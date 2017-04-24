College Notebook

East Carolina seniors sweep AAC weekly honors
East Carolina baseball players Evan Kruczynski and Charlie Yorgen were named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher and Hitter of the Week by the league on Monday. It is the first career weekly awards for both players and the first for the Pirates in 2017.
Making just his second start in conference play (fifth of the season), Kruczynski picked up his first win of the year at Cincinnati tossing eight scoreless innings and allowing one hit. The lefty gave up the lone single with two outs in the first inning and then retired the final 22 batters he faced helping ECU to a 6-0 victory. Over the next seven frames, he induced 14 ground ball outs and struck out five to go along with the 22 consecutive retired hitters. In all, he set down 24 of 25 batters faced, had 15 ground ball outs and six strikeouts.
Yorgen paced the Pirates offensively batting an impressive .684 (13-for-19) with a home run, five RBIs and five runs scored. He tallied multiple hits in all four of ECU’s games that produced a 3-1 record and a road series win at Cincinnati. Against instate foe UNC-Wilmington, he collected a career-best five hits (5-for-5) and walked once to reach base six times. Yorgen also registered a pair of multi-RBI games and scored a pair of runs in both wins against the Bearcats. On the week he slugged 1.000 and had a .700 on-base percentage to lead the club
The Pirates (22-10, 2-10 AAC) will return to action on Wednesday when they host instate foe N.C. State for a midweek matchup. First pitch is slated for 7:06 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium and will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Redshirt junior goalie Danny Fowler has been named this week’s ACC Defensive Player of the Week. Fowler was outstanding in goal, making 13 saves and allowing just seven goals in an 11‐7 road win over Marquette. Fowler currently sports a career‐best 8.63 goals against average and a .535 save percentage, and has held eight of the Blue Devils’ past 10 opponents to under 10 goals.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: Melissa Birdsell has been named the CAA’s Rookie of the Week after having a career game over the weekend against Hofstra. In the 15-7 win on Senior Day, Birdsell notched her first-career hat trick, scoring three times on four shots after scoring seven goals on the year before the contest. Her second goal also went down as the game-winning tally. Set to close its regular season this weekend on Saturday, the Phoenix will trek to William & Mary for a 1 p.m. game.
Men’s Golf
Campbell: Following a record-breaking performance at the Big South Conference men’s golf championship, Campbell head coach John Crooks was named league coach of the year, and Jesper Svensson was named golfer of the year. Big South runner-up Thomas La Morte joined Svensson on the all-championship team. Ray Kraivixien accompanied Svensson on the all-conference unit while also being named to the all-academic team. Brett McLamb and Max Theodorakis represented the Camels on the Big South all-freshman team. Up next, the Camels will participate in one of six NCAA Regional tournaments on May 15-17.
