achievement among freshmen competing in Division I softball. Pickett is the second Tar Heel to be named as a finalist.
A two-time ACC Pitcher of the Week honoree, Pickett has become the ace of the Tar Heel pitching staff, securing an unprecedented record of 20-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 155.1 innings pitched.
The list will be trimmed down to the top 10 finalists on May 11, while the top three finalists will be selected and released on May 24. The trophy will be presented on May 31 prior to the start of the 2017 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will begin a seven-game road swing this weekend when it travels to Pittsburgh for a three-game series. The teams will play at 5 p.m. on Friday, while Saturday’s game is set for a 1 p.m. start and first pitch Sunday is noon at Vartabedian Field in the Petersen Sports Complex. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 15-29 (8-7 ACC) record and the Panthers are 21-20 (4-14) this season.
Track and Field
Duke: Madeline Kopp, Madison Heath, Maddy Price, MacKenzie Kerr, Laura Marty, Daniel Golubovic, Connor Hall, Colt Sessions and sophomore Rivers Ridout were tabbed to the 2017 All-ACC Academic Team, as announced by the conference Thursday.
N.C. State: Elly Henes, Erika Kemp, Kaitlyn Kramer, Megan Moye, Rachel Koon, Joshua Davis, Eli Moskowitz and Sam Parsons have been selected to the 2017 All-ACC Indoor Academic Team.
UNC: RJ Alowonle, Anna Eaton, Alexis Gannon, Emily Godwin, Nicole Greene and Darryl Shaw were selected to 2017 All-ACC Academic Indoor teams. This is the first All-ACC Academic Team for Eaton, Gannon and Shaw, while Greene, Alowonle, Godwin and Howard are veterans to the honor.
Wake Forest: Seniors Ellie Abrahamson, Amy Collins, Kathryn Lazarchick and Charlie Ionata as well as sophomore Robert Heppenstall earned Indoor Track & Field All-ACC Academic Team honor for the first time in their careers.
Elon: The women’s team concludes its outdoor regular season prior to the CAA Championships with a short journey to the Duke Invitational. The two-day meet is scheduled to begin Friday and concludes on Saturday at the Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: Senior guard Miah Spencer of the Wolfpack has been added to the training camp roster of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, the team announced.
Baseball
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons hit the road for five straight, beginning with a three-game ACC series at No. 3-ranked Clemson from Friday-Sunday. The Deacs are 28-11 and 12-6 in ACC play, while Clemson enters the weekend with a 31-7 overall record, 14-4 in the ACC.
Duke: The Blue Devils hit the road for a three-game ACC series at No. 2 Louisville Friday-Sunday. Duke (20-19, 7-11 ACC) has won two consecutive games entering the series after a midweek victory over N.C. Central. Louisville (31-5, 15-3) has yet to lose a league series this season.
Elon: Two of the top three teams in the CAA standings will square off this weekend at Latham Park as the Phoenix play host to the Delaware Blue Hens in a crucial three-game set. The team enters the weekend in second place and is just one game ahead of Delaware in the standings.
Campbell: The Camels (17-20, 5-7 Big South) return to Jim Perry Stadium, hosting UNC Asheville (15-22, 5-7 Big South) in a Big South weekend series. The series begins Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. first pitch Saturday. Sunday’s finale will begin at 2 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Elon: The team begins the 2017 CAA Championships when it hosts the No. 7-seeded Towson Tigers on Friday. The Phoenix earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament for the second consecutive year after a finishing 17-7 overall.
N.C. State: The (17-8, 6-6 ACC) is set to host two matches this weekend at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. On Friday, the team will play Georgia Tech at 5 p.m. followed by an 11 a.m. match on Sunday against Louisville. Martina Frantova will be honored in a senior day ceremony before Sunday’s match.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are set to close out the regular season at home against Syracuse and Boston College this Friday and Sunday, respectively. First serve is set for 4 p.m. on Friday and noon on Sunday.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest/N.C. State: The Demon Deacons tied a program record with its 15th consecutive win Thursday, as top-ranked Wake Forest cruised past N.C. State 6-1 at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. The Wolfpack moves to 13-13 (4-7 ACC) with the result, while Wake Forest improves to 23-1 (10-0).
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has signed Collin Shick and Tristan Smith to bolster the squad’s talent and depth, as announced by head coach Jon Choboy. Shick and Smith will join the team in the fall of 2017. Both are four-star prospects from North Carolina.
Duke: The Blue Devils close the regular season Friday with a 3:30 p.m. match at Louisville. Friday’s match will play a large part in determining the Blue Devils’ seed for the ACC tournament, which takes place next week in Rome, Ga. Duke enters the final weekend of play with a 7-4 league ledger and holding on to fifth in the ACC standings, but Louisville is right behind with a 6-4 ACC record.
Elon: Carrying a three-match winning streak into the CAA tournament, second-seeded Phoenix is set to battle seventh-seeded Hofstra in the quarterfinals on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Burlington Tennis Center. The two teams have met once with the Phoenix earning a 4-0 victory over Hofstra in last year’s conference quarterfinals.
Men’s Golf
Elon: The team is set to participate in the 2017 CAA Championship this weekend at the Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, Va. The Phoenix enters the tournament as the fourth-highest ranked team in the eight-team field.
Campbell: The Camels will be seeded second for the 2017 Big South Conference championship which will be held Friday-Sunday at The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor at Ninety Six, S.C..
Fencing
Duke: With the 2017 NCAA season complete, six Blue Devils are set to compete at this weekend’s North American Cup in Baltimore. Junior Jan Maceczek and freshman Eoin Gronningsater will participate in the Div. I Men’s Foil event, while rookies Lindsay Sapienza and Ben Stone will fence in Div. I Women’s and Men’s Saber, respectively. Sophomore Bryn Hammarberg and freshman Zuzu Tang will serve as the lone Blue Devils in Div. I Men’s Epee and Div. I Women’s Foil.
Men’s Volleyball
Mount Olive: The team placed four student-athletes on the 2017 Conference Carolinas All-Academic Teams. Senior Alexa Palmatier and juniors Robert Poole, Bret Rutledge, and Jeff Yasalonis all earned academic all-conference honors for the Trojans.
