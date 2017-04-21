College Notebook

St. Aug’s sweeps CIAA track and field awards
St. Augustine’s University swept individual league honors during the CIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships awards ceremony on the Bowie State University campus.
Tia-Adana Belle and Shawn Rowe were named the CIAA Women’s and Men’s Runners of the Year, respectively, and Shakinah Brooks and Jumonne Exeter were chosen CIAA Women’s and Men’s Field Athletes of the Year.
Belle is the top-ranked hurdler nationally on the NCAA Division II level. She also is ranked fourth in Division II in the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash and is part of the sixth-ranked 4x400-meter relay team and the 10th-ranked 4x100-meter relay squad. Rowe is ranked first in the 400-meter hurdles and is a member of the top-ranked 4x400-meter relay squad. Brooks is ranked third nationally in the long jump and is a member of the 10th-ranked 4x100-meter relay team while Exeter is ranked sixth in the triple jump.
The four student athletes will receive their trophies during the CIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Bowie on Saturday.
Meanwhile on Friday, Brooks and Exeter won the women’s and men’s high jump, respectively, on the first day of the CIAA Outdoor Championships. The final day of the championship meet is Saturday starting with the men’s javelin at 9 a.m.
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: Daniela Vanko was named to the 2017 CIAA Women’s All-Conference Team and Helena Fekete was named the 2017 Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, the Bears (20-2, 13-1 CIAA) will advance to their third consecutive appearance in the CIAA Championship on Saturday at the Bowie State University Tennis Courts against Chowan (20-8, 15-0 CIAA) at 10:30 a.m.
Elon: The No. 2-seeded Phoenix team got off to an excellent start in the CAA Championships, sweeping seventh-seeded Towson, 4-0, in the quarterfinals Friday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. With the win, the Phoenix advances to the CAA Championship semifinals for the third consecutive season. The program has now advanced to five straight.
Men’s Tennis
Elon: For the third-straight season, the team is in the CAA Tournament Semifinals thanks to its 4-1 victory over Hofstra at the Burlington Tennis Center on Friday. The Phoenix, 12-11 on the season, has won four matches in a row. The No. 2 seed in the tournament, Phoenix will take on third-seeded William & Mary on Saturday morning.
Men’s Golf
Campbell: The Camels tied Big South men’s golf championship records for lowest round and most strokes below par Friday to take a 3-shot edge over Liberty after the first round at The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor. The second-seeded Camels combined for a 15-under-par 273 on the par-72, 7,120-yard Davis Love III design to equal the marks set by Coastal Carolina in the 2012 second round.
Wake Forest: The team began play Friday at the 2017 ACC Championship with first round play at Musgrove Mill Golf Club. The Demon Deacons shot 4-over during the opening round and are in sixth place. Due to the forecast of inclement weather on Sunday, the tournament will conclude Saturday with 36 holes of play. The second round will tee off at 7:30 a.m., with the final round teeing off after the end of the second round.
Duke: The Blue Devils took their first step toward winning another ACC Championship on Friday, finishing the day in first place. The team rounded out the afternoon with a 277 (-11) performance, highlighted by three under par efforts.
Baseball
N.C. State: Friday’s game at Boston College has been postponed due to inclement weather. Game one of the series will be Saturday’s ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park slated for 4 p.m. and the teams will play a doubleheader Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. at Shea Field on Boston College’s campus.
Elon: With the threat of thunderstorms throughout the weekend, the schedule for this weekend’s Phoenix series against Delaware has been altered. The two squads will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game beginning at 11 a.m.
St. Augustine’s: The team will host Winston-Salem State University in its final CIAA series of the season on Senior Weekend at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday and a twinbill is set for Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. both days. Corey Brassington, Tim Carter, Alexis Garcia, Chris Ingram, Michael Keels and Rickey Rice will be honored between the first and second game on Saturday.
Softball
St. Augustine’s: The team will try to clinch the CIAA Southern Division softball title this weekend for the second time in three years when the Falcons women (6-0 Southern Division, 14-9 overall) travel to Winston-Salem State University on Saturday and Fayetteville State University on Sunday. First game of a doubleheader against Winston-Salem State starts at 12 p.m. The Falcons will face Fayetteville State in a twinbill at Seabrook Park in Fayetteville at 2 p.m. The Falcons lead Fayetteville State (4-1 Southern Division, 15-15 overall) by 1½ games with four division contests left in the regular season.
Elon: Taking on its third league road series of the season, the team travels to Hofstra for a three-game CAA series against the Pride. Both teams kick off the weekend with a twin bill starting at 2 p.m. Saturday before concluding the series at noon Sunday.
Shaw: Still hopeful for a chance to participate in the CIAA Championship Tournament, the women’s team will hit the road to face division foes Fayetteville State University on Saturday and Winston-Salem State University on Sunday. The Bears (6-25, 4-7 CIAA, 2-4 Southern Division) have lost the last four games.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils are heading to the Midwest to face Marquette. The team is 10-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC play, and is ranked fourth nationally on the strength of its recent 8-1 stretch. Marquette is 6-5 overall after losing to Providence last weekend. The Golden Eagles have been in and out of the top 20 all season.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils round out the regular season at home at 1 p.m. Saturday, hosting North Carolina on Senior Day. The team will honor its 12 seniors who have guided the program to a four-year record of 46-29 and three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the national semifinals in 2015.
Men’s Volleyball
Mount Olive: Junior Josh Donahue has been named 2017 Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Year. Donahue and fellow junior Robert Poole were named first-team All-Conference Carolinas, while junior Bret Rutledge earned second-team all-conference honors, and senior Alex Palmatier and junior Jeff Yasalonis were named third team all-conference.
Rowing
Duke: For its next-to-last weekend of the regular season, the team will make its second of three trips to Clemson this year, visiting for the Clemson Invitational. The two-day event begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Lake Hartwell. A total of 21 teams will participate.
From news releases
