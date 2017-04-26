College Notebook

Legard shines at British championships
After wrapping up the 2016-17 collegiate campaign with a strong showing at the ACC Championships, Duke sophomore Yusuke Legard continued that success over the weekend at the British Swimming Championships. Legard began the meet by advancing to the men’s open 100-meter freestyle final with a 50.19 mark in preliminaries. That tied him for second among the 19- to 21-year-old age group. The Weybridge, Surrey, native went on to take eighth in the open final at 50.28.
Saturday’s action at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre saw Legard clock 22.99 in the men’s open 50-meter freestyle preliminaries, ranking him sixth among his age group. He went on to finish tied for second in the men’s Target Tokyo 50-meter freestyle final at 22.89.
At this spring’s ACC meet, Legard took down one of the Duke program’s longest-standing school records, besting Spencer Booth’s 100-yard freestyle mark of 43.45 from 2011 with a 43.44 swim. Legard finished 18th in the 100 freestyle and 22nd at the 50-yard distance while also competing on the Blue Devils’ 200 and 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays in Atlanta.
Last summer, Legard competed in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2016 British Olympic Trials, tying for seventh among his age group.
Baseball
UNC: Logan Warmoth knocked in three and the Tar Heels topped the Camels 7-1 Wednesday at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels moved to 32-9 on the season, while Campbell fell to 19-23 dropping its first nonconference road test since March 8.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons took advantage of three home runs and five doubles in a 12-6 victory over Davidson at Wilson Field on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons (30-13) picked up their 30th win, the fastest to 30 for the program since 2006.
Campbell: Sophomore catcher Zach Minnick has been named to the 2017 Johnny Bench Award Watch List, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission said Wednesday. The award is given annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I catcher.
N.C. Central: The Eagles got a pair of home runs from Zach Michalski and Andrew Valichka as the Eagles took down defending MEAC Northern Division champion Norfolk State, 8-4 at the Durham Athletic Park on Wednesday.
Softball
N.C. State/Campbell: The Wolfpack dropped its midweek contest with the Camels 7-4 on Wednesday at the Amanda Littlejohn Stadium in Buies Creek. The Wolfpack falls to 16-32 and the Camels improve to 29-22 on the season.
Elon: Seniors Alaina Hall and Carey Million helped the Phoenix rally for a 5-4 victory over Interstate 40 rival North Carolina A&T on Wednesday in a nonconference bout at Hunt Softball Park.
Women’s lacrosse
Duke: Blue Devils senior defender Maura Schwitter and junior midfielder Maddie Crutchfield were among the 24 players to be selected to the 2017 All-ACC Women’s Lacrosse teams, the conference office said Wednesday.
Women’s soccer
Wake Forest: Demon Deacons volunteer assistant coach Courtney Owen has been promoted to assistant coach, head coach Tony da Luz announced Wednesday.
Women’s tennis
Shaw: The Bears have been chosen as the No. 7 seed in the Atlantic Region as the NCAA announced its field of 48 teams for the Division II Championships on Tuesday. The Bears will face No. 2 seed Mercyhurst University in the opening round hosted by the Lakers on Monday. Times are to be determined.
Men’s golf
Duke: Sophomore Alex Smalley was selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities Duke Student-Athlete of the Week, after he helped lead his squad to Duke’s eighth ACC championship over the weekend at the Musgrove Mill Golf Course in Clinton, S.C.
Women’s golf
Elon: The Phoenix was represented on the postseason All-CAA Team by senior Kelsey Badmaev and junior Heather Munro, the league office said Wednesday. Both were first-team all-league picks, while Munro also garnered All-Academic Team distinction.
From news releases
Comments