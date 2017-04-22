Alabama power forward Garrison Brooks commits to Tar Heels

Garrison Brooks, a 6-9 power forward from Auburn, Ala., committed to North Carolina on Friday, according to Inside Carolina.
Brooks is the Tar Heels’ fifth commitment for 2017.
Brooks signed with Mississippi State during the fall signing period, but requested and received his release earlier this month. He heard in-home pitches from Kansas, Iowa State, SMU and Purdue before making the call to UNC basketball coach Roy Williams on Friday.
Baseball
Campbell: Drew Butler hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to give the host Camels a 9-7 win over UNC-Asheville on Saturday at Jim Perry Stadium.
The Camels (18-21, 6-8 Big South) trailed 7-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth. Ben Calvano led off with a single to left, and with one out, Jimmy Monaghan walked and Kevin Barron was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Campbell. Matthew Barefoot worked a bases-loaded walk to push one run home before Butler sent a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left field to win it for the Camels.
ECU: Evan Kruczynski tossed eight scoreless innings retiring 22 consecutive batters, while the visiting Pirates (21-19, 1-10 AAC) pounded out 13 hits in a 6-0 win over Cincinnati (20-19, 5-6) in American Athletic Conference action Saturday.
Mount Olive: Drew Ellis went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs as the host Trojans (42-7, 25-2 Conference Carolinas) defeated Limestone College (22-25, 10-17) on senior day 4-3 on Saturday.
Zach Mozingo (2-0) was credited with the win in relief of Trojans starter and former Garner product Brighton Hudson, who went seven complete innings allowing three earned runs. Mozingo pitched the final two innings holding Limestone without a hit and struck out four to record his second win of the season.
Duke: The Blue Devils’ comeback bid fell short in the second game of the series at Louisville as the Cardinals held on for a 7-5 victory Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville (32-6, 16-4 ACC) plated all seven runs in the second inning before Duke’s bullpen shut out the Cardinals the final seven frames. Duke (21-20, 8-12) put four runs on the board in the fourth and added another in the fifth, but was unable to claw all the way back.
Softball
N.C. State: Haley Finn drove in two runs with a fourth-inning double, but that was all the offense the Wolfpack (16-30, 9-8 ACC) could muster in a 4-2 loss to host Pittsburgh (22-21, 5-15) on Saturday.
Campbell: Amber Schisler hit a solo home run, and Katie Baker threw six scoreless innings to lead the host Camels (28-22, 13-6 Big South) past Gardner-Webb 5-3 on Saturday. Gardner-Webb’s Callie Thornton went 2-for-3, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Elon: Due to unfavorable weather scheduled to appear in the area for the rest of the evening, the Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader for Elon at Hofstra, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. The two programs will instead play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday at Bill Edwards Stadium.
Women’s lacrosse
UNC/Duke: Molly Hendrick scored a career-high seven goals as the visiting Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 19-7 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Tar Heels’ win, combined with Syracuse’s loss at Louisville on Saturday, gives UNC the outright ACC regular-season championship for the third year in a row. The Tar Heels (13-2, 5-1 ACC) will be the top seed in next week’s ACC tournament.
Duke (8-8, 1-6) got three goals from Kyra Harney and two each from Olivia Jenner and Maddie Crutchfield.
Campbell: Kayla Reilly led all players with seven points on two goals and a career-high five assists as the visiting Camels (9-7, 6-1 Big South) won their regular-season finale 11-9 over Radford (6-10, 2-5) on Saturday.
Mount Olive: Senior Kali Cook-Grisewood scored three goals as the host Trojans (11-6, 9-1 CC) captured the Conference Carolinas regular-season title and the top seed in the Conference Carolinas tournament with an 8-7 victory over Belmont Abbey on Saturday.
Men’s lacrosse
UNC: Bryan Costabile scored off an assist by Sergio Percovic with 2:44 to play in the fourth quarter to lift Notre Dame (7-3, 2-2 ACC) to a 14-13 victory over the visiting Tar Heels before an Arlotta Stadium record crowd of 5,000 fans on Saturday. Chris Cloutier led the Tar Heels (6-7, 1-3) with a season-high four goals while Timmy Kelly had a pair of goals for UNC. Andy Matthews and Tanner Cook each scored one goal and had one assist
Duke: Justin Guterding scored three goals and senior goaltender Danny Fowler made 13 saves to lead the visiting Blue Devils (11-3) to an 11-7 victory at Marquette (6-6) on Saturday. The Blue Devils are riding a 9-1 stretch dating back to Feb. 25.
Women’s tennis
UNC: Hayley Carter registered the 162nd singles victory of her career, giving her sole possession of the ACC record for most career singles victories, as the host Tar Heels (26-2, 12-1 ACC) blanked Pittsburgh (3-15, 0-14) 7-0 on Saturday.
Elon: The No. 2 seeded Phoenix fell to No. 6 seed UNC-Wilmington 4-2 in the semifinals of the CAA Women’s Tennis Championship at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon. UNCW won the doubles point to take an early lead, and never allowed Elon (18-8) to get closer than a brief 2-2 tie midway through singles play. Wins by Suzanna Zenoni and Maria Paraja kept the Phoenix close until Madara Straume stopped Erica Braschi’s masterful comeback attempt to clinch the match for the Seahawks.
Men’s tennis
Elon: The Phoenix had its 2017 CAA tournament run come to an end Saturday with a 4-1 loss to William & Mary in the semifinals at Elon.
Track and field
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, the Falcons captured their 20th consecutive men’s crown in the CIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at Bowie State. The Falcons women placed third in the championship meet.
The Falcons, led by CIAA Men’s Field MVP Anthony Soriano (Fr./Riverside, CA), scored 174.5 points to cruise past Virginia Union (126.5) and Virginia State (105) in the men’s events.
Men’s golf
ACC: Led by a final-round score of 68 and fifth-place finish from sophomore Stephen Franken, N.C. State completed play at the 2017 ACC championship Saturday in fifth place at Clinton, S.C.
Initially scheduled to take place over the course of three days, inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast resulted in 36 holes being played on Saturday at Musgrove Mill Golf Course. N.C. State entered the second round in fifth place, shot a 289 (plus-1) in Saturday’s first round to move up to fourth, and ultimately finished fifth in the field of 12 teams after shooting a 293 (plus-5) during the final round of play.
Duke won the team title at 850 strokes (minus-14). No. 15 Clemson finished second at 862 (minus-2) and No. 9 Wake Forest took third at 867 (plus-3).
Wake Forest’s Paul McBride shot a second-round 71 before a final round 3-under 69 to finish in a four-way tie for first place at 5-under for the tournament. In the playoff to decide the individual title, Virginia’s Jimmy Stanger birdied the first hole of competition to win the championship.
Campbell: The Camels finished with an team aggregate even-par 288 to complete its wire-to-wire finish and win the 2017 Big South Men’s Golf Championship by seven strokes over Liberty Saturday at Ninety Six, S.C., to earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA regionals. Individually, the Camels’ Jesper Svensson captured medalist honors with a championship-record 14-under-par 202 (67-66-69) to break Dustin Johnson’s Big South record by two strokes.
The Camels finished with a Championship-record 26-under 838 for its first Big South men’s golf title since rejoining the league in 2012, as well as its first conference crown since 2009.
Women’s golf
UNC: Sophomore Clementina Rodriguez will transfer to North Carolina next season from the University of Washington. Rodriguez played in two events last fall, featuring her first top-15 finish as Washington won the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational.
From news releases
