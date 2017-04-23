College Notebook

Godwin wins 100th game at East Carolina
Travis Watkins collected four hits and drove in four runs helping East Carolina to a 14-3 eight-inning (10-run rule) American Athletic Conference series road win over Cincinnati Sunday at Marge Schott Stadium. The victory was also the 100th for head coach Cliff Godwin in 164 career games with the Pirates (22-19, 2-10 AAC).
Tyler Smith (2-0) picked up his second win of the season tossing 1 2/3 scoreless frames in relief, surrendering three hits with one strikeout. Starter Jake Agnos allowed three runs (all earned) on seven hits with a walk and three punch outs. West Covington closed out the game with two shutout frames.
Watkins led the Pirates’ 16-hit attack going 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Charlie Yorgen continued his hot hitting with a 3-for-5 performance that included a pair of RBIs and runs scored. Spencer Brickhouse (three) and Bryce Harman (two) each drove in multiple runs for the Pirates.
Duke: Louisville led 3-0 after two innings and broke the game open in the seventh as the Cardinals claimed the series over the Blue Devils with a 10-0 decision Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville (33-6, 17-4 ACC) scored three in the second and seven in the seventh to provide freshman Nick Bennett (4-0) more than ample run support. Bennett worked a career-high seven innings, allowed four hits, struck out five and did not walk a batter. Reliever Riley Thompson tossed the final two innings to complete the shutout.
UNC: The Tar Heels got the tying runs on base in the ninth but couldn’t complete the comeback as they dropped the series finale at Pitt 11-9 Sunday at Cost Field. Brian Miller had two doubles and a homer, but the Panthers scored 10 straight runs after falling behind early and held on for the victory.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack concluded its series with Pittsburgh at Vartabeidan Field on Sunday with a 4-3 extra-inning loss. The Panthers clinch the series and improve to 23-21 (6-15 ACC), and the Pack falls to 16-31 (9-9 ACC) on the season.
UNC: The Tar Heels evened the series with Syracuse on Sunday, outlasting a valiant Syracuse offense for an 11-10 victory in nine innings. Four Tar Heels had two-hit performances in the game, led by freshman Brittany West, making just her second start in the batting lineup, who went 2-for-5 with a team-high four RBIs in the form of a two-run double and the game-winning two-run single. Katelyn Shifflett went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, while Katie Bailiff was 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in the ninth.
Elon: The Phoenix had a tough outing in its CAA doubleheader on Sunday, falling in both contests to Hofstra, 3-0 in game one and 8-0 in the finale at Bill Edwards Stadium. The losses snapped the Phoenix’s (29-17, 7-7 CAA) three-game winning streak while dropping the maroon and gold from fourth to fifth in the standings.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: After wrapping up the regular season Friday with a 4-3 victory at Louisville, the Blue Devils have earned the No. 5 seed in the 2017 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Ga. The Blue Devils will play the winner of the No. 12 seed Miami versus No. 13 seed Boston College at 1 p.m. Thursday.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack fell 5-2 to Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale on Sunday. The Pack claimed the doubles point to take an early lead, but wasn’t able to overcome a big response in singles play from the Yellow Jackets. The team moves to 13-14 (4-8 ACC), while Georgia Tech improves to 16-6 (8-4 ACC) with the win.
UNC: The Tar Heels earned their second win of the weekend over a ranked ACC team Sunday, wrapping up regular-season action with a 6-1 victory at Louisville. With the win, the Heels finished conference play 10-2 and earned the No. 3 seed in the upcoming ACC Men’s Tennis Championship. The team received a bye into the quarterfinals and will open play Friday at 10 a.m.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons claimed the ACC regular-season title outright Sunday as they completed an undefeated ACC schedule with a 5-2 victory over Notre Dame at the Courtney Tennis Center. The Demon Deacons (25-1, 12-0 ACC) entered Sunday’s contest with at least a share of the regular-season title, but Sunday’s victory kept the Deacs in sole possession of first place. The regular-season title, the first in program history, was highlighted by an undefeated 12-0 record in ACC play. It marks just the fifth time in Wake Forest athletics history that a program went undefeated and untied in league play.
Women’s Tennis
Shaw: The Bears (20-4) claimed the 2017 CIAA Women’s Tennis Championship in dramatic fashion when the team took a 5-3 upset win over the top-seeded Chowan Hawks (20-9) in the event finals at the Fairland Sports & Aquatics Center in Laurel, Md. The Bears fought through the Hawks and inclement weather en route to their second conference championship in the last three seasons.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons defeated Boston College 5-2 on Senior Day at the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center. In a pre-match ceremony, Samantha Asch, Luisa Fernandez and Kimmy Guerin were honored for their four years as part of the program. The Deacs (17-9, 7-7 ACC) topped the Eagles (9-13, 4-10) in doubles play to set the tone for Sunday’s action. The team kept up their consistency to pull out the win in their ACC match. With the win, the team finished the season tied for fifth in the ACC standings with a 7-7 record, the team’s highest finish in the league since a third-place finish in 2002.
Duke: With the opportunity to claim a share of the ACC regular-season title, the Blue Devils stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 4-3 on Sunday at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before capturing the last three singles matches to force a three-way tie atop the league standings with the Yellow Jackets, Duke and North Carolina all finishing 13-1 in league action.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack concluded its regular season with a win against Louisville Sunday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center by a 5-2 result. The Pack’s 18-9 (7-7 ACC) record marks the team’s best in program history. The Cardinals fall to 13-11 (2-10 ACC).
UNC: The Tar Heels closed out the regular season with a 6-1 victory over Syracuse, giving Hayley Carter and the Tar Heels a fifth straight ACC regular-season title. The Heels (27-2, 13-1 ACC) garnered the top seed in next week’s ACC Championship and will face either eighth seed Virginia or ninth seed Florida State in a quarterfinal match at 1 p.m. Friday in Rome, Georgia.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: In the final game at Rudd Field for the senior class, the Phoenix raced out to a double-digit lead in the first half and never looked back on the way to a 15-7 victory over Hofstra on Sunday. The win improved Elon to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in CAA action. The 11 victories sets a new program record for most in a single season, surpassing last year’s 10-win campaign.
Women’s Soccer
N.C. State: The Wolfpack blew past Liberty, winning 5-1 in a dominant finish to the spring season. Tziarra King scored a brace and Kia Rankin, Michaella van Mannen and Kristina Schuster each scored a goal in the contest. The Wolfpack went undefeated this spring with a 5-0-1 record.
